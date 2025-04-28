SmartRecruiters Named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Talent Acquisition 2025 Vendor Assessment

SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, 2025and its CyberVadis Gold Certification .

Strengths Outlined in the Report

"Clients note that the solution is highly intuitive, requiring little effort to reach full adoption post-deployment."

"Clients find that SmartRecruiters' AI insights help generate a backbone of analyses in hiring cycles that reinforces against process-flow loss when talent-team members change, and that AI-powered screening and nudges keep candidate flows on track while reducing time-to-hire."

"In our view, being recognized as a Leader in the 2025 IDC MarketScape for the second time in Talent Acquisition underscores our commitment to AI-powered innovation in hiring," said Rebecca Carr, CEO of SmartRecruiters . "We believe this acknowledgment reflects our strategic focus on delivering an enterprise-ready, AI-native platform that continues to evolve with the needs of modern talent acquisition teams . Ultimately, our goal is to help organizations hire faster, smarter, and with greater confidence in today's competitive market."



"SmartRecruiters' infusion of AI assistance across its end-to-end, modular platform differentiates it as a strong and capable partner for companies seeking purpose-build AI use cases in talent acquisition," said Zachary Chertok, Sr. Research Manager for Employee Experience at IDC . "SmartRecruiters commoditizes AI assistance in talent acquisition and delivers use cases that make it easier to measure and manage the value of augmented recruiter outcomes for performance and productivity, and for managing personalized candidate experiences."

SmartRecruiters leads the way in strategic thinking and execution, a critical differentiator in today's AI-driven talent acquisition landscape, where traditional capability frameworks are continuously challenged and reimagined.

"In our opinion, each time IDC names us a Leader, it's validation that we're succeeding in creating a truly modern recruiting solution," added Shiran Yaroslavsky, SVP of Product at SmartRecruiters . "We believe our AI-focused capabilities help HR teams move beyond traditional frameworks, achieving faster time-to-hire and more effective candidate experiences."

About SmartRecruiters

SmartRecruiters is the AI Recruiting Company that transforms hiring for the world's leading enterprises. Built for global scale, SmartRecruiters delivers an AI-powered hiring platform that automates and optimizes the entire talent acquisition process, ensuring faster and smarter hiring decisions. More than 4,000 companies, including Amazon, Visa, and McDonald's, rely on SmartRecruiters to build winning teams.

About IDC Marketscape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.



