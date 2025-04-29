Kathy Lintz of Matter Family Office Named Entrepreneur of the Year 2025 Heartland Award Finalist

Celebrating visionary leadership shaping the future of family wealth management

Kathy Lintz, founder and managing partner of Matter Family Office, has been named a finalist for the Entrepreneur of the Year® 2025 Heartland Award. This honor recognizes leaders who are redefining industries, creating lasting value and making a meaningful difference in their communities. Lintz joins a select group of 30 entrepreneurs from the Heartland region, which spans Minnesota, Kansas, Missouri, Iowa, Nebraska and the Dakotas.

For over three decades, Lintz has led Matter Family Office with a people-first philosophy that reshapes how families manage wealth. Matter Family Office's integrated approach-spanning investment management, wealth planning and Culture & Learning services - helps ultra-high-net-worth families preserve financial assets while fostering personal and collective legacies that thrive across generations.

"Being named a finalist for the Entrepreneur of the Year 2025 Heartland Region is a meaningful acknowledgment of the work we do at Matter Family Office," said Lintz. "This recognition highlights our commitment to helping families navigate the complexities of wealth with clarity, purpose and confidence. I'm proud of how our team continues to redefine what it means to be a true partner for families - helping them build legacies that last for generations."

Lintz's leadership has positioned Matter as a "forever company," built on perpetual capital and long-term relationships. Her vision challenges the transactional nature of traditional wealth management, placing an emphasis on human resource development and family governance alongside financial strategy.

Finalists for the Entrepreneur of the Year® 2025 Heartland Award were selected by an independent panel of judges based on criteria such as entrepreneurial spirit, purpose growth and impact. Regional winners will be announced June 19, in Minneapolis. Winners advance to the national program, with awards presented at the Strategic Growth Forum® in November.

About Matter Family Office

Founded in 1990, Matter Family Office is an independent multi-family office that empowers ultra-high-net-worth families to achieve long-term success. Through an integrated, personalized approach to wealth management, Matter serves as a strategic partner, guiding 131 families in 34 states to navigate wealth complexities, make informed decisions and build enduring legacies. Learn more at Matter Family Office. Advisory services offered by Matter LLC, dba Matter Family Office, a registered investment adviser.

About Entrepreneur of the Year®

Entrepreneur of the Year is the preeminent competitive business award for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who think big and act boldly. Founded by Ernst & Young LLP in 1986, the program has recognized more than 11,000 entrepreneurs across nearly 60 countries, celebrating leaders who disrupt industries and create positive change. Learn more at ey.com/us/eoy.

About EY

EY exists to build a better working world, helping clients navigate today's challenges and shape the future with confidence. Enabled by data and technology, EY provides services across assurance, consulting, tax, strategy, and transactions in over 150 countries and territories.

