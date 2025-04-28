Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2025) - The Citizenship by Investment Unit (CIU) of St. Kitts and Nevis received two major awards at the 7th annual Caribbean Investment Summit (CIS) 2025, held in Antigua and Barbuda from 22 to 26 April 2025. The CIU was recognised with the Efficiency in Processing Time Award and the Heritage Excellence Award, affirming the Unit's historic role as an industry pioneer and its continued leadership in setting standards for the global investment migration sector.





The St. Kitts and Nevis CIU recognised with the Efficiency in Processing Time Award and the Heritage Excellence Award



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10480/249964_5b6e2d446493cac8_001full.jpg

This recognition comes as the Unit intensifies its focus on improving processing times, enhancing customer service, and driving digital transformation. Since its establishment as a statutory body, the CIU has undergone a significant transformation under its new leadership, marked by a strong commitment to delivering an efficient, transparent, and world-class experience for investors.





The St. Kitts and Nevis CIU recognised with the Efficiency in Processing Time Award and the Heritage Excellence Award



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10480/249964_5b6e2d446493cac8_002full.jpg

The awards also reflect the continued strengthening of the St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship by Investment Programme, following a comprehensive overhaul initiated by The Honourable Dr Terrance M Drew, Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis.

The reform process focused on strengthening rigour, regulatory compliance, security, integrity, and innovation-principles that continue to underpin the Programme's global reputation.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister, The Honourable Dr Terrance M Drew stated:

"St. Kitts and Nevis has always been committed to excellence. We have made the bold decisions necessary over the years to uphold the highest standards in investment migration. These awards affirm that our focus on security, integrity, efficiency, and innovation continues to set us apart globally."

The CIU is led by His Excellency Executive Chairman Mr. Calvin St. Juste, who has overseen the Unit's operational transition following its establishment as a statutory body. Under his leadership, the CIU has implemented structural changes aimed at improving efficiency, modernising internal processes, and enhancing service delivery.

"The CIU set a clear strategy of achieving effective transformation. These awards are the result of this shared vision and relentless execution by a passionate team dedicated to making St. Kitts and Nevis the premier standard in investment migration. Our progress in digital transformation, customer service, and stringent due diligence speaks volumes about what we can achieve together, and we are seeing the proof of this dedication in the increase of applications that we are currently experiencing." - His Excellency Executive Chairman Mr. Calvin St. Juste.

The Efficiency in Processing Time Award reflects the significant impact of Saturn, the CIU's new advanced digital platform, which has revolutionised the application process. With Saturn, St. Kitts and Nevis became the only Citizenship by Investment jurisdiction to offer live tracking of applications, providing greater transparency and real-time updates for applicants and stakeholders. This major digital advancement marks a step change in how the CIU operates - enabling it to respond more rapidly to the global investment market, meet the highest international standards, and reinforce St. Kitts and Nevis' reputation as a forward-thinking, innovation-driven nation.

While the Heritage Excellence Award reflects St. Kitts and Nevis' continuous efforts to uphold its reputation as the pioneer of the investment migration world, the concept first introduced by the nation is now being utilised globally, driving the industry forward.

St. Kitts and Nevis has consistently set the standard for others to follow, maintaining a leadership role through its commitment to innovation, integrity, and setting best practices that have shaped the evolution of the global investment migration landscape.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/249964

SOURCE: St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship by Investment Unit