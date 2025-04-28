Ringler Celebrates 50 Year Anniversary

Ringler, the nation's largest settlement planning company, celebrates 50 years of helping people move forward with confidence through customized structured settlement solutions.

Founded in 1975, Ringler began with a simple but powerful mission: to provide financial security and peace of mind for individuals and families facing the aftermath of life-changing events. Five decades later, Ringler remains the largest and most experienced structured settlement firm in the nation, with a network of dedicated professionals serving clients in every corner of the country.

Over the last five decades, Ringler has:

• Supported hundreds of thousands of claimants and their families with tailored financial plans

• Partnered with insurers, attorneys, and claims professionals to resolve complex cases with compassion and care

• Placed billions of dollars in structured settlements, maintaining an unwavering commitment client success

Throughout 2025, Ringler will be marking this occasion with special events, digital campaigns, and tributes to the people who have made Ringler what it is today - from their dedicated team to their valued partners and clients. Ringler thanks everyone they work with and everyone they've served for being part of the journey, and is looking forward to the next 50 years of progress, partnership, and purpose.

About Ringler

Ringler, established in 1975, has over 200 professionals in offices nationwide. Ringler's team of expert and objective advisors has earned the trust of all parties involved in the settlement process. Ringler Consultants take an individualized, customer-focused approach to each case, backed by the strength and resources of a national brand to collaborate with injured people, attorneys, and insurance professionals, providing the most effective and fair settlement solutions for claimants and their families. Ringler is a recognized leader in the industry for its dedicated focus to comprehensive settlement planning.

