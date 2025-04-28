Airmatic Compressor Systems Inc.: Airmatic and Kaishan USA Drive Market Leadership in New Jersey Compressor Sales

Together, Airmatic and Kaishan Set a New Standard for Compressor Sales and Service in New Jersey

Airmatic Compressor Systems, a recognized leader in compressed air, nitrogen, containerized solutions, vacuum and installation services, is proud to announce a major milestone: In Airmatic's first year as a proud distributor of Kaishan USA, Airmatic is New Jersey's #1 source for compressed air solutions having sold more air compressors than any other compressor distributor or air center in the State of New Jersey.

Airmatic x Kaishan USA



This milestone reflects more than just strong sales numbers-it's the result of a highly coordinated effort to combine top-tier equipment with world-class service. Airmatic has also secured its position as the top service provider in the Garden State, honoring its commitment to deliver service that is Sudden, Reliable & Efficient.

This success is driven in large part by their strong partnership to deliver an excellent experience with customers throughout New Jersey and with Kaishan USA, whose high-performance, American-built compressors have become a cornerstone of Airmatic's product offering.

"Kaishan's American-built compressors deliver performance, innovation, and efficiency that perfectly aligns with our promise to provide Sudden, Reliable, and Efficient service," said William Vowteras, president and CEO of Airmatic. "For our customers, the purchase of a new air compressor and who will be there to support them for service is the most important decision they will make for the next 10 years. This partnership has allowed us to offer not just a product, but a powerful, dependable solution for our customers-one that's built to perform and backed by the fastest, most responsive and reliable service in the region."

The partnership between Airmatic and Kaishan USA has redefined what success looks like in compressed air systems. With shared values rooted in quality, speed, and dependability, the two companies have earned the confidence of manufacturers, processors, and industrial operations throughout New Jersey.

Henry Phillips, marketing manager at Kaishan USA, emphasized the importance of Airmatic's role in this growth: "Our partnership with Airmatic has been instrumental in Kaishan's success in the region," he said. "Their deep commitment to customer service and responsiveness makes them a trusted partner-not only to us, but to the many businesses across New Jersey that depend on reliable, high-performing compressor systems."

Together, Airmatic and Kaishan continue to deliver advanced compressed air solutions that power productivity and reliability across industries-one installation at a time. With sales and service locations now supporting Ohio, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Upstate New York, Airmatic and Kaishan USA are helping manufacturers stay online, meet demand, and grow. From precision machining and packaging plants to food producers, logistics hubs, and life sciences facilities, our systems are the backbone of American industry. Every day, these efficient and reliable compressor systems are driving productivity in plants that produce the goods, technologies, and essentials that fuel the nation's economy. It's a partnership built not just on performance-but on the belief that powering U.S. industry means supporting innovation, job creation, and resilience from the ground up.

About Airmatic Compressor Systems

Headquartered in New Jersey, with sales and service locations in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Upstate New York, Airmatic Compressor Systems is the leading provider of compressed air, nitrogen, containerized solutions, vacuum and installations. Known for its sudden, reliable and efficient service, Airmatic supports the full lifecycle of mission-critical systems with advanced technology and expert care.

Learn more at https://airmaticcompressor.com .

About Kaishan USA

Kaishan USA is a leading manufacturer of industrial rotary screw air compressors, proudly built in Loxley, Alabama. With over 65 years of engineering expertise and a vertically integrated manufacturing process, Kaishan delivers high-performance, energy-efficient systems designed for durability and reliability. Committed to quality, innovation, and sustainability, Kaishan supports industries across North America with compressors engineered to perform. Learn more at https://kaishanusa.com .

