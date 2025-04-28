Team Cymru Appoints Joe Sander as CEO

Veteran Growth Leader to Drive Next Phase of Company Success

Team Cymru , the global leader in external threat intelligence, today announced the appointment of Joe Sander as Chief Executive Officer. Sander succeeds Founder Rabbi Rob Thomas following his retirement, while Rabbi Rob will remain actively involved on Team Cymru's Board of Directors.

Under Rabbi Rob's leadership, Team Cymru has grown from a visionary startup to a globally recognized cybersecurity leader with a rapidly expanding base of partners and customers around the world. The appointment of Sander signals a new phase of growth and innovation.

"I founded Team Cymru in my basement as a hobby in the early 1990s," Thomas reflected. "Since then it has grown into a viable, thriving, and impactful company. Every day it moves the needle for its customers and fellow community members. It has been my greatest adventure. The needs of my family and aging parents have shifted my life priorities, and that is all for blessing. I will remain active and engaged as a member of the board of directors. The team we have in place continues to bring expertise, creativity, and passion to our cause and partners, and I have every confidence in them and in Joe to continue Team Cymru's rocketship ride upward!"

Sander joins Team Cymru with proven expertise in scaling growth-oriented companies, enabling them to realize their full potential. By optimizing people, processes and innovation, he has guided SaaS technology companies through stages of rapid growth.

Sander most recently served as CEO of Radiant Logic where he achieved four consecutive years of double-digit growth during his tenure. At Radiant Logic, he successfully transitioned the business from a founder-led model to a high-performing private equity-backed operation while establishing it as a "rule of 50+" business that effectively balanced growth with profitability. Previously, as CEO of Arxan Technologies, he drove substantial expansion by pushing into new geographic markets and championing product innovation.

Team Cymru's appointment of Sander comes during a period of momentum for the company. Over the past year, the company has introduced innovative solutions, including Pure Signal Scout, designed to elevate proactive cybersecurity capabilities, and an Insights Threat Feed, which delivers threat intelligence with greater speed and accuracy by combining 40 million daily IP classifications with more than 2,000 contextual tags. These innovations have played a key role in Team Cymru's successful expansion into the Asia-Pacific region and have fueled significant year-over-year new business growth in its commercial business.

"Joining Team Cymru is an exceptional opportunity to lead a company with a vital mission and remarkable technology," said Sander. "As cyberattacks grow in both volume and sophistication, The Pure Signal platform delivers critical visibility beyond network borders that security teams need to stop threats before they strike. As a five-time CEO with experience building high-performance teams and scalable business models, I'm energized by the foundation Rabbi Rob has built and the clear market demand for Team Cymru's solutions."

Under Sander's leadership, Team Cymru will continue global expansion in key markets in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific to meet growing market demand while maintaining its commitment to partners and investing in its Community Services, which provides vital cybersecurity resources to underserved communities.

