The company is recognized for redefining enterprise-level identity security with cloud-native, identity-first Privileged Access Management

Saviynt, the cloud-native identity security leader, has been named Market Leader in Privileged Access Management (PAM) by Cyber Defense Magazine at the 13th Annual Global InfoSec Awards, presented during RSA Conference 2025.

This prestigious recognition follows Saviynt's 2024 win for Best Solution PAM for Cloud Infrastructure, further affirming its role as the go-to solution for enterprises seeking modern, scalable, and risk-aware privileged access security.

"This award reinforces what our customers already know-Saviynt's PAM is built for the complexities of today's enterprise," said Vibhuti Sinha, chief product officer, Saviynt. "Whether it's securing cloud workloads, managing third-party access, or enabling zero standing privilege, our platform helps organizations reduce risk, meet compliance goals, and move faster-without compromise."

Unlike traditional PAM tools that rely on static vaulting and limited integrations, Saviynt delivers a cloud-native, identity-first PAM solution that adapts to how modern organizations work. Key enterprise benefits include:

Dynamic, just-in-time access to enforce zero standing privilege and reduce lateral movement risk

Seamless integration with cloud platforms, devOps pipelines, and legacy infrastructure

Day 0 governance in PAM workflows for workforce, external and privileged identities

Continuous risk-based access decisions using almost real-time analytics and automation

This approach enables enterprises to replace legacy vaults, simplify operations, and align privileged access with Zero Trust architecture-while accelerating digital transformation initiatives.

"Saviynt embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

About Saviynt

Saviynt empowers enterprises to secure their digital transformation, safeguard critical assets, and meet regulatory compliance. With a vision to provide a secure and compliant future for all enterprises, Saviynt is recognized as an industry leader in identity security whose cutting-edge solutions protect the world's leading brands, Fortune 500 companies and government organizations. For more information, please visit www.saviynt.com.

