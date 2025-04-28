New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2025) - Valencia CF, one of Spain's most prestigious football clubs, will host its first-ever official Youth Summer Camp in New York City from August 4-8, 2025, at Randall's Island Park. The five-day elite training program, developed in collaboration with local marketing partner CAAZ Consulting, offers young American players unprecedented access to UEFA-licensed coaches from Valencia's world-renowned academy, ranked fourth globally for player development.





The camp welcomes boys and girls ages 5-16 of all skill levels, providing a rare opportunity for young athletes to experience European training methodologies while being scouted for potential advancement to Valencia's academy system in Spain. Limited spots are available with tiered pricing - early-bird pricing of $450 until May 15th, and standard pricing of $550 thereafter.

"This represents a significant milestone in Valencia CF's international development strategy," said a club spokesperson. "New York City's vibrant soccer community and diverse talent pool make it the perfect location to introduce our academy methodology to the American market. We're not just conducting a camp - we're establishing a talent pipeline between the United States and one of Europe's most successful youth development systems."

Valencia CF's academy has produced numerous world-class players who have gone on to represent top clubs and national teams, including names like David Silva, Jordi Alba, Isco, and Ferran Torres, to name a few. The club's youth development system is recognized for its technical excellence and comprehensive approach to player growth, emphasizing both athletic and personal development.

"This partnership brings Valencia's elite European training methodology directly to aspiring young players from New York City and the greater Tri-State area," said Shafqat Huq of CAAZ Consulting. "It's a unique opportunity for local talent to train with UEFA-licensed coaches from one of Spain's most respected academies - and potentially be scouted for Valencia CF's renowned youth system in Spain."

Shafqat Huq added, "The timing couldn't be better, with excitement around the sport reaching new heights as the World Cup comes to the U.S. next year, culminating in a final right here in New York City. It's an unprecedented pathway for American players with professional ambitions - and a full-circle moment, considering Yunus Musah, a New York City native, went through Valencia's academy himself before becoming a regular for the U.S. Men's National Team and playing in the World Cup."

The curriculum will focus on technical skills, tactical understanding, physical development, and competitive mentality - the core pillars of Valencia's youth development philosophy. Each participant will receive personalized evaluation and guidance from the coaching staff, along with an official Valencia CF training kit and merchandise.

Registration is now open at www.vcfinternationalcamps.com/nyc/ with early registration strongly encouraged due to limited capacity and tiered pricing structure.

About Valencia CF: Founded in 1919, Valencia Club de Fútbol is one of Spain's most successful football clubs with six La Liga titles and eight Copa del Rey championships. The club's academy is ranked among the world's elite youth development systems, consistently producing top-tier professional talent.

