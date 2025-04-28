METLEN Energy & Metals: METLEN Hosted Capital Markets Day in London, Unveiling Strategic Roadmap Towards €2 Billion targeted EBITDA in the medium term and New Growth Pillars

LONDON and ATHENS, Greece, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- METLEN (the "Company" and "METLEN") (RIC: MYTr.AT) (Bloomberg: MYTIL.GA) (ADR: MYTHY US) hosted its 2025 Capital Markets Day today at the London Stock Exchange, where the Company's executive leadership presented its roadmap to achieve its target of €2 billion in EBITDA in the mid-term (based on organic growth prospects only, exclusive of any M&A) and unlock new pillars of growth across its integrated platform. The Company also reaffirmed its intention to pursue a primary listing on the London Stock Exchange.

The Capital Markets Day featured a comprehensive update on METLEN's business activities by sector, including a presentation by Evangelos Mytilineos, CEO of METLEN, on the Company's transition into a new strategic cycle as it incorporates Critical Metals (Gallium), Circular Metals and Defence into its portfolio alongside Energy, Metals, and Infrastructure & Concessions.

Key updates included:

Strong financial performance has seen the Company's EBITDA triple since 2020 until today

METLEN's strong financial performance is underpinned by significant growth across all its sectors resulting in the Company tripling its EBITDA, more than doubling its revenue, and expanding its geographical footprint since 2020.

Through its roadmap targeted to double EBITDA in the mid-term, METLEN is driving sustainable growth through a high-quality, integrated business model that is built to lead in the era of energy transition.

Robust liquidity has enabled the Company to fund growth

METLEN's disciplined financial approach has enabled it to maintain leverage consistently below 2x, even during significant CAPEX cycles.

The Company has successfully expanded its access to international funding, now operating with robust liquidity in excess of €3 billion (Dec 2024), providing the flexibility needed to execute its business plan with confidence.

Alongside this, the Company's share price has risen over significantly since 2020, reflecting its solid operational performance and growing international visibility.

The upcoming dual listing on the London and Athens Stock Exchanges, through a share exchange offer, will further align METLEN's capital market profile with its international business footprint, enhancing shareholder value and access to global investors.

METLEN's Energy sector continues to be a core engine of scalable growth

METLEN's renewables platform has now surpassed 2 GW of mature pipeline projects, supported by over €1.5 billion in EPC backlog, enabling continuous reinvestment through its Asset Rotation Plan.

Its ambition to capture a 30% retail market share in Greece by 2028, paired with growing operations in grids, data centers, and digital demand management, remains on track and positions METLEN at the forefront of Europe's energy transition.

The Company has already established energy trading and supply hubs in Italy and Switzerland, further leveraging Europe's interconnected energy markets and enhancing its import capabilities in natural gas.

METLEN's Metals sector remains a European powerhouse in aluminium and strategic materials

The Company is scaling its efforts in circular metallurgy, using proprietary, pilot-proven technologies to extract critical metals from industrial residues. With recovery rates of up to 99% and applications across multiple feedstock types, this platform is expected to deliver ~290 ktpa in output in the medium term, the majority of which will be high-value strategic materials - reinforcing both profitability and environmental impact.

The Company's recent entry into the gallium market - a strategic material for semiconductors and defence - with plans to produce 50 tonnes annually, will not only establish Greece within Europe's gallium value chain, but also add a high-value lever to METLEN's diversified portfolio.

METLEN is reinforcing its strategic footprint by investing in cutting-edge defence solutions. The expansion of its industrial base in Volos, along with new partnerships with top-tier defence companies (Iveco Defence Vehicles (LINK), KNDS France (Link), positions METLEN as a vital player in Europe's defence landscape.

Infrastructure & Concessions sector is emerging as a third major growth engine for the Company

METLEN, through METKA ATE and M Concessions, is uniquely positioned to capitalize on Greece's ~€18 billion annual infrastructure wave. The group's dual structure - combining engineering execution with long-term concession development - creates a self-sustaining model that links project construction with recurring revenue.

Flagship projects like the Thessaloniki Flyover, the bioclimatic school units, and the Thessaly irrigation scheme exemplify this integrated approach. METLEN aims to lead in the infrastructure sector by consistently delivering projects safely, on time, and with engineering excellence and cost efficiency.

The Capital Markets Day represented a milestone in METLEN's long-term growth strategy, underscoring its unwavering commitment to operational excellence, disciplined investment, and top-tier performance - pillars that continue to define its trajectory as a resilient and forward-looking industrial leader.

