Sparta Group: Sparta Capital Ltd. Announces Filing of Annual and Interim Financial Statements and Provides a Corporate Update

Sparta Group (TSXV:SAY) (the "Corporation", the "Company", "Sparta Group", "Sparta Capital", "SAY.V" or "Sparta") is pleased to announce that it has filed its annual audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2024, the related managements' discussion and analysis and annual information form for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2024 and related filings (the "Annual Filings"). The Company also confirms that it has filed its interim financial statements for the three-month period ended December 31, 2024, the related management's discussion and analysis, and related filings for the period ended December 31, 2024 (the "Interim Filings"). The Annual Filings and the Interim Filings can be accessed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

2024 Highlights

Phase one testing of the NeoSort Nanotechnology System at ERS was completed

The Environment division (ERS) advanced the Company's carbon credit program by securing contracts with over 50 percent of the top Bitcoin Miners in North America.

The Environment division (ERS) began contract negotiations with several potential carbon credit program customers, including in the health, financial, and logistics industries.

The Company foraged a strategic partnership with Parametric Design Canada Inc., to allow for advancement of Sparta's Autonomous Medicine Project.

Joseph Cimorelli joined Sparta's Board of Directors. Cimorelli is a driving force behind the success of the Environment Divisions growth, especially the Carbon Credit program.

Shawn Leon, a seasoned professional with involvement in mining, health, and technology becomes Sparta's new CEO.

Q1 Highlights

Phase two of the nanotechnology testing begins in Sweden

Sparta's Environment division (ERS) continues to expand the Carbon Credit Program gaining clients in multiple industry sectors.

Over the next few months, Sparta will focus on the further expansion of the carbon credit program, including onboarding new customers from market verticals beyond Bitcoin. As well, they hope to release data from nanotechnology testing, which will pave the way for the NeoSort system to improve waste management with precision.

The Alberta Securities Commission (the "ASC"), as the principal regulator of the Company, issued a failure-to-file cease trade order (the "FFCTO") against the Company under Multilateral Instrument 11-103 - Failure-To-File Cease Trade Orders in Multiple Jurisdictions, prohibiting the trading in or the purchasing of any securities of the Company by any person or company in Canada, including trades in the Company's shares made through the TSX Venture Exchange, except in accordance with the following conditions for so long as the FFCTO order remains in effect: a beneficial security holder of the Company who is not, and was not at the date of the FFCTO an insider or control person of the Company, may sell securities of the Company acquired before the date of February 3, 2025 if both of the following apply: (a) the sale is made through a "foreign organized regulated market", as defined in section 1.1 of the Universal Market Integrity Rules of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization; and (b) the sale is made through an investment dealer registered in a jurisdiction of Canada in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

Following the filing of the Annual Filings, the Company will file a revocation application to revoke the FFCTO. The Company will provide further updates as they become available.

About Sparta

Sparta Group (a.k.a. Sparta Capital Ltd.) is a technology-based company focused on integrating emerging technologies. It operates with a decentralized business model, with each active business functioning as a separate subsidiary. This structure provides brand recognition, insight, high-level strategic guidance, and financial monitoring. Sparta Group is divided into three operational business segments, each accountable for its day-to-day operations and performance. Those segments are, Environment, Energy, and Innovation.

Sparta is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. under the symbol "SAY" (TSX.V: SAY). Additional information is available at www.spartagroup.ca or on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

For more information contact:

Tony Peticca, President

Email: tony@spartagroup.ca

Telephone: 416-648-6506

