A. Larry Ross Communications: Christian Care Ministry Appoints Abel Pomar as Chief Executive Officer

Seasoned Fiduciary Joins Nation's Leading Health Care Sharing Ministry

Christian Care Ministry (CCM), the nonprofit which has administered the nationally-recognized Medi-Share health care sharing ministry for more than 30 years, announced today the appointment of Abel Pomar as Chief Executive Officer, effective May 12, 2025.

Abel Pomar



Pomar brings more than two decades of executive leadership experience in financial services, most recently serving for 10 years as President and CEO of AdelFi Credit Union, a faith-based financial institution, and before that, Senior Vice President of Strategic Initiatives and Marketing Technology at Bank of America. The CCM Board of Directors believes Pomar's proven ability to lead with strategic vision and sound financial management in a faith-based context makes him uniquely qualified to lead the ministry.

"Abel Pomar has a clear understanding of the importance of balancing operational excellence with spiritual integrity," said Joe Turner, CCM Chairman of the Board. "Medi-Share's proven biblical model of a caring community uses modern tools to facilitate the sharing of millions of dollars in medical bills every month. Abel's experience as an immensely-qualified fiduciary, his deep roots in values-driven organizations and his passion for service and excellence aligns powerfully with our mission."

The appointment comes at a strategic time for CCM, following a year of meaningful transformation aimed at streamlining operations, sharpening the organization's focus and preparing for new opportunities in an increasingly unsettled health care marketplace.

"With the cost of medical care projected to rise at the fastest rate in 13 years, and as many Christians grow concerned that their health care dollars may support procedures and activities that are opposed to their sincerely-held religious beliefs, there is increased demand for a faith-focused and cost-effective health care alternative," added Turner.

Since 1993, Medi-Share has facilitated the sharing of every eligible medical bill as determined by member-voted guidelines. Based on the biblical model of a caring community, members build up and encourage one another through medical bill sharing and prayer, supporting one another through major life challenges or joyous life changes. With more than $45 million in medical bills shared by members each month, Medi-Share is the most trusted name in medical bill sharing.

"I am honored to join Christian Care Ministry at such a pivotal moment for health care in the United States," said Pomar. "This organization uniquely helps Christians maintain their alignment to biblical values during some of life's most important decisions. I look forward to building on Medi-Share's proven success, and ensuring we continue our focus on supporting spiritual and physical wellness for the whole person, without compromising service excellence."

