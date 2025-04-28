Lacroix Group: Energy Efficiency: LACROIX confirms its growing momentum in the Heating Networks and Building Management Systems markets.

28/04/2025

Energy Efficiency:

LACROIX confirms its growing momentum

in the Heating Networks and Building Management Systems markets

In a context of energy transition and rising energy costs, the market for remote management solutions for heating networks and Building Management Systems shows strong growth potential.

Urbanization, decarbonization, and energy price volatility are reinforcing this momentum, further supported by public policies. In France, the number of district heating networks has doubled in 10 years, surpassing 1,000 networks in 2023, with more than 50,000 substations.

On the Building Management Systems (BMS) and Building Automation Systems (BAS) side, the BACS decree (Building Automation & Control Systems) mandates the automation of commercial buildings starting January 1st, 2025. However, only 15% were equipped in 2024, revealing a highly underexploited market (source: GIMELEC).



With its lean, reliable, and interoperable IIoT solutions, LACROIX is ideally positioned to capture this growth.

Thus, the HVAC segment (Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning) of the Environment activity, which recorded a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10% over the 2021-2024 period, has seen a significant sales acceleration in early 2025, allowing the Group to target a record year in this segment.

With more than 20 years of expertise in HVAC infrastructure management markets and technological synergies within its Environment activity, LACROIX's IoT solutions cover the entire equipment chain from sensors to secured software platforms.

Backed by a service model recognized for its proximity and tailored support, this end-to-end solutions offering makes LACROIX a trusted partner for major private operators such as ENGIE Solutions or DALKIA, who rely on LACROIX solutions to digitize and secure their operating networks.

In addition to its growth in the French market, LACROIX can also rely on its two subsidiaries in Italy and Spain, as well as its network of "channel partners," to position and market its HVAC offerings across Europe.

This international development is one of the strategic pillars of the Group's 2027 roadmap.

"The current momentum around district heating networks and building management systems confirms the rise of this strategic market for LACROIX. Our ambition is to meet it with useful, reliable, and cybersecure solutions, as well as with close, hands-on support that reflects our company culture.

By leveraging the technological and commercial synergies of our Environment activity, we are accelerating our commercial deployment and are able to respond to market demands by providing our clients with robust, simple, and competitive solutions designed to address their operational challenges" added Vincent Bedouin, Chairman and CEO of LACROIX Group

