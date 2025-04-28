Burnham Holdings, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

LANCASTER, Pa., April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTC-Pink: BURCA) ("BHI", the "Company", "we" or "our") today reported its consolidated financial results for the quarter ended March 30, 2025.

Net sales were $64.8 million for the first quarter of 2025, an increase of $8.8 million, or 15.8%, versus the first quarter of 2024.

Gross profit margin was 25.4% and 24.9% for the first quarters of 2025 and 2024, respectively. Operating efficiencies in the Commercial businesses were offset by product mix and temporary inefficiencies at certain of our vertically integrated manufacturing facilities.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses (SG&A) were flat versus the prior year. SG&A as a percentage of sales in the first quarter of 2025 was 18.4% compared to 17.9% for the first quarter of 2024. Although higher on a percentage basis quarter over quarter, SG&A spend for 2025 was in line with expectations of planned initiative spending.

Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) was $6.0 million, or 9.3% of net sales, for the first quarter of 2025 versus $5.6 million, or 9.9% of net sales, for the first quarter of 2024.

Net income for the first quarter of 2025 was $3.4 million compared to $3.0 million in the first quarter of 2024.

Diluted earnings per share were $0.72 and $0.64 for the first quarters of 2025 and 2024, respectively.

For the first quarter of 2025, net sales of residential products were higher by 20.1% versus 2024, and net sales of commercial products were up 2.6% versus 2024. Net sales of Service and Rentals businesses were up 40.1% for the first quarter of 2025 versus the first quarter of 2024. Overall, we continue to believe order flow and our current backlogs are in line with seasonal operating patterns and 2025 is expected to follow the same manner.

Average debt levels of the Company's revolving credit facility for the first quarter of 2025 were approximately $3.3 million lower than the first quarter of 2024. On an absolute basis, total debt was down $8.2 million for the first quarter of 2025 versus the first quarter of 2024. Through rigorous discipline, we are focused on reducing working capital needs in an effort to operate on a leaner basis. These efforts have led to $8.1 million lower year-over-year inventories which has a direct correlation to debt, as well as improving operating cash flow. We continue to evaluate our working capital needs, including inventory levels, to ensure we can appropriately meet production volumes and fund future growth initiatives.

Earlier this month, we announced the winddown of production efforts at Crown Boiler in Philadelphia, PA. This strategic decision is expected to drive manufacturing efficiency, improve production flexibility, and support the Company's long-term growth objectives.

Burnham Holdings, Inc.'s 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders is being held today virtually via a secure website meeting platform at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time. A press release regarding today's shareholder voting and the Board of Directors determination regarding declaration of a quarterly dividend will be released later this afternoon.

About Burnham Holdings, Inc.: BHI is the parent company of multiple subsidiaries that are leading domestic manufacturers of boilers, furnaces and related HVAC products and accessories for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. BHI is listed on the OTC Exchange under the ticker symbol "BURCA". For more information, please visit www.burnhamholdings.com.

Safe Harbor Statement: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements. Other reports, letters, press releases and investor presentations distributed or made available by the Company may also contain forward-looking statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about our beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current plans, estimates, and projections, and you should therefore not place undue reliance on them. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly any of them in light of new information or future events. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Such factors include, but are not limited to, variations in weather, changes in the regulatory environment, litigation, customer preferences, general economic conditions, technology, product performance, raw material costs, and increased competition.

Non-GAAP Financial Information: This press release may contain certain non-GAAP financial measures, including, but not limited to, adjusted SG&A, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and adjusted diluted earnings per share. These non-GAAP financial measures do not provide investors with an accurate measure of, and should not be used as a substitute for, the comparable financial measures as determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures, when read in conjunction with the comparable GAAP financial measures, give investors a useful tool to assess and understand the Company's overall financial performance, because they exclude items of income or expense that the Company believes are not reflective of its ongoing operating performance, allowing for a better period-to-period comparison of operations of the Company. The Company acknowledges that there are many items that impact a company's reported results, and the adjustments reflected in these non-GAAP measures are not intended to present all items that may have impacted these results. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Burnham Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended





March 30,

March 31,





2025

2024

Net sales

$ 64,834

$ 56,003

Cost of goods sold

48,334

42,047

Gross profit

16,500

13,956

Selling, general and administrative expenses

11,929

10,022

Investment impairment loss

-

-

Operating income

4,571

3,934

Other (expense) / income:









Non-service related pension credit

50

137

Interest and investment gain (loss)

(6)

110

Interest expense

(239)

(296)

Other expense

(195)

(49)

Income before income taxes

4,376

3,885

Income tax expense

1,005

894

Net income

$ 3,371

$ 2,991













Earnings per share:









Basic

$ 0.72

$ 0.65

Diluted

$ 0.72

$ 0.64

Cash dividends per share

$ 0.23

$ 0.23



Burnham Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands)







(Unaudited)





(Unaudited)







March 30,

December 31,

March 31, ASSETS



2025

2024

2024 Current Assets













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 6,284

$ 6,350

$ 5,930

Trade accounts receivable, net

21,667

28,606

19,188

Inventories, net

59,171

54,908

67,297

Costs in excess of billings

203

141

790

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

2,949

4,426

5,080



Total Current Assets

90,274

94,431

98,285 Property, plant and equipment, net

71,691

70,144

66,203 Lease assets

5,633

6,005

4,060 Other long-term assets

23,296

23,756

19,063



Total Assets

$ 190,894

$ 194,336

$ 187,611

















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Current Liabilities













Accounts payable & accrued expenses

$ 29,312

$ 35,509

$ 31,046

Billings in excess of costs

1,304

1,698

218

Current portion of:













Long-term liabilities

772

772

1,171

Lease liabilities

1,312

1,348

1,043

Long-term debt

184

184

184



Total Current Liabilities

32,884

39,511

33,662 Long-term debt

23,883

22,273

32,125 Lease liabilities

4,321

4,657

3,017 Other long-term liabilities

4,581

4,823

5,907 Deferred income taxes

9,736

9,793

9,186 Shareholders' Equity













Preferred Stock

530

530

530

Class A Common Stock

3,642

3,633

3,633

Class B Convertible Common Stock

1,302

1,311

1,311

Additional paid-in capital

10,918

10,799

11,869

Retained earnings

131,183

128,884

123,217

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(21,028)

(20,820)

(24,415)

Treasury stock, at cost

(11,058)

(11,058)

(12,431)



Total Shareholders' Equity

115,489

113,279

103,714



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 190,894

$ 194,336

$ 187,611



















Burnham Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended





March 30,

March 31,





2025

2024

Cash flows from operating activities:









Net income

$ 3,371

$ 2,991

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided









by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization

1,393

1,370

Deferred income taxes

5

17

Provision for long-term employee benefits

(50)

(125)

Share-based compensation expense

119

100

Other reserves and allowances

(2,206)

(1,226)

Changes in current assets and liabilities, net of acquisition:









Decrease in accounts receivable, net

6,920

11,817

Increase in inventories, net

(4,263)

(9,279)

Decrease (increase) in other current assets

726

(3,214)

Decrease in other current liabilities

(3,666)

(3,087)

Net cash provided by (used by) operating activities

2,349

(636)













Cash flows from investing activities:









Capital expenditures

(2,953)

(3,134)

Other investing activities

-

(8)

Net cash used by investing activities

(2,953)

(3,142)













Cash flows from financing activities:









Net proceeds from revolver

1,656

4,939

Repayment of term loan

(46)

(46)

Dividends paid

(1,072)

(1,065)

Net cash provided by financing activities

538

3,828













Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

$ (66)

$ 50













Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

$ 6,350

$ 5,880

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(66)

50

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 6,284

$ 5,930















Burnham Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Shareholders' Equity (In thousands) (Unaudited)













































Class B









Accumulated















Class A

Convertible

Additional





Other

Treasury







Preferred

Common

Common

Paid-in

Retained

Comprehensive

Stock,

Shareholders'



Stock

Stock

Stock

Capital

Earnings

Loss

at Cost

Equity Balance at December 31, 2023

$ 530

$ 3,633

$ 1,311

$ 11,769

$ 121,291

$ (24,668)

$ (12,431)

$ 101,435

































Net income

-

-

-

-

2,991

-

-

2,991 Other comprehensive income,































net of tax

-

-

-

-

-

253

-

253 Cash dividends declared:































Common stock - ($0.23 per share)

-

-

-

-

(1,065)

-

-

(1,065) Share-based compensation:































Expense recognition

-

-

-

100

-

-

-

100

































Balance at March 31, 2024

$ 530

$ 3,633

$ 1,311

$ 11,869

$ 123,217

$ (24,415)

$ (12,431)

$ 103,714















































































Class B









Accumulated















Class A

Convertible

Additional





Other

Treasury







Preferred

Common

Common

Paid-in

Retained

Comprehensive

Stock,

Shareholders'



Stock

Stock

Stock

Capital

Earnings

Loss

at Cost

Equity Balance at December 31, 2024

$ 530

$ 3,633

$ 1,311

$ 10,799

$ 128,884

$ (20,820)

$ (11,058)

$ 113,279

































Net income

-

-

-

-

3,371

-

-

3,371 Other comprehensive loss,































net of tax

-

-

-

-

-

(208)

-

(208) Cash dividends declared:































Common stock - ($0.22 per share)

-

-

-

-

(1,072)

-

-

(1,072) Share-based compensation:































Expense recognition

-

-

-

119

-

-

-

119 Conversion of common stock

-

9

(9)

-

-

-

-

-

































Balance at March 30, 2025

$ 530

$ 3,642

$ 1,302

$ 10,918

$ 131,183

$ (21,028)

$ (11,058)

$ 115,489

































The accompanying notes are integral to the consolidated financial statements.

SOURCE Burnham Holdings, Inc.