France's Data Center Market was valued at USD 3.42 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 6.40 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 11.01%.
FRANCE DATA CENTER MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Some of the key colocation data center investors in the France data center market include Digital Realty, Equinix, DataOne, Telehouse, SFR Business, Orange Business Services, CyrusOne, Global Switch, DataOne, Scaleway, and others.
- In February 2024, NTT DATA planned to develop its data center with an IT capacity of over 84 MW in Paris, France to respond to the growing demands of colocation services in the country.
- In 2024, the France data center market has witnessed around 10 new entrants such as CloudHQ, Nation Data Center, Mistral AI, NTT DATA, PHOCEA DC, Yondr, evroc, DataOne, Goodman, and OPCORE. These companies are entering the France data center market to provide colocation services across the country, and it will increase the market competitiveness in the forecast period.
- The France data center market has the presence of several global support infrastructure providers that will increase the competitiveness in the market. Some of the support infrastructure vendors present in the France data center market include 3M, ABB Alfa Laval, Caterpillar, Carrier, Cummins, Honeywell International, Legrand, Schneider Electric Rehlko, Vertiv, and others.
- The France data center market has several local and global construction contractors operating in the market, including APL Data Center, Artelia, Bouygues Energies Services, CapIngelec, Mercury, Eiffage, VINCI Energies Building Solution, Reid Brewin Architects, and others that have been offering their services in the market. For instance, in February 2024, Mercury announced that it had delivered Digital Realty's PAR9 Data Center facility. The company provided architectural design, mechanical systems, electrical systems, and commissioning services.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
- France's government took several initiatives to support investment in renewable energy through a tax credit program. For instance, in December 2023, the France government introduced tax credits for renewable energy investment, including projects such as the production of batteries, solar panels, wind turbines, and heat pumps. Under this program, the government provides tax credits between 20% to 60%, depending on the size and location of the projects.
- The France government is taking the initiative to support AI data center growth and digital infrastructure in France. For instance, in February 2024, the French government announced that it had signed an agreement with the government of the United Arab Emirates to invest around USD 52 billion for an AI data center in France with a power capacity of around 1 GW.
- Data centers involved in research and development activities might qualify for the Credit d'Impot Recherche (CIR), which offers a tax credit for eligible R&D expenditures.
- In the France data center market, facilities are starting to adopt liquid cooling technologies for their data center to improve cooling and power consumption in data centers. For instance, in January 2024, DATA4 announced that it had signed a partnership with OVHcloud to provide OVHcloud's liquid cooling solution at Data4's site in Marcoussis, Paris.
- In October 2024, Amazon announced that through its subsidiary Amazon Web Services, it will provide digital skill training, including cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and security, to around 600,000 people in France by 2030.
EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS
- Existing Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)
- Paris
- Marseille
- Other Cities
- List of Upcoming Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)
- Paris
- Marseille
- Other Cities
IT Infrastructure Providers
- Arista Networks
- Atos
- Broadcom
- Cisco Systems
- Dell Technologies
- Extreme Networks
- Fujitsu
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- Huawei Technologies
- IBM
- Inspur
- Juniper Networks
- Lenovo
- NetApp
- Pure Storage
- Quanta Cloud Technology
Data Center Construction Contractors Sub-Contractors
- APL Data Center
- Artelia
- Arup
- BENTHEM CROUWEL ARCHITECTS
- Bouygues Energies Services
- CapIngelec
- Eiffage
- EYP MCF
- JERLAURE
- Exyte (M+W Group
- LPI Group
- Mercury
- Reid Brewin Architects
- TPF Ingenierie
- VINCI Energies Building Solutions
- Egis
- Equans Data Centers
Support Infrastructure Providers
- 3M
- ABB
- Alfa Laval
- Caterpillar
- Carrier
- Condair
- Cummins
- D'HONDT THERMAL SOLUTIONS
- Eaton
- ebm-papst
- FlaktGroup
- Grundfos
- GS Yuasa International
- HITEC Power Protection
- Honeywell International
- Johnson Controls
- Rehlko
- Legrand
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Munters
- Nlyte Software
- Perkins Engines
- Piller Power Systems
- Riello UPS
- Rittal
- Rolls-Royce
- Schneider Electric
- Siemens
- Socomec
- STULZ
- Vertiv
- Lennox
Data Center Investors
- Colt Data Centre Services
- CyrusOne
- DATA4
- Digital Realty
- Equinix
- Etix Everywhere
- Global Switch
- Orange Business Services
- Scaleway
- SFR Business
- Telehouse
- Microsoft
- Thesee DataCenter
New Entrants
- CloudHQ
- Nation Data Center
- Mistral AI
- NTT DATA
- PHOCEA DC
- Yondr
- evroc
- DataOne
- Goodman
- OPCORE
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|136
|Forecast Period
|2024 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$3.42 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$6.4 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|11.0%
|Regions Covered
|France
REPORT COVERAGE
This report analyses the France data center market share. It elaborately analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.
The segmentation includes:
- IT Infrastructure
- Servers
- Storage Systems
- Network Infrastructure
- Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Transfer Switches Switchgears
- PDUs
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
- Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Rack Cabinets
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- CRAC CRAH Units
- Chiller Units
- Cooling Towers, Condensers Dry Coolers
- Other Cooling Units
- General Construction
- Core Shell Development
- Installation Commissioning Services
- Engineering Building Design
- Fire Detection Suppression Systems
- Physical Security
- Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)
- Tier Standard
- Tier I Tier II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
- Geography
- Paris
- Other Cities
