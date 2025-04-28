SkyDeck AI Inc: MseeP.ai Solves the MCP Security Nightmare With Our Directory for Trusted MCP Servers

MseeP.ai addresses critical Model Context Protocol (MCP) security vulnerabilities by offering a verified MCP server directory, enabling developers and enterprises to integrate AI tools securely and confidently.

MCP Servers you can Trust

MseeP.ai by SkyDeck.ai 'MCP Servers you can Trust' page showing Rememberizer VectorDB with squirrel illustration and trending servers.

MCP servers are essentially gateways to outside services for AI applications. There are thousands of them now, with that number growing rapidly. When added to large language model applications they often enable agent like behavior.

But the landscape has become increasingly fragmented and risky. A recent report from Invariant Labs exposed how untrusted MCP servers can exploit agentic systems, exfiltrate sensitive data, and compromise AI operations.

MseeP.ai strengthens MCP security by offering:

Verified Maintainer Identities - Every listed MCP server is tied to a known and authenticated owner.

Integrity Tracking - Build hashes and publishing signatures are tracked to ensure release integrity.

Comprehensive Metrics - Download counts, update logs, and user feedback support informed decisions.

Security Alerts - Untrusted or unknown sources are flagged to minimize the risk of integration exploits.

"In light of recent MCP security threats, MseeP.ai is a critical step forward in making the MCP ecosystem safe, predictable, and trustworthy," said Lawrence Sinclair, CEO of SkyDeck AI. "By curating only verified entries, our platform helps teams confidently build on top of secure, reliable MCP infrastructure."

At launch, the MseeP.ai secure directory features 1500+ verified MCP listings like:

N8N Nodes - N8N custom node adds MCP Servers to N8N.

Playwright by Microsoft - A Model Context Protocol (MCP) server that provides browser automation capabilities.

SkyDeck AI Code - Enabling advanced development tools

Built by the team behind SkyDeck AI, MseeP.ai extends the company's mission to harden the foundations of enterprise-grade AI. With a focus on reliability and transparency, the directory gives AI users and developers a single source of truth for trusted MCP integrations.

Explore the MseeP.ai directory now at https://mseep.ai - and secure your MCP integrations today.

About SkyDeck AI

SkyDeck AI develops secure, business-first AI systems that prioritize trust, transparency, and operational integrity. From infrastructure to implementation, the company helps enterprises build AI with confidence.

