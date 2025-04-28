The International Insurance Society (IIS) has named Evan G. Greenberg, Chairman and CEO of Chubb Group, the 2025 Insurance Hall of Fame Laureate. Greenberg will be formally honored at an awards ceremony on Oct. 26, 2025, at the Swiss Re Centre for Global Dialogue in Rüschlikon, Switzerland. The ceremony will mark the opening of the Global Insurance Forum, which runs from Oct. 26-27, 2025.

The Insurance Hall of Fame recognizes leaders who have made a broad, encompassing, and lasting contribution to the insurance industry and broader society. They are celebrated by their peers as visionaries and innovators who inspire others to elevate the vital role insurance plays in global security. Nominees for the Insurance Hall of Fame are submitted by IIS members and evaluated for selection by the IIS Executive Council, a body of senior insurance executives and academics. Recent laureates include luminaries Prem Watsa of Fairfax Financial Holdings, Dr. Chang-Jae Shin of Kyobo Life, Larry D. Zimpleman of Principal Financial, A. Greig Woodring of RGA, and Shuzo Sumi of Tokio Marine Insurance.

Under Greenberg's leadership, Chubb has grown to become a world leader in insurance and one of the largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance companies globally, with operations in 54 countries and territories. Greenberg joined the company, then named ACE Limited, in 2001 as Vice Chairman and was elected President and Chief Executive Officer in 2004. He became Chairman of the Board of Directors in 2007 and led the transformative acquisition of Chubb in 2016, creating the powerhouse it is today.

Greenberg previously spent 25 years at American International Group, where he held several senior leadership positions, including President and Chief Operating Officer. With five decades of experience, he is widely recognized for his strategic vision, operational excellence, and commitment to advancing the insurance industry.

In addition to his corporate achievements, Greenberg is actively engaged in public policy and international economic and foreign affairs. He is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and serves on the Board of Trustees of the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), Board of Directors of the Peterson Institute for International Economics, and Board of Directors of the U.S.-China Business Council. He is also Executive Vice Chair of the National Committee on United States-China Relations.

Greenberg also supports the environment and education as a member of the Board of Trustees of the National Geographic Society and the Advisory Board of Tsinghua University School of Economics and Management (SEM) in Beijing.

"Evan's visionary leadership has transformed the global insurance landscape. His ability to navigate complex risks while fostering innovation and advancing the industry's role in protecting societies worldwide is unparalleled", says Josh Landau, President of the International Insurance Society. "We are honored to recognize Evan as the 2025 Insurance Hall of Fame Laureate and celebrate his profound and enduring contributions to the insurance community."

About International Insurance Society

IIS is a non-profit organization that brings together insurance and risk management professionals from around the world. Insurance helps businesses thrive, communities grow, and people overcome hardship. The mission is simple: by providing education, recognizing excellence, and supporting career growth, the IIS works to foster a global community that can protect and empower society for generations to come. IIS is an affiliate of The Institutes.

About The Institutes: The Institutes are a global not-for-profit comprised of diverse affiliates that educate, elevate, and connect people in the essential disciplines of risk management and insurance. Through products and services offered by The Institutes' nearly 20 affiliated business units, people and organizations are empowered to help those in need with a focus on understanding, predicting, and preventing losses to create a more resilient world.

