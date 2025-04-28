Baffin Limited: BAFFIN EXPANDS GLOBAL REACH WITH INTERNATIONAL DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SHIPPING

BAFFIN.COM NOW SHIPPING DIRECTLY TO CUSTOMERS IN FRANCE, GERMANY, THE UK, AND ITALY

STONEY CREEK, ON, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Baffin, a leading Canadian brand renowned for high-performance footwear and apparel, is expanding its global reach with the launch of direct-to-consumer international shipping to France, Germany, the United Kingdom, and Italy. With this expansion, customers in these key European markets can now order directly from Baffin.com, gaining easier access to the brand's innovative products - designed for extreme conditions and trusted by workers, outdoor enthusiasts, and explorers worldwide.

"As a brand deeply rooted in craftsmanship and innovation, we're thrilled to bring Baffin's quality products directly to more customers globally with the launch of international shipping in these key European markets," says Mark Hubner, Senior Vice President at Baffin. "Engineered in Canada and tested worldwide, Baffin boots are built for those who refuse to let the elements hold them back. From the Arctic ice fields to alpine peaks and urban winterscapes, our products have been put to the test in the world's harshest conditions - so our customers can take on their own challenges with confidence. Now, even more adventurers across Europe can experience the same proven performance that has defined Baffin for generations, with the convenience of shopping directly from Baffin.com."

Since 1979, the brand has built a legacy of rigorous product trials and its Real-World Tested philosophy. At Baffin, product testing goes beyond lab results and controlled environments - boots are put through their paces in the same harsh landscapes where consumers will rely on them. From the icy extremes of the North and South Poles to the challenging terrains of Machu Picchu, the Rocky Mountains, South Africa, the Appalachian Trail, and the remote wilderness of Iceland, Baffin ensures that its footwear can withstand some of the most demanding conditions on Earth.

Baffin has long been recognized for engineering cold-weather performance gear and delivering technically advanced solutions for the outdoor, hunt and fish, and industrial sectors. Designed with proprietary technology and purpose-driven materials, Baffin's Outdoor Collection offers comprehensive protection against the harshest environments ensuring warmth, durability, and comfort. The Hunt & Fish Collection has remained a reliable favourite for hunters, trappers, and fishers, providing essential warmth and waterproofing for every terrain and condition, whether in a tree stand, on a trail, or out on the ice. The Industrial Collection blends legendary craftsmanship with essential safety features built to meet the demands of industries such as agriculture, construction, utilities, manufacturing, and beyond.

With a longstanding presence in Canada and the United States through Baffin.com and retail partners, the brand also reaches customers through retailers across Europe and Asia. This includes countries such as Greenland, Austria, the Czech Republic, Finland, France, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, the UK, Armenia, Japan, Mongolia, and South Korea. This expansion allows Baffin to further its commitment to making high-quality footwear accessible to a wider global audience.

To explore Baffin's collections and learn more about international shipping, visit www.baffin.com.

Baffin Ltd. is an innovative, leading outerwear company based in Stoney Creek, Ontario, Canada with a core focus on technically advanced footwear and high-performance apparel. Baffin designs, develops, and field tests footwear in the most demanding environments on the planet and is focused on being a global leader in footwear within the Outdoor, Industrial and Hunt and Fish categories. Baffin Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Canada Goose Holdings Inc.

