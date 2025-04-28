Regulatory News:
Legrand (Paris:LR):
Aggregated presentation by day and by market
|Name of the
issuer
|Identity code of the
Issuer
|Day of the transaction
|Identity code of the
financial
instrument
|Total daily volume (in
number of shares)
|Daily weighted
average
purchase price of the
shares*
|Market (MIC Code)
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
4/22/2025
FR0010307819
30,159
91.6029
XPAR
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
4/23/2025
FR0010307819
2,049
93.6435
XPAR
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
4/24/2025
FR0010307819
9,151
94.7376
XPAR
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
4/25/2025
FR0010307819
1,400
96.5226
XPAR
|* Rounded to four decimal places
TOTAL
42,759
89.3723
Société anonyme with a share capital of 1,048,982,932
Registered office: 128, avenue du Maréchal de Lattre de Tassigny 87000 Limoges
421 259 615 RCS Limoges
Contacts:
Legrand
