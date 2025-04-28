London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2025) - SmartLinks, a leading end-to-end platform for digitally connected products and packaging, today announced the launch of its new self-serve platform. The platform helps brands, manufacturers and retailers unlock the many benefits of QR codes and NFC technology, enabling businesses to seamlessly meet upcoming Digital Product Passport (DPP) regulations worldwide.

SmartLinks make connected products truly intelligent, driving engagement, information and data



SmartLinks has a comprehensive toolset for the roll out of the new QR codes powered by GS1, empowering brands to transition to the next generation of barcodes and create dynamic, web-connected experiences directly from their product and packaging.

By simply scanning a QR code on a product, consumers use SmartLinks to instantly access details like:

Interactive Consumer Experiences : Bring products to life with videos, tutorials, promotions, loyalty programs, and personalised content.

: Bring products to life with videos, tutorials, promotions, loyalty programs, and personalised content. Intelligent Product Information: SmartLinks dynamically interprets product data to highlight key information, such as ingredients and allergens, enhancing transparency and consumer safety with up-to-date information.

SmartLinks dynamically interprets product data to highlight key information, such as ingredients and allergens, enhancing transparency and consumer safety with up-to-date information. Digital Product Passports: Fulfill new EU and global Digital Product Passport requirements and regulations with an integrated fully compliant DPP solution.

Fulfill new EU and global Digital Product Passport requirements and regulations with an integrated fully compliant DPP solution. Localised & Personalised Offers: Products become a point of sale. The platform can deliver targeted content, promotions and experiences relevant to the consumer's location and even specific retailers if required.

Products become a point of sale. The platform can deliver targeted content, promotions and experiences relevant to the consumer's location and even specific retailers if required. Real-time Updates: Dynamic alerts with batch level recall information, updated product details, and localised customer service links, automatically presented in the consumer's preferred language or based on location.

The self-serve platform has the widest and most feature rich toolset on the market and makes implementing GS1 Digital Link simple and scalable. Starting with a basic free account, brands can now create and customise digital experiences, revolutionise operations and gain valuable data insights all from an easy-to-use interface and drag and drop editor.

"The global transition from the trusty barcode to QR codes powered by GS1 marks the beginning of a new era of transparency, connecting products with consumers, supply chains and regulators like never before. At GS1 UK, we are committed to supporting businesses through this transformation, and SmartLinks is playing a vital role in making adoption simple and scalable. Their new self-serve platform is a significant step forward, enabling brands of all sizes to future-proof their product strategies, enhance consumer engagement and meet evolving regulatory requirements with confidence."

Anne Godfrey, CEO of GS1 UK

"Smartlinks.app is not just about connecting products; it's about making them truly intelligent. Our self-serve platform is unique in its ability to dynamically manage data, understand content context, and deliver locationally aware, personalised experiences. Unlike static QR codes, SmartLinks uses the new GS1 Digital Link standard to empower brands with powerful conditional options to create truly responsive and engaging interactions with each consumer, wherever they are. We are setting a new standard for connected products, moving beyond simple links to deliver dynamic, data-driven engagement.

"This standard will take over the world and help every consumer, and it was important for us to offer a platform that allowed for every size of business to see the benefits. That meant offering something for free to help the small and micro businesses meet these new standards without incurring more overheads in this challenging retail market."

Glenn Shoosmith, CEO of SmartLinks

As a GS1 UK Approved Product, SmartLinks ensures compliance and seamless implementation, helping brands future-proof their product digitisation strategy ahead of industry-wide adoption of the Digital Link by 2027.

Click here to see more about the new GS1 Digital Link standard and how it revolutionises consumer experience, product management and intelligence.

Brands can get QR codes powered by GS1 working for them.

SmartLinks intuitive platform has free fast setup, flexible scaling, extensive toolset, and valuable consumer insights. Lead your industry, stay compliant, and own your customer connection.

About SmartLinks:

SmartLinks is part of the Prove Anything group, it creates digital portals of engagement, commerce and information around consumer products that connect through QR codes and NFC technology.

Our portals bring products to life, telling the story of their creation, ingredients and materials while linking to exclusive offers, proving authenticity and more.

As a GS1 UK Partner, SmartLinks provides a comprehensive end-to-end platform to create dynamic digital experiences, enhance product transparency, and drive consumer engagement.

About GS1 UK:

Whether online, in store or in a hospital, the common language of GS1 global standards is helping our community of more than 60,000 organisations across the UK to uniquely identify, describe and track anything, creating greater trust in data for everyone.

From product barcodes to patient wristbands, GS1 standards have been transforming the way we work and live for 50 years. We are now embarking on the next 50 years of industry transformation delivered through QR codes powered by GS1.

GS1 UK is one of 118 neutral and independent GS1 organisations operating worldwide.

www.gs1uk.org

