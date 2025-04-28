Inspira Financial Unveils Newly Renovated Oak Brook Office to Foster Innovation and Collaboration

Inspira Financial, a leading provider of health, wealth, retirement, and benefits solutions, is proud to announce the grand reopening of its newly renovated Oak Brook office. Spanning two floors, the renovation represents a multi-million-dollar investment in Inspira Financial's employees and the local community, reinforcing the company's commitment to workplace innovation and creating a dynamic environment that fosters creativity, collaboration, and well-being. This commitment to employee experience helped earn Inspira Financial's recognition as Built In's Best Places to Work in 2024 - a reflection of the culture that fuels the company's growth and purpose-driven mission.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will be attended by company executives and team members, local officials, community leaders, and valued partners. The event will include remarks from Matt Marek, President of Inspira Financial, who will highlight the vision behind the renovation and Inspira Financial's continued growth in the region. Attendees will also have the opportunity to tour the redesigned office space, which features open collaboration areas, upgraded meeting rooms, and flexible seating designed to spark new ideas and strengthen teamwork.

"We're not just investing in a new office space; we're investing in how our people work, connect, and thrive," said Matt Marek, President of Inspira Financial. "This renovation is about flexibility, inclusivity, and creating space for what matters, whether that's collaboration, heads-down focus, or connecting with teammates across the country. With over 60% of our workforce operating remotely, we've designed this space to keep everyone connected, no matter where they're working. It's a reflection of our people-first culture and our commitment to growth."

Designed in partnership with nationally recognized interior design firm Partners by Design (PBD), the new Inspira Oak Brook office blends modern minimalism with practical functionality. The open, hoteling-style layout features a mix of collaborative areas and quiet spaces like phone booths and huddle rooms, along with height-adjustable desks, upgraded lighting, and integrated greenery. Open seating helps break down office hierarchy, while the client-friendly reception area and 100-person training room support both external meetings and internal development. It's no surprise Inspira has been recognized as one of the Best Places to Work and one of the Best Remote Places to Work.

"Inspira Financial's vision for this space was to create a workplace that not only enhances productivity but also enriches the employee experience," said Ian Preston, Designer at Partners by Design. "By focusing on flexibility, collaboration, and sustainability, this design reflects Inspira's forward-thinking approach to workplace culture."

The reopening of the Oak Brook office underscores Inspira Financial's commitment to fostering a vibrant workplace while also strengthening its ties to the local community. Strategically located across from Oak Brook Mall and near major transportation hubs like I-88 and I-294, the office offers employees easy access to both work and convenience, enhancing collaboration and connectivity.

About Inspira Financial

Inspira Financial provides health, wealth, retirement, and benefits solutions that strengthen and simplify the health and wealth journey. With more than 8 million clients holding over $62 billion in assets under custody, Inspira works with thousands of employers, plan sponsors, recordkeepers, TPAs, and other institutional partners, helping the people they care about plan, save, and invest for a brighter future. Inspira relentlessly pursues better outcomes for all with our automatic rollover services, health savings accounts, custody services, and more. Learn more at inspirafinancial.com.

