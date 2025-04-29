The Danish fermented ingredient producer FERM FOOD ApS has received EU authorisation for its novel food application, allowing the company to market its fermented rapeseed cake ingredient for food.

Most people recognise the yellow, fragrant rapeseed fields that adorn the landscape in spring. But few know that rapeseed cake was banned as food grade until today.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250428371892/en/

Today is a special day for Danish FERM FOOD ApS, which has received the EU Commission's authorisation to use fermented rapeseed cake as a food ingredient (Left: Founder and CEO Jens Legarth, right: Head of Development Søren Lange).

Rapeseed was banned until today

Rapeseed, also known as Canola, is primarily grown for its oil-rich seeds, which are pressed into cooking oil. While you can fill the pan with rapeseed oil, the remaining protein-rich press cake is strictly forbidden for human consumption in the EU until today.

Therefore, rapeseed cake is primarily used for feed and biogas.

The EU rule that prohibits rapeseed for consumption is called Novel Food and means that only foods that have been consumed by humans before May 15, 1997, can be marketed.

To receive authorisation from the EU's food safety authority, EFSA, the applicant must conduct clinical trials and documentation, which is costly and takes years.

A Finnish applicant had their processed version of rapeseed cake authorised, but the specifications were narrow and not applicable to the typical Danish or EU rapeseed cake.

But now things have changed.

Fermented rapeseed cake is the new food protein source

FERM FOOD ApS, which specialises in producing fermented ingredients for food producers, has applied for an extension of the EU's permitted specifications for rapeseed cake, and today, on Tuesday, April 29, the authorisation of new specifications enters into force.

Therefore, FERM FOOD ApS can now produce fermented rapeseed cake for the food industry.

Rapeseed cake contains 28-30% protein and is a more local answer to a protein source for food. And there is plenty of it enough to supply food producers and consumers on a large scale and at reasonable prices.

The Danish Industry Association for Grain and Feed, DAKOFO, is very excited about the new EU approval:

"We are world champions in producing rapeseed in the EU. Therefore, the EU's extension of the existing approval is a huge advantage for EU rapeseed production and EU plant proteins for food. Thanks to the Danish Food Administration's Novel Food team, who have contributed with valuable guidance in the process," says director Emil Dalsgaard Hansen from DAKOFO.

A bitter disadvantage of rapeseed is solved

Rapeseed cake has one disadvantage.

In its raw form, rapeseed cake contains glucosinolates, a substance that protects the plant against pests, bacteria, and mould. Glucosinolates give the seed its bitter taste, making rapeseed cake difficult to apply to foods.

But this challenge has been solved by FERM FOOD's patented process, utilising millions of beneficial lactic acid bacteria and solid-state fermentation.

When rapeseed cake is fermented with lactic acid bacteria, a biological process starts where new beneficial breakdown substances are produced and unwanted substances, including the bitter taste, are broken down.

Therefore, FERM FOOD's fermented rapeseed cake can be applied across many foods such as bread, cakes, pâté, sausages, and plant-based foods.

No additives with fermented rapeseed cake

In addition to this, rapeseed gains preservative abilities after fermentation.

This means that using fermented rapeseed cake in bread can naturally extend the shelf life of foods without preservatives.

"Clean-label foods have a high priority among consumers, and therefore fermented rapeseed cake is an obvious solution to replace both functional additives and preservatives in food, making the end-product more natural," says FERM FOOD's founder and CEO, Jens Legarth.

Fermented rapeseed cake in bread

The food industry has shown great interest in fermented rapeseed cake.

At the Danish bakery, Vadehavsbageriet in the South of Denmark, owner Jytte Kruse has already used fermented rapeseed cake in several of her breads, which are sold as bake-off in retail and for food service.

"With fermented rapeseed cake in bread, we can increase the protein level, improve the amino acid profile, and at the same time extend the shelf life of the bread completely naturally. We are working on even more products with this fantastic raw material in the development department," says Jytte Kruse.

The bread can be purchased through the Danish online retail shop nemlig.com and via the food service supplier Dansk Cater, and they will soon be served in public canteens in the South of Denmark.

According to Søren Lange, Head of Development at FERM FOOD ApS, 2025 will be the year where rapeseed cake is included in even more foods:

"Customers have been waiting for the EU authorisation to start their development of new clean-label and protein-rich products. So, I am convinced that consumers will be able to buy even more foods with fermented rapeseed cake by the end of 2025."

FACT BOX

Facts about rapeseed cake

Rapeseed is one of the most common and protein-rich crops in the EU.

Rapeseed cake contains 28-30% protein, is rich in essential amino acids that the body cannot produce, and is packed with minerals and vitamins.

In 2022, 894,000 tons of rapeseed were produced in Denmark alone (Statistics Denmark), corresponding to approximately 447,000 tons of rapeseed cake or 75 kilos of rapeseed cake per Dane per year (Statistics Denmark).

The EU produces 19.8 million tons of rapeseed annually (AgriData, 2023). Rapeseed is the second-largest protein crop in the world after soy. Therefore, the yellow crop can be crucial for the EU to achieve greater self-sufficiency in protein, more robust value chains, and fewer soy imports.

Facts about Novel Food:

The EU Commission's Novel Food regulation sets rules that foods not used for consumption to a significant extent in the EU before May 15, 1997, cannot be marketed without EU approval.

The Novel Food rules mean that rapeseed cakes cannot be used in foods unless approved and only in specified amounts according to the corresponding food category.

The European Food Safety Authority EFSA administers Novel Food applications.

The EU's authorisation of new specifications for rapeseed cake for food can be read here: https://eur-lex.europa.eu/legal-content/EN/TXT/PDF/?uri=OJ:L_202500682

About FERM FOOD

FERM FOOD ApS is a Danish producer of fermented ingredients for food. The company uses its patented solid-state fermentation technology on plants, grains, and vegetables to create nutritious and functional plant ingredients economically and sustainably for the entire value chain: From farm to fork.

For more info, visit ferm-food.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250428371892/en/

Contacts:

For further information, contact:

Jens Legarth, CEO and founder of FERM FOOD ApS, jens@ferm-food.com, +45 23 34 93 34