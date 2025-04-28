The Assistance Fund: The Assistance Fund Opens New Program for Eosinophilic Esophagitis

Copay Assistance From The Assistance Fund Now Available for Eligible People Living With Eosinophilic Esophagitis

The Assistance Fund, an independent charitable patient assistance organization that helps patients and families facing high medical out-of-pocket costs, today announced the launch of a new copay assistance program for people living with eosinophilic esophagitis. The program is designed to help eligible individuals pay for their out-of-pocket medical costs for treatment, such as copays, coinsurance, and deductibles.

Eosinophilic esophagitis is a chronic condition of the esophagus that leads to difficulty swallowing. The esophagus is the tube that leads from the throat to the stomach. People living with eosinophilic esophagitis require dietary changes and medication in order to reduce inflammation and relieve symptoms.[1]

"For people living with eosinophilic esophagitis, the cost of treatment can be overwhelming-from medications to frequent procedures and dietary support," said Danielle Vizcaino, President and CEO of The Assistance Fund. "Our Eosinophilic Esophagitis Copay Assistance Program reflects a commitment from TAF and our generous donors to help people afford the treatment they need to manage their condition."

To learn more or determine eligibility for financial support, visit tafcares.org or call (833) 998-8580 to speak with a Patient Advocate.

A list of all the disease programs available from The Assistance Fund can be found on the website tafcares.org.

About The Assistance Fund

The Assistance Fund (TAF) is an independent charitable patient assistance organization that helps patients and families facing high medical out-of-pocket costs by providing financial assistance for their copayments, coinsurance, deductibles , and other health-related expenses. The Assistance Fund currently manages nearly 100 disease programs, each of which covers all the FDA -approved medications that treat a specific disease named in the disease program. Since its founding in 2009, TAF has helped over 210,000 children and adults access the treatment they need to stay healthy or manage a life-changing disease. To learn more about The Assistance Fund, or for information on how to donate, please visit tafcares.org.

Media Contact

Margaret Figley

Senior Director of Communications

margaret.figley@tafcares.org

[1] Mayo Clinic, "Eosinophilic Esophagitis," https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/eosinophilic-esophagitis/symptoms-causes/syc-20372197, accessed April 2025.

SOURCE: The Assistance Fund (TAF)

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire