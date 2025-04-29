Philadelphia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2025) - Lento Law Firm has announced an increase in cases involving student disciplinary actions triggered by artificial intelligence (AI)-powered content detection tools used by colleges and universities across the United States.

Joseph Lento

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8456/250094_d461012944c618ea_001full.jpg

According to the firm's founder, Joseph Lento, academic institutions are increasingly initiating academic misconduct investigations based solely on automated reports from AI detection technologies. These tools are designed to identify content that may have been generated by generative AI, but concerns are growing regarding their accuracy and appropriate use.

"AI-generated detection scores alone should not constitute conclusive evidence of misconduct," said Lento. "Our firm is seeing an upward trend in cases where students are being sanctioned without access to the full reports or adequate procedural safeguards."

Lento Law Firm reports that many academic institutions have yet to revise their policies to reflect the inclusion of AI tools in academic integrity procedures. In some instances, students are neither shown the underlying AI detection results nor informed of how their work was assessed.

Concerns have been raised that AI detectors can sometimes produce false positives, particularly when evaluating content written by non-native English speakers or students following structured academic writing formats.

Public institutions may be exposed to legal challenges when students are disciplined without due process, including access to evidence or the right to respond. Private institutions, while not subject to the same constitutional standards, may still risk liability under contract or consumer protection law if disciplinary actions deviate from published procedures.

Lento Law Firm is urging academic institutions to strengthen procedural safeguards when using AI detection technology. This includes requiring corroborating evidence, granting students access to relevant AI reports, and educating disciplinary panels about the tools' limitations.

"As the use of generative AI expands in academic settings, legal oversight will likely shape how detection tools are used," Lento said. "Institutions that fail to incorporate transparency and fairness into their procedures may face growing scrutiny."

About Lento Law Firm

Lento Law Firm is a national legal practice that represents students, faculty, and licensed professionals in disciplinary and professional misconduct proceedings. Founded by Joseph Lento, the firm advocates for procedural fairness in academic and professional settings across the United States.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/250094

SOURCE: Prestige Perfections Limited