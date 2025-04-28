inGroup International: inCruises Achieves All-Time Monthly Revenue Record in March

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- inCruises, the world's most valuable subscription-based travel rewards club, proudly announces that March 2025 revenues reached an all-time high of $31.2 million, marking the highest monthly total in company history.

"This achievement reflects the tremendous and sustained work that's been happening behind the scenes," said Michael "Hutch" Hutchison, Co-Founder and CEO. "Multiple revenue streams are expanding in tandem-and that's a direct result of our teams delivering more value to our Members and Partners. Seeing our customers respond with such enthusiasm is the ultimate validation-and we're confident this is just the beginning of accelerating global momentum."

That enthusiasm was evident in March, with 13,300 cruises booked and 11,400 passengers setting sail through inCruises. Another key driver of this record-setting performance is the company's expanded Membership structure, which now includes three simplified and inclusive tiers-STARTER, CLASSIC, and PREMIUM. Each option helps travelers unlock more for less - with exclusive INsider Pricing, valuable Reward Points, and access to thousands of travel experiences worldwide.

"March saw a record number of Members making their monthly payments," added Anthony Varvaro, inGroup's CFO and COO. "That's exciting for everyone, because more Active Members making consistent payments means maximum Membership value for those Members, more bookings for our travel providers, and more income for referring Partners. Our Partner Leaders earned a new monthly record of $6.2 million in Team Leadership Bonus payouts in March-showing that everybody wins when Members engage."

inCruises remains laser-focused on its mission: to enrich lives by delivering unparalleled travel value to Members and empowering Partners to turn their passion for travel into prosperity. With global momentum building, the company is poised for even greater milestones in the months ahead.

About inGroup International and inCruises

inCruises is a division of inGroup International and one of the world's largest subscription-based travel clubs. Since launching in 2016, inCruises has added more than one million Members and Partners from more than 200 countries and territories. inStays was added in 2022, giving Members access to nearly 200,000 cruises, hotels, and resort offers. inCruises Club Members can earn Reward Points, which they can use to book cruises, hotels, and resorts through the inCruises website, which supports 17 languages.

inGroup is making a measurable difference in its Club Members' lives and provides a world-class business to its growing Partner team. inCruises Club Membership grows exclusively through independent referring Partners who can earn compensation by sharing the exclusive Membership advantages with others.

inGroup International is deeply committed to being a positive global corporate citizen and actively supports Mercy Ships and other humanitarian relief efforts. For more information, visit in.Groupand inCruises.com.

