Almas Jiwani Foundation: Impact MENA Hosted Landmark Access Circle Investment Summit 2025 to Redefine Regional Investment Landscape

Almas Jiwani Joined as VIP Guest Invited by His Royal Highness Prince Abdulaziz bin Faisal Al Saud

Under the esteemed patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Abdulaziz bin Faisal Al Saud, the Impact MENA - Access Circle Investment Summit 2025 successfully took place on April 22-23, 2025, at the Ritz Carlton, Riyadh.

The summit convened a distinguished global audience of investors, policymakers, innovators, and thought leaders to shape the future of sustainable and strategic investment across the MENA region. Hosted by Access Circle, the event served as a catalyst for transformative partnerships, purpose-driven dialogue, and meaningful economic collaboration. With a focus on innovation, capital mobilization, and long-term impact, the two-day gathering spotlighted the region's investment potential within the framework of Vision 2030 and beyond.

"The strength of our region lies in our ability to invest in bold ideas and visionary leadership. Impact MENA is a testament to that spirit, fostering purposeful partnerships for a sustainable future," said Mr. Sultan A.J Al-Qahtani - Chairman of Impact MENA - The Access Circle.

"This summit provided a vital platform for connecting ambition with action - uniting those who are not only building economies but also reshaping them for resilience, sustainability, and inclusivity."

"Impact MENA is designed to catalyze transformative investment and connect exceptional leaders from across the globe," stated Mr. Said El-Saadi, President of Impact MENA - The Access Circle. "By convening sovereign wealth leaders, family offices, and changemakers in one space, we create fertile ground for new collaborations and long-term value creation. This Summit is a pivotal moment for those seeking to align capital with meaningful impact."

Among the distinguished VIP guests - invited by His Royal Highness Prince Abdulaziz bin Faisal Al Saud -was Ms. Almas Jiwani, President Emeritus of UN Women Canada National Committee, CEO of the Almas Jiwani Foundation (AJF), and a globally recognized leader in economic diplomacy, strategic investment, and inclusive global development. Her presence underscored the summit's commitment to visionary leadership as a catalyst for sustainable and high-impact investment.

"It was an honor to be part of a forum that actively bridges capital with purpose," said Almas Jiwani, President of AJF. "At this critical juncture in global investment, aligning financial strategy with sustainable development is not just desirable-it is indispensable. The Access Circle Summit showcased how inclusive investment ecosystems and strategic capital deployment can unlock resilient, long-term value across markets. We must continue to elevate investment as a force for transformative growth."

The event featured high-level discussions with sovereign wealth fund executives, institutional investors, entrepreneurs, and family office leaders. In addition, participants engaged in private roundtables and exclusive networking sessions designed to foster actionable partnerships and long-term collaboration. The summit also highlighted investment-ready ventures aligned with regional development priorities, offering direct access to curated opportunities.

The Impact MENA - Access Circle Investment Summit 2025 has firmly positioned itself as a landmark platform for shaping the next era of growth and prosperity in the MENA region-underpinned by innovation, equity, and sustainable outcomes.

