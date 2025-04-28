New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2025) - Eyes On Park, a leading optometry practice in Gramercy Park, announces the introduction of the cutting-edge Envision by InMode system for comprehensive dry eye treatment. Dr. Irina Shiyan and her team now offer this advanced, non-invasive technology that combines Forma-I radiofrequency and Lumecca-I intense pulsed light therapies to address the root causes of dry eye disease, not just the symptoms.



Dry eye syndrome affects millions of Americans, significantly impacting quality of life and vision, yet often remains undertreated. The Envision by InMode system represents a paradigm shift in dry eye management by targeting inflammation, improving meibomian gland function, and enhancing tear production for lasting relief without relying on constant medication use.

"We're excited to bring this revolutionary technology to our patients in New York City," said Dr. Irina Shiyan, lead optometrist at Eyes On Park. "The Envision system allows us to treat the underlying causes of dry eye disease with precision and effectiveness not previously possible with conventional treatments. Most patients experience noticeable improvement after just one session."

Dual Treatment Modalities for Comprehensive Care

The Envision by InMode system features two complementary technologies that work together to address multiple aspects of dry eye disease simultaneously:

Forma-I Radiofrequency (RF) Technology

Forma-I delivers bipolar radiofrequency energy to the delicate subdermal layers around the eyes. This precision RF depth control technology gently heats the tissue, creating a sensation similar to a warm massage while improving blood circulation and stimulating natural healing processes.

The Forma-I treatment provides multiple therapeutic benefits:

Stimulates collagen production in the eyelid tissues

Improves blood flow to the meibomian glands

Opens clogged meibomian glands for better oil secretion

Attracts white blood cells and stem cells to reduce inflammation

The system's intelligent temperature monitoring ensures safe treatment of the small and delicate areas around the eyes. Forma-I is particularly effective for meibomian gland dysfunction, where inadequate oil production leads to tear evaporation and dry eye symptoms.

Lumecca-I Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) Therapy

Lumecca-I delivers powerful, intense pulsed light therapy specifically designed for the eye area. During treatment, brief pulses of light create tissue heating that helps reduce inflammation. Patients typically feel a light snap with each pulse, similar to an elastic band.

The benefits of this advanced treatment include:

Reducing inflammatory markers in the eyelid and tear film

Decreasing demodex and bacteria around the eyelids

Closing off blood vessels that release inflammatory factors

Treating pigmented and vascular lesions associated with ocular rosacea

Many patients with inflammatory dry eye and ocular rosacea experience significant improvement after Lumecca-I treatments. Any redness or slight warming of the skin typically subsides within an hour.

Enhanced Treatment with Meibomian Gland Expression

Following Forma-I radiofrequency treatment, Eyes On Park often performs meibomian gland expression to maximize benefits. This procedure helps clear blockages in the meibomian glands, allowing them to release oils essential for a stable tear film. The treatment involves applying gentle pressure to the eyelids after RF treatment has warmed and softened the oil, making expression more comfortable and effective.

This technique helps:

Clear blockages in the oil-producing glands

Restore proper oil flow into the tear film

Prevent further gland damage

Improve tear quality and reduce evaporation

This hands-on approach complements the technological treatments of the Envision system for comprehensive dry eye management.

Personalized Treatment Plans Based on Advanced Diagnostics

Treatment plans at Eyes On Park are customized based on comprehensive diagnostic testing, including advanced K5M diagnostic scans of the tear film and meibomian glands. This detailed analysis allows Dr. Shiyan to develop highly personalized treatment protocols for each patient.

"No two cases of dry eye disease are identical," explained Dr. Shiyan. "Our diagnostic capabilities allow us to precisely identify the underlying causes of each patient's symptoms and tailor a treatment plan using the Envision system that addresses their specific needs. This targeted approach leads to better outcomes and higher patient satisfaction."

Customized treatment plans may include:

A specific sequence of Forma-I and Lumecca-I treatments

Recommended frequency based on condition severity

Meibomian gland expression techniques

Complementary home care recommendations

Non-Invasive Treatment with No Downtime

The Envision treatments are non-invasive procedures that require no downtime, allowing patients to return to their normal activities immediately after each session. Most patients experience noticeable improvement after just one treatment, with optimal results typically achieved after a series of sessions.

Unlike traditional dry eye treatments that focus primarily on symptom management through artificial tears or medications, the Envision system addresses the underlying causes of dry eye disease for more sustainable relief. This approach reduces dependence on constant medication use and provides longer-lasting results.

Availability and Consultation Information

The Envision by InMode system is now available at Eyes On Park in Gramercy Park, New York City. Patients interested in learning if this advanced dry eye treatment is right for them can schedule a consultation by calling 332-208-7849 or booking an appointment online.

During the consultation, Dr. Shiyan conducts a comprehensive dry eye evaluation to determine the specific causes of the patient's symptoms and develop a personalized treatment plan using the Envision system.

About Eyes On Park

Eyes On Park is a premier optometry practice located in Gramercy Park, New York City. Led by Dr. Irina Shiyan, the practice is committed to providing exceptional eye care using the latest technologies and treatment approaches. The team specializes in comprehensive eye exams, contact lens fittings, and advanced treatments for various eye conditions, including dry eye disease.

Media Contact

For more information about the Envision by InMode system or to schedule an interview with Dr. Irina Shiyan, please contact:

