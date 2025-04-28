REE Automotive Ltd.: REE Automotive Provides 2024 Business Update; Reschedules Date for its Fourth-Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Results

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REE Automotive Ltd. (Nasdaq: REE) ("REE" or the "Company"), an automotive technology company that develops and builds software-defined vehicle technology and provider of full by-wire electric trucks and platforms, today announced a 2024 business update and that it reschedules the release date of its fourth-quarter and fiscal year 2024 financial results to before the market opens on Thursday, May 15, 2025, as it requires additional time to complete the Annual Report. The Company does not anticipate any material changes to the financial results included in today's announcement.

2024 Business Highlights

Increased reservations1 to nearly $1 billion as demand for REE's software defined vehicles (SDV) technology and powered by REE vehicles remains strong and continues to grow. First U.S. Deliveries Expected in the First Half of 2025. Collaboration with Motherson Group aims to solidify REE's supply chain and collaboration with Roush Industries provides capabilities to deliver SDVs. Signed MOU with one of the leading technology companies for REE's SDV technology, aiming to expand REE's access into the global, public autonomous transportation vehicle market, having already received certain up-front fees related to the project. Achieved Important Technology Milestones including first Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS) certification of a full by-wire vehicle, completion of first autonomous drive on an active runway with Airbus UpNext, introduction of REEai Cloud and collaboration with Geotab. Milestones demonstrate the growth opportunity for REE as key enabler of next generation electric, autonomous, and connected commercial vehicles.

"2024 was a defining year for REE. After more than a decade of innovation and execution, we are expecting the deliveries of commenced production of our SDV, the P7-C, the world's first FMVSS-certified, full by-wire commercial vehicle certified for public roads in the United States, and we expect deliveries in the first half of 2025. We are seeing strong market validation with reservations reaching nearly $1 billion," said Daniel Barel, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of REE.

"We started this journey over a decade ago and, in 2024, we witnessed our vision come to life. With expected deliveries of our first vehicles beginning in the coming months, strategic partners in place, a large service network and growing demand from tech companies, fleet managers and OEMs alike, 2025 is expected to continue REE on this trajectory. We look forward to discussing in more detail as well as provide an update our current outlook for 2025 during our call on May 15, 2025."

1) Reservations include both binding sales orders and non-binding capacity reservations, including those from our MOU. Reservations are intended to include deliveries over the next few years. There is no guarantee that these reservations will materialize.



Q4 and 2024 Year-End Preliminary Unaudited Select Financial Results

Expected $72.3 million in cash & cash equivalents and short-term investments as of December 31, 2024 (inclusive of a $18 million credit facility) compared to $85.6 million in cash & cash equivalents and short-term investments as of December 31, 2023 (inclusive of a $15 million credit facility).

Expected U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) net loss in 2024 of $111.8 million, or $7.01 loss per share, compared to $114.2 million, $11.32 loss per share, in 2023.

Expected fourth quarter 2024 GAAP net loss of $37.3 million, or $1.51 loss per share, compared to $38.5 million, or $2.56 loss per share, in Q3 2024 and $35.2 million, or $3.44 loss per share, in Q4 2023.



The preliminary results presented reflect the Company's estimates based solely upon information available, and the Company's final results could differ from these estimates due to the completion of the Company's financial closing procedures, final adjustments and other developments that may arise between now and the time such audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2024 are issued. The Company expects to release the fully audited 2024 financial statements on or before May 15, 2025.

Earnings Release and Call Information

In accordance with today's announcement, the Company will file a Notification of Late Filing on Form 12b-25 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with respect to its Annual Report on Form 20-F (the "Annual Report") for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. In accordance with Form 12b-25, the Company is rescheduling the release date of its fourth-quarter and fiscal year 2024 financial results to before the market opens on Thursday, May 15, 2025. The Company does not anticipate any material changes to the financial results included in today's announcement. A webcast and conference call will be held on the same day at 8:30 a.m. ET to review the Company's financial results and discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session.

Event: REE's Fourth-Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results Conference Call

Date: Thursday, May 15, 2025

Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

About REE Automotive

REE Automotive Ltd. (Nasdaq: REE) is a technology company enabling the next generation of software-defined vehicles (SDVs). Powered by REE® vehicles manage operations and features through proprietary software, enhancing safety, modularity and performance in passenger and commercial vehicles. At the core of REE's SDV technology is a single unified layer powered by the company's system-on-chip, redundant architecture capable of real-time, complex decision making on vehicle dynamics, energy management and autonomy. REE has a global supply chain managed by multibillion dollar international supplier, Motherson Group, REE's second largest investor. Together with a leading automotive manufacturer in Detroit, REE can produce Powered by REE vehicles at scale without the need for capital-intensive investment. REE's SDV technology licensing is a solution for OEMs seeking to improve their cost structure, reduce time to market and enhance their product offering. The company is targeting the first deliveries of its flagship P7-C electric truck in the first half of 2025, and plans for continued growth by completing, not competing with global OEMs' future vehicle lineups. With a validated and certified SDV architecture, REE helps automakers and fleet operators unlock new mobility possibilities. Learn more at www.ree.auto.

