Burnham Holdings, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

LANCASTER, Pa., April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTC-Pink: BURCA) ("BHI", the "Company", "we" or "our") today reported its consolidated financial results for the quarter ended March 30, 2025.
- Net sales were $64.8 million for the first quarter of 2025, an increase of $8.8 million, or 15.8%, versus the first quarter of 2024.
- Gross profit margin was 25.4% and 24.9% for the first quarters of 2025 and 2024, respectively. Operating efficiencies in the Commercial businesses were offset by product mix and temporary inefficiencies at certain of our vertically integrated manufacturing facilities.
- Selling, general, and administrative expenses (SG&A) were flat versus the prior year. SG&A as a percentage of sales in the first quarter of 2025 was 18.4% compared to 17.9% for the first quarter of 2024. Although higher on a percentage basis quarter over quarter, SG&A spend for 2025 was in line with expectations of planned initiative spending.
- Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) was $6.0 million, or 9.3% of net sales, for the first quarter of 2025 versus $5.6 million, or 9.9% of net sales, for the first quarter of 2024.
- Net income for the first quarter of 2025 was $3.4 million compared to $3.0 million in the first quarter of 2024.
- Diluted earnings per share were $0.72 and $0.64 for the first quarters of 2025 and 2024, respectively.
For the first quarter of 2025, net sales of residential products were higher by 20.1% versus 2024, and net sales of commercial products were up 2.6% versus 2024. Net sales of Service and Rentals businesses were up 40.1% for the first quarter of 2025 versus the first quarter of 2024. Overall, we continue to believe order flow and our current backlogs are in line with seasonal operating patterns and 2025 is expected to follow the same manner.
Average debt levels of the Company's revolving credit facility for the first quarter of 2025 were approximately $3.3 million lower than the first quarter of 2024. On an absolute basis, total debt was down $8.2 million for the first quarter of 2025 versus the first quarter of 2024. Through rigorous discipline, we are focused on reducing working capital needs in an effort to operate on a leaner basis. These efforts have led to $8.1 million lower year-over-year inventories which has a direct correlation to debt, as well as improving operating cash flow. We continue to evaluate our working capital needs, including inventory levels, to ensure we can appropriately meet production volumes and fund future growth initiatives.
Earlier this month, we announced the winddown of production efforts at Crown Boiler in Philadelphia, PA. This strategic decision is expected to drive manufacturing efficiency, improve production flexibility, and support the Company's long-term growth objectives.
Burnham Holdings, Inc.'s 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders is being held today virtually via a secure website meeting platform at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time. A press release regarding today's shareholder voting and the Board of Directors determination regarding declaration of a quarterly dividend will be released later this afternoon.
About Burnham Holdings, Inc.: BHI is the parent company of multiple subsidiaries that are leading domestic manufacturers of boilers, furnaces and related HVAC products and accessories for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. BHI is listed on the OTC Exchange under the ticker symbol "BURCA". For more information, please visit www.burnhamholdings.com.
Safe Harbor Statement: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements. Other reports, letters, press releases and investor presentations distributed or made available by the Company may also contain forward-looking statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about our beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current plans, estimates, and projections, and you should therefore not place undue reliance on them. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly any of them in light of new information or future events. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Such factors include, but are not limited to, variations in weather, changes in the regulatory environment, litigation, customer preferences, general economic conditions, technology, product performance, raw material costs, and increased competition.
Non-GAAP Financial Information: This press release may contain certain non-GAAP financial measures, including, but not limited to, adjusted SG&A, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and adjusted diluted earnings per share. These non-GAAP financial measures do not provide investors with an accurate measure of, and should not be used as a substitute for, the comparable financial measures as determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures, when read in conjunction with the comparable GAAP financial measures, give investors a useful tool to assess and understand the Company's overall financial performance, because they exclude items of income or expense that the Company believes are not reflective of its ongoing operating performance, allowing for a better period-to-period comparison of operations of the Company. The Company acknowledges that there are many items that impact a company's reported results, and the adjustments reflected in these non-GAAP measures are not intended to present all items that may have impacted these results. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.
Burnham Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 30,
March 31,
2025
2024
Net sales
$ 64,834
$ 56,003
Cost of goods sold
48,334
42,047
Gross profit
16,500
13,956
Selling, general and administrative expenses
11,929
10,022
Investment impairment loss
-
-
Operating income
4,571
3,934
Other (expense) / income:
Non-service related pension credit
50
137
Interest and investment gain (loss)
(6)
110
Interest expense
(239)
(296)
Other expense
(195)
(49)
Income before income taxes
4,376
3,885
Income tax expense
1,005
894
Net income
$ 3,371
$ 2,991
Earnings per share:
Basic
$ 0.72
$ 0.65
Diluted
$ 0.72
$ 0.64
Cash dividends per share
$ 0.23
$ 0.23
Burnham Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
March 30,
December 31,
March 31,
ASSETS
2025
2024
2024
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 6,284
$ 6,350
$ 5,930
Trade accounts receivable, net
21,667
28,606
19,188
Inventories, net
59,171
54,908
67,297
Costs in excess of billings
203
141
790
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
2,949
4,426
5,080
Total Current Assets
90,274
94,431
98,285
Property, plant and equipment, net
71,691
70,144
66,203
Lease assets
5,633
6,005
4,060
Other long-term assets
23,296
23,756
19,063
Total Assets
$ 190,894
$ 194,336
$ 187,611
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable & accrued expenses
$ 29,312
$ 35,509
$ 31,046
Billings in excess of costs
1,304
1,698
218
Current portion of:
Long-term liabilities
772
772
1,171
Lease liabilities
1,312
1,348
1,043
Long-term debt
184
184
184
Total Current Liabilities
32,884
39,511
33,662
Long-term debt
23,883
22,273
32,125
Lease liabilities
4,321
4,657
3,017
Other long-term liabilities
4,581
4,823
5,907
Deferred income taxes
9,736
9,793
9,186
Shareholders' Equity
Preferred Stock
530
530
530
Class A Common Stock
3,642
3,633
3,633
Class B Convertible Common Stock
1,302
1,311
1,311
Additional paid-in capital
10,918
10,799
11,869
Retained earnings
131,183
128,884
123,217
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(21,028)
(20,820)
(24,415)
Treasury stock, at cost
(11,058)
(11,058)
(12,431)
Total Shareholders' Equity
115,489
113,279
103,714
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 190,894
$ 194,336
$ 187,611
Burnham Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 30,
March 31,
2025
2024
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$ 3,371
$ 2,991
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided
by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
1,393
1,370
Deferred income taxes
5
17
Provision for long-term employee benefits
(50)
(125)
Share-based compensation expense
119
100
Other reserves and allowances
(2,206)
(1,226)
Changes in current assets and liabilities, net of acquisition:
Decrease in accounts receivable, net
6,920
11,817
Increase in inventories, net
(4,263)
(9,279)
Decrease (increase) in other current assets
726
(3,214)
Decrease in other current liabilities
(3,666)
(3,087)
Net cash provided by (used by) operating activities
2,349
(636)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Capital expenditures
(2,953)
(3,134)
Other investing activities
-
(8)
Net cash used by investing activities
(2,953)
(3,142)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Net proceeds from revolver
1,656
4,939
Repayment of term loan
(46)
(46)
Dividends paid
(1,072)
(1,065)
Net cash provided by financing activities
538
3,828
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
$ (66)
$ 50
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
$ 6,350
$ 5,880
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(66)
50
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$ 6,284
$ 5,930
Burnham Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Shareholders' Equity
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Class B
Accumulated
Class A
Convertible
Additional
Other
Treasury
Preferred
Common
Common
Paid-in
Retained
Comprehensive
Stock,
Shareholders'
Stock
Stock
Stock
Capital
Earnings
Loss
at Cost
Equity
Balance at December 31, 2023
$ 530
$ 3,633
$ 1,311
$ 11,769
$ 121,291
$ (24,668)
$ (12,431)
$ 101,435
Net income
-
-
-
-
2,991
-
-
2,991
Other comprehensive income,
net of tax
-
-
-
-
-
253
-
253
Cash dividends declared:
Common stock - ($0.23 per share)
-
-
-
-
(1,065)
-
-
(1,065)
Share-based compensation:
Expense recognition
-
-
-
100
-
-
-
100
Balance at March 31, 2024
$ 530
$ 3,633
$ 1,311
$ 11,869
$ 123,217
$ (24,415)
$ (12,431)
$ 103,714
Class B
Accumulated
Class A
Convertible
Additional
Other
Treasury
Preferred
Common
Common
Paid-in
Retained
Comprehensive
Stock,
Shareholders'
Stock
Stock
Stock
Capital
Earnings
Loss
at Cost
Equity
Balance at December 31, 2024
$ 530
$ 3,633
$ 1,311
$ 10,799
$ 128,884
$ (20,820)
$ (11,058)
$ 113,279
Net income
-
-
-
-
3,371
-
-
3,371
Other comprehensive loss,
net of tax
-
-
-
-
-
(208)
-
(208)
Cash dividends declared:
Common stock - ($0.22 per share)
-
-
-
-
(1,072)
-
-
(1,072)
Share-based compensation:
Expense recognition
-
-
-
119
-
-
-
119
Conversion of common stock
-
9
(9)
-
-
-
-
-
Balance at March 30, 2025
$ 530
$ 3,642
$ 1,302
$ 10,918
$ 131,183
$ (21,028)
$ (11,058)
$ 115,489
The accompanying notes are integral to the consolidated financial statements.
