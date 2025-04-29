Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2025) - GlobalBlock Digital Asset Trading Limited (TSXV: BLOK.H) (OTC Pink: BLVDF) (FSE: BD4) (the "Company") announces termination of its previously announced reverse takeover transaction (the "Transaction") with RTC Merchants Ltd. The Transaction contemplated a concurrent financing and raising the target sum was crucial to the Transaction succeeding. Unfortunately, turbulent market conditions have made completion of that financing challenging at this time and it has not been possible to execute a definitive agreement within the deadline, even following an extension, and the Transaction has been terminated.

The Corporation is now evaluating other acquisition opportunities with a view to acquiring or combining with a new business.

In addition, the Company announces that Mr. Rupert Williams is stepping down from his role as Chief Executive Officer of the Company and as a director, as he shifts his focus toward the other companies and ventures he is actively involved with. Effective immediately, Mr. Angus Campbell has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Company and as a director of the Company, and will lead the Company as it pursues a strategic transaction that will result in the Company having an operating business.

The Board thanks Mr. Williams for his contributions to the Company during his tenure and is grateful that he will remain available to the Company in an advisory capacity as needed as it seeks to complete a strategic transaction.

Mr. Campbell commenced his career in a London based hedge fund before moving into retail broking where he led a sales desk at one of London's leading retail financial services providers. He progressed to becoming a recognised market analyst appearing regularly on Bloomberg, CNBC and Sky News before moving into PR and communications. In 2018, he established the boutique PR firm Nominis Advisory, serving both private and publicly listed companies across a broad range of sectors including financial services, technology and natural resources, including firms listed in both Canada and the UK.



He has previously served as a Director of TSX Venture Exchange listed Prestwick Capital Corporation, which is now called Legacy Gold Mines Ltd (LEGY:TSXV), following completion of its Qualifying Transaction to become a gold exploration and development company.

Mr. Campbell graduated from the University of Exeter with a BA Hons in Business and Accounting with European Study in 2001.

