Boston Retail Solutions: Tariffs: We're Holding Our Pricing. Others Won't

Boston Retail Solutions reinforces its commitment to providing clients with cost certainty and dependable service through 2025.

Boston Retail Solutions, the leading provider of branding solutions, including barricade installation for retail outlets, announces that it will not impose tariff price increases in 2025. While other companies in the retail construction space-especially those reliant on imported materials like steel, aluminum, and gypsum-are bracing for price increases, Boston Retail Solutions remains committed to holding its pricing.

Boston Retail solutions

Boston Retail Solutions Logo

"Our decision to hold prices in 2025 underscores our commitment to stability and value for our clients," said Randy Ahlm, CEO of Boston Retail Solutions. "Our barricade panels are built here in the United States. We can hold firm on our prices because we have very strong inventory levels, and a fully controlled domestic supply chain. In a time of uncertainty, we're proud to offer our clients a stable, reliable solution."

As other companies face rising operational costs and potential supply chain delays, Boston Retail Solutions continues to solidify its reputation as the dependable, full-service barricade and graphics provider. Reinforcing its commitment to delivering fast, clean, on-brand results without the burden of price hikes.

For more information about Boston Retail Solutions and its services, visit BostonRS.com.

About Boston Retail Solutions

Boston Retail Solutions is a full-service barricade provider that specializes in delivering custom, temporary wall systems and graphics for retail and airport environments. Known for its fast, clean, and on-brand installations, the company offers unparalleled service with a focus on U.S.-based manufacturing, dependable inventory levels, and a fully controlled domestic supply chain.

Contact Information

Adam Acosta

Director of Business Development & Marketing

aacosta@bostonrs.com

772-257-7310





SOURCE: Boston Retail Solutions

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire