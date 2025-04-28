Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2025) - LBank Exchange, a globally recognized digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of HF Realx (HF) on April 28, 2025. The HF/USDT trading pair is now live for global users at https://www.lbank.com/trade/hf_usdt.

The traditional investment world has long grappled with barriers such as illiquidity, high entry thresholds, and limited access to exclusive markets like real estate, fine art, and private equity. HF Realx introduces a transformative solution through blockchain-based tokenization, aiming to redefine how physical and financial assets are accessed, fractionalized, and traded globally.

Redefining Asset Ownership: HF Realx Simplifies RWA Tokenization for All

HF Realx is a next-generation tokenization platform dedicated to converting tangible and intangible real-world assets into tradable digital tokens on the blockchain. From luxury real estate and commodities to collectibles and equities, the HF Realx platform offers a streamlined, no-code environment where anyone, from institutions to individual creators, can tokenize and manage assets with transparency, security, and regulatory compliance.

The HF Realx ecosystem integrates a comprehensive suite of tools and services:

HF Token Builder for seamless, code-free token creation

for seamless, code-free token creation QuickMint Bot for real-time token issuance via Telegram or Discord

for real-time token issuance via Telegram or Discord HF AI Shield for smart contract auditing and live security monitoring

for smart contract auditing and live security monitoring GenAI for AI-assisted NFT generation

for AI-assisted NFT generation Treasury and DeFi modules for optimized multi-chain yield strategies

By combining DeFi infrastructure, AI capabilities, and cross-chain interoperability, HF Realx is bridging traditional finance with the decentralized economy, aiming to enable global market participation.

Tokenomics

The native asset of the HF Realx ecosystem, HF Token (HF), serves as the financial backbone of its decentralized asset tokenization framework. Designed to support multiple facets of the platform-from RWA issuance to yield optimization - HF empowers users to participate in DeFi protocols, potentially earn rewards, and engage in decentralized governance.

Key details of the HF token include:

Name : HF Realx

: HF Realx Token Symbol : HF

: HF Total Supply : 10,000,000,000 HF

: 10,000,000,000 HF Circulating Supply : 500,000,000 HF

: 500,000,000 HF Contract Address: 0x2CB469f8Af300A9ebDC10f06F6b81bE3B814F177

HF is integrated across the HF Realx product suite:

Transaction Utility : Used for platform fees, yield farming, and trading operations

: Used for platform fees, yield farming, and trading operations Staking & Rewards : Holders can participate in DeFi liquidity programs

: Holders can participate in DeFi liquidity programs Governance : Token holders influence ecosystem upgrades and resource allocations

: Token holders influence ecosystem upgrades and resource allocations Cross-Chain Access: Enables seamless movement of assets via HF Bridge to enhance liquidity across EVM-compatible blockchains

The platform's fair, open-access model underscores its mission to create a transparent, secure, and inclusive digital economy centered on real-world value.

About LBank

Founded in 2015, LBank is a top crypto exchange offering financial derivatives, asset management, and secure trading. With over 15 million users across 210+ regions, LBank ranks in the top 20 for spot trading and top 15 for derivatives trading globally, ensuring fund integrity and supporting global crypto adoption.

