Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 29.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Trump vs. China: Amerikas 1-Billion-Dollar-Verteidigungsoffensive öffnet Global Tactical Metals den Weg zum Antimon-Durchbruch
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
28.04.2025 23:02 Uhr
139 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Boston Retail Solutions: Tariffs: We're Holding Our Pricing. Others Won't

Finanznachrichten News

Boston Retail Solutions reinforces its commitment to providing clients with cost certainty and dependable service through 2025.

VERO BEACH, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / April 28, 2025 / Boston Retail Solutions, the leading provider of branding solutions, including barricade installation for retail outlets, announces that it will not impose tariff price increases in 2025. While other companies in the retail construction space-especially those reliant on imported materials like steel, aluminum, and gypsum-are bracing for price increases, Boston Retail Solutions remains committed to holding its pricing.

Boston Retail solutions

Boston Retail solutions
Boston Retail Solutions Logo

"Our decision to hold prices in 2025 underscores our commitment to stability and value for our clients," said Randy Ahlm, CEO of Boston Retail Solutions. "Our barricade panels are built here in the United States. We can hold firm on our prices because we have very strong inventory levels, and a fully controlled domestic supply chain. In a time of uncertainty, we're proud to offer our clients a stable, reliable solution."

As other companies face rising operational costs and potential supply chain delays, Boston Retail Solutions continues to solidify its reputation as the dependable, full-service barricade and graphics provider. Reinforcing its commitment to delivering fast, clean, on-brand results without the burden of price hikes.

For more information about Boston Retail Solutions and its services, visit BostonRS.com.

About Boston Retail Solutions
Boston Retail Solutions is a full-service barricade provider that specializes in delivering custom, temporary wall systems and graphics for retail and airport environments. Known for its fast, clean, and on-brand installations, the company offers unparalleled service with a focus on U.S.-based manufacturing, dependable inventory levels, and a fully controlled domestic supply chain.

Contact Information

Adam Acosta
Director of Business Development & Marketing
aacosta@bostonrs.com
772-257-7310

.

SOURCE: Boston Retail Solutions



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.