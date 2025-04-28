Buenos Aires, Argentina--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2025) - Central Puerto S.A (NYSE: CEPU) ("Central Puerto" or the "Company") one of the largest private sector power generation company in Argentina, announces that it has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year 2024 with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 25, 2025.

The document is available on the Central Puerto's website at www.centralpuerto.com in the Investor Relations section and can also be downloaded from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

The Company's shareholders may receive a hard copy of Central Puerto's complete audited financial statements, free of charge, upon request.

About Central Puerto S.A.:

Central Puerto S.A. is one of the largest private sector power generation companies in Argentina, measured by both installed capacity and power generation. Central Puerto's portfolio of assets is well diversified in terms of both geographic location, with facilities distributed across the City of Buenos Aires and the provinces of Buenos Aires, Córdoba, Mendoza, Neuquén, Río Negro and Santa Fe, and technology, which includes combined cycles, co-generation units, steam turbines, hydroelectric plants, wind turbines and photovoltaic farms. Central Puerto is listed on both the New York and Buenos Aires stock exchanges, under the ticker symbol CEPU.

