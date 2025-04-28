Bria Named to the 2025 CB Insights' List of the 100 Most Innovative AI Startups

Bria recognized for achievements in Visual Generative AI

NEW YORK, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bria , the enterprise visual gen AI platform built on 100% licensed data, announced today that is has been named by CB Insights to its ninth annual AI 100, showcasing the 100 most promising private artificial intelligence companies in the world.

Bria is creating a new IP ecosystem where businesses can access licensed IP content from media conglomerates and studios for use in commercial gen AI creations, with built-in compliance. Bria's Visual Generative AI platform empowers businesses to create predictable, controllable, and on-brand content that aligns with their visual language while supporting e-commerce use cases, identity preservation, and seamless content editing and fine-tuning.

Bria's Generative AI models are trained exclusively on licensed data, with built-in guardrails allowing enterprises to carve out the risks and barriers to Gen AI adoption and capitalize on infinite content creation. Bria's patented attribution engine bridges the generative output and the training dataset, so data owners are programmatically compensated according to their overall influence on each generated output.

In March 2025 Bria announced $40 million in Series B funding, bringing total capital raised to $65 million. In the past year, Bria has solidified its position as a Responsible leader in AI-generated visual content through strategic alliances with technology giants, including Nvidia, Microsoft, and AWS. It was named an AWS Design Partner of the Year .

"We are honored to be named as part of CB Insights AI 100 list alongside other trailblazing companies in the AI industry," said Dr. Yair Adato, CEO and founder of Bria. "This recognition is a testament to the incredible work of our team and our commitment to building responsible, cutting-edge AI solutions that empower creativity worldwide. As we continue to push the boundaries of innovation, we remain dedicated to shaping a future where AI amplifies human potential."

"The AI 100 winners are future movers and shakers, taking big swings that will shape the future of AI," said Manlio Carrelli, CEO at CB Insights. "This year's cohort is pushing AI applications from emerging to emerged, working on everything from AI agents for complex processes to security and robotics. They've also zeroed in on new and promising technologies that might not be on the radar of many enterprises - multi-agent systems, novel computing and data curation approaches, and physical AI."

The list recognizes early-and mid-stage startups that are leading the way in applying AI across industries and architectures. CB Insights research team picked winning companies based on their datasets, including deal activity, industry partnerships, team strength, investor strength, employee headcount, and proprietary Commercial Maturity and Mosaic scores. They also dug into Analyst Briefings submitted directly to them by startups.

Quick facts on the 2025 AI 100:

The 100 winners include 21 startups in AI agent platforms and infrastructure, 12 in AI observability and governance, and 12 in physical AI technology and building blocks.

The 2025 cohort is deploying AI across horizontal applications (customer service, process automation), infrastructure (AI observability, AI agent building), and verticals (healthcare and life sciences, industrials, financial services).

Collectively, these companies have raised $11.4B in equity funding over time, including more than $2.3B in 2025 (as of 4/16/2025).

Nearly 75% are early-stage companies (Series A or earlier).

27 companies are based outside the United States, spanning 13 countries. This includes companies in developing and competitive AI markets like France and South Korea.

The cohort has formed 315+ business relationships since 2023, including with industry leaders like NVIDIA, Google, and Uber.

About CB Insights

CB Insights is an AI super analyst for market intelligence. It delivers instant insights that help you bet on the right markets, track competitors, and source the right companies. Our AI super analyst is powerful because it is built on the validated database of companies and markets that CB Insights is famous for. To learn more, please visit www.cbinsights.com.

About Bria

Bria's visual generative AI platform enables developers, product teams, and enterprises to build commercial-ready content. Our foundation models, trained on 100% licensed data from 30+ partners, ensure legal compliance with proper attribution to data owners and artists.

Bria provides technical teams full access to source code and weights, production-grade APIs/SDKs, and the flexibility to incorporate these AI building blocks into their preferred builder environments. Bria's pre-built pipelines offer the fastest path to market-ready visual AI implementation. At the same time, advanced teams leverage our ControlNets, LoRAs, and LCMs for pixel-perfect precision and maximum control over visual outputs. Bria offers complete IP/privacy indemnity and EU AI Act-compliant architecture with flexible commercial terms that leverage existing cloud commitments.

Leading advertising, gaming, media, and retail enterprises rely on Bria to deliver precise, on-brand visual content at scale. Looking ahead, Bria is pioneering the future of premium content generation-where visual AI, data ownership, and artistic contribution coexist to create sustainable value. For technical documentation, visit Bria.ai.

