AccorInvest is changing its name and becoming Essendi. This change completes the transformation initiated in 2020 to make Essendi the European leader in responsible hospitality. This new identity embodies the group's ambition: to actively contribute to a more sustainable and higher-performing hotel industry.

Since 2020, Essendi has embarked on an ambitious transformation, aiming to consolidate its leadership in Europe, strengthen its overall performance and integrate ESG criteria at the heart of its strategy.

The group has refocused its portfolio on the most profitable assets in Europe, in the economy and mid-range segments, while optimizing the value of its hotels through dynamic asset management. The value of its portfolio was assessed at €7.8 billion as of December 31, 2024.

This strategy, combined with a hybrid economic model, combining operational and real estate performance, enabled Essendi to achieve record results in 2024: revenue of €4.0 billion (+3.1% like-for-like vs. 2023) and EBITDA of €656 million (+6.1% like-for-like vs. 2023).

Essendi has also strengthened its financial structure by reducing its debt and diversifying its financing, notably through the success of two bond issues in 2024.

Its ESG roadmap is ambitious: a 50% reduction in GHG emissions by 2030, carbon neutrality by 2050, 100% of hotels certified Green Key and 80% of the value of its real estate assets certified BREEAM in Use by 2026.

Essendi is now adopting a strong identity, faithful to its history, and resolutely focused on the future.

An ambition: to promote positive hospitality.

to promote positive hospitality. A mission: to reveal the potential of each location, serving people and the community.

to reveal the potential of each location, serving people and the community. Values inspired by the group's hotel DNA: Care: sincere attention to people. Dare: the audacity to innovate with creativity, commitment and responsibility. Empower: the trust given to teams to act and take initiatives for the benefit of the collective.



Gilles Clavié, CEO of Essendi, comments:

This change of identity completes our transformation and opens a new chapter in our history. The work accomplished by our teams in recent years has paid off: we have strengthened our leadership in Europe, optimized our portfolio, improved our profitability, and consolidated our financial structure.

Beyond these performances, we are proud to position ourselves as a pioneer in sustainable hospitality. Essendi is today a solid, agile, and forward-looking group, ready to seize sustainable growth opportunities in the sector and champion the voice of positive hospitality."

ABOUT ESSENDI

At Essendi, we do more than operate hotels: we create the dynamics that make them thrive. As a European leader in the economy and midscale segments, we invest and operate with a single ambition: to transform each asset into a sustainable, vibrant, and meaningful place. We combine asset management and operational excellence to unlock the unique potential of every hotel.

Present in 24 countries with 20,000 employees, we operate 576 hotels under internationally renowned brands such as ibis, Novotel, and Mercure, etc.

Wherever we are, we are committed to fostering positive hospitality, acting for the benefit of our business, our teams, and the world around us.

