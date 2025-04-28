Anzeige
Montag, 28.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Trump vs. China: Amerikas 1-Billion-Dollar-Verteidigungsoffensive öffnet Global Tactical Metals den Weg zum Antimon-Durchbruch
28.04.2025
Burnham Holdings, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

LANCASTER, Pa., April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTC-Pink: BURCA) ("BHI", the "Company", "we" or "our") today reported its consolidated financial results for the quarter ended March 30, 2025.

  • Net sales were $64.8 million for the first quarter of 2025, an increase of $8.8 million, or 15.8%, versus the first quarter of 2024.
  • Gross profit margin was 25.4% and 24.9% for the first quarters of 2025 and 2024, respectively. Operating efficiencies in the Commercial businesses were offset by product mix and temporary inefficiencies at certain of our vertically integrated manufacturing facilities.
  • Selling, general, and administrative expenses (SG&A) were flat versus the prior year. SG&A as a percentage of sales in the first quarter of 2025 was 18.4% compared to 17.9% for the first quarter of 2024. Although higher on a percentage basis quarter over quarter, SG&A spend for 2025 was in line with expectations of planned initiative spending.
  • Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) was $6.0 million, or 9.3% of net sales, for the first quarter of 2025 versus $5.6 million, or 9.9% of net sales, for the first quarter of 2024.
  • Net income for the first quarter of 2025 was $3.4 million compared to $3.0 million in the first quarter of 2024.
  • Diluted earnings per share were $0.72 and $0.64 for the first quarters of 2025 and 2024, respectively.

For the first quarter of 2025, net sales of residential products were higher by 20.1% versus 2024, and net sales of commercial products were up 2.6% versus 2024. Net sales of Service and Rentals businesses were up 40.1% for the first quarter of 2025 versus the first quarter of 2024. Overall, we continue to believe order flow and our current backlogs are in line with seasonal operating patterns and 2025 is expected to follow the same manner.

Average debt levels of the Company's revolving credit facility for the first quarter of 2025 were approximately $3.3 million lower than the first quarter of 2024. On an absolute basis, total debt was down $8.2 million for the first quarter of 2025 versus the first quarter of 2024. Through rigorous discipline, we are focused on reducing working capital needs in an effort to operate on a leaner basis. These efforts have led to $8.1 million lower year-over-year inventories which has a direct correlation to debt, as well as improving operating cash flow. We continue to evaluate our working capital needs, including inventory levels, to ensure we can appropriately meet production volumes and fund future growth initiatives.

Earlier this month, we announced the winddown of production efforts at Crown Boiler in Philadelphia, PA. This strategic decision is expected to drive manufacturing efficiency, improve production flexibility, and support the Company's long-term growth objectives.

Burnham Holdings, Inc.'s 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders is being held today virtually via a secure website meeting platform at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time. A press release regarding today's shareholder voting and the Board of Directors determination regarding declaration of a quarterly dividend will be released later this afternoon.

About Burnham Holdings, Inc.: BHI is the parent company of multiple subsidiaries that are leading domestic manufacturers of boilers, furnaces and related HVAC products and accessories for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. BHI is listed on the OTC Exchange under the ticker symbol "BURCA". For more information, please visit www.burnhamholdings.com.

Safe Harbor Statement: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements. Other reports, letters, press releases and investor presentations distributed or made available by the Company may also contain forward-looking statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about our beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current plans, estimates, and projections, and you should therefore not place undue reliance on them. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly any of them in light of new information or future events. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Such factors include, but are not limited to, variations in weather, changes in the regulatory environment, litigation, customer preferences, general economic conditions, technology, product performance, raw material costs, and increased competition.

Non-GAAP Financial Information: This press release may contain certain non-GAAP financial measures, including, but not limited to, adjusted SG&A, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and adjusted diluted earnings per share. These non-GAAP financial measures do not provide investors with an accurate measure of, and should not be used as a substitute for, the comparable financial measures as determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures, when read in conjunction with the comparable GAAP financial measures, give investors a useful tool to assess and understand the Company's overall financial performance, because they exclude items of income or expense that the Company believes are not reflective of its ongoing operating performance, allowing for a better period-to-period comparison of operations of the Company. The Company acknowledges that there are many items that impact a company's reported results, and the adjustments reflected in these non-GAAP measures are not intended to present all items that may have impacted these results. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Burnham Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended




March 30,


March 31,




2025


2024


Net sales


$ 64,834


$ 56,003


Cost of goods sold


48,334


42,047


Gross profit


16,500


13,956


Selling, general and administrative expenses


11,929


10,022


Investment impairment loss


-


-


Operating income


4,571


3,934


Other (expense) / income:






Non-service related pension credit


50


137


Interest and investment gain (loss)


(6)


110


Interest expense


(239)


(296)


Other expense


(195)


(49)


Income before income taxes


4,376


3,885


Income tax expense


1,005


894


Net income


$ 3,371


$ 2,991








Earnings per share:






Basic


$ 0.72


$ 0.65


Diluted


$ 0.72


$ 0.64


Cash dividends per share


$ 0.23


$ 0.23


Burnham Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)





(Unaudited)




(Unaudited)





March 30,


December 31,


March 31,

ASSETS



2025


2024


2024

Current Assets








Cash and cash equivalents


$ 6,284


$ 6,350


$ 5,930


Trade accounts receivable, net


21,667


28,606


19,188


Inventories, net


59,171


54,908


67,297


Costs in excess of billings


203


141


790


Prepaid expenses and other current assets


2,949


4,426


5,080



Total Current Assets


90,274


94,431


98,285

Property, plant and equipment, net


71,691


70,144


66,203

Lease assets


5,633


6,005


4,060

Other long-term assets


23,296


23,756


19,063



Total Assets


$ 190,894


$ 194,336


$ 187,611










LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current Liabilities








Accounts payable & accrued expenses


$ 29,312


$ 35,509


$ 31,046


Billings in excess of costs


1,304


1,698


218


Current portion of:








Long-term liabilities


772


772


1,171


Lease liabilities


1,312


1,348


1,043


Long-term debt


184


184


184



Total Current Liabilities


32,884


39,511


33,662

Long-term debt


23,883


22,273


32,125

Lease liabilities


4,321


4,657


3,017

Other long-term liabilities


4,581


4,823


5,907

Deferred income taxes


9,736


9,793


9,186

Shareholders' Equity








Preferred Stock


530


530


530


Class A Common Stock


3,642


3,633


3,633


Class B Convertible Common Stock


1,302


1,311


1,311


Additional paid-in capital


10,918


10,799


11,869


Retained earnings


131,183


128,884


123,217


Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(21,028)


(20,820)


(24,415)


Treasury stock, at cost


(11,058)


(11,058)


(12,431)



Total Shareholders' Equity


115,489


113,279


103,714



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity


$ 190,894


$ 194,336


$ 187,611










Burnham Holdings, Inc.


Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows


(In thousands)


(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended




March 30,


March 31,




2025


2024


Cash flows from operating activities:






Net income


$ 3,371


$ 2,991


Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided






by operating activities:






Depreciation and amortization


1,393


1,370


Deferred income taxes


5


17


Provision for long-term employee benefits


(50)


(125)


Share-based compensation expense


119


100


Other reserves and allowances


(2,206)


(1,226)


Changes in current assets and liabilities, net of acquisition:






Decrease in accounts receivable, net


6,920


11,817


Increase in inventories, net


(4,263)


(9,279)


Decrease (increase) in other current assets


726


(3,214)


Decrease in other current liabilities


(3,666)


(3,087)


Net cash provided by (used by) operating activities


2,349


(636)








Cash flows from investing activities:






Capital expenditures


(2,953)


(3,134)


Other investing activities


-


(8)


Net cash used by investing activities


(2,953)


(3,142)








Cash flows from financing activities:






Net proceeds from revolver


1,656


4,939


Repayment of term loan


(46)


(46)


Dividends paid


(1,072)


(1,065)


Net cash provided by financing activities


538


3,828








Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents


$ (66)


$ 50








Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period


$ 6,350


$ 5,880


Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents


(66)


50


Cash and cash equivalents, end of period


$ 6,284


$ 5,930








Burnham Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Shareholders' Equity

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)
























Class B






Accumulated









Class A


Convertible


Additional




Other


Treasury





Preferred


Common


Common


Paid-in


Retained


Comprehensive


Stock,


Shareholders'



Stock


Stock


Stock


Capital


Earnings


Loss


at Cost


Equity

Balance at December 31, 2023


$ 530


$ 3,633


$ 1,311


$ 11,769


$ 121,291


$ (24,668)


$ (12,431)


$ 101,435


















Net income


-


-


-


-


2,991


-


-


2,991

Other comprehensive income,

















net of tax


-


-


-


-


-


253


-


253

Cash dividends declared:

















Common stock - ($0.23 per share)


-


-


-


-


(1,065)


-


-


(1,065)

Share-based compensation:

















Expense recognition


-


-


-


100


-


-


-


100


















Balance at March 31, 2024


$ 530


$ 3,633


$ 1,311


$ 11,869


$ 123,217


$ (24,415)


$ (12,431)


$ 103,714









































Class B






Accumulated









Class A


Convertible


Additional




Other


Treasury





Preferred


Common


Common


Paid-in


Retained


Comprehensive


Stock,


Shareholders'



Stock


Stock


Stock


Capital


Earnings


Loss


at Cost


Equity

Balance at December 31, 2024


$ 530


$ 3,633


$ 1,311


$ 10,799


$ 128,884


$ (20,820)


$ (11,058)


$ 113,279


















Net income


-


-


-


-


3,371


-


-


3,371

Other comprehensive loss,

















net of tax


-


-


-


-


-


(208)


-


(208)

Cash dividends declared:

















Common stock - ($0.22 per share)


-


-


-


-


(1,072)


-


-


(1,072)

Share-based compensation:

















Expense recognition


-


-


-


119


-


-


-


119

Conversion of common stock


-


9


(9)


-


-


-


-


-


















Balance at March 30, 2025


$ 530


$ 3,642


$ 1,302


$ 10,918


$ 131,183


$ (21,028)


$ (11,058)


$ 115,489


















The accompanying notes are integral to the consolidated financial statements.

