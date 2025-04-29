HONG KONG, Apr 29, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - - Five HKTDC trade fairs kick off today, including the Hong Kong Gifts & Premium Fair, Home InStyle, Fashion InStyle, Hong Kong International Printing & Packaging Fair, and DeLuxe PrintPack Hong Kong, while two major licensing events, the Hong Kong International Licensing Show and Asian Licensing Conference, will begin tomorrow- Celebrating its 40th edition, the Gifts & Premium Fair showcases creative and functional products, with award-winning entries from the Hong Kong Smart Design Awards highlighting local design talent- Home InStyle introduces the Gerontech Living Pavilion and expands its upgraded Cultural and Creative Avenue, welcoming first-time exhibitors from the Czech Republic- Fashion InStyle's new highlighted zone, NEXT@Fashion InStyle, features advanced fashion materials from over 60 global suppliers, with renowned international fashion designer and Self-Portrait brand founder Han Chong joining as ambassador- The two packaging fairs present printing and packaging solutions that balance sustainability and smart design, aligning with market trendsThe Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) launches its diverse lineup of lifestyle exhibitions today, with the Hong Kong Gifts & Premium Fair, Home InStyle, and Fashion InStyle opening at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) and the Hong Kong International Printing & Packaging Fair and DeLuxe PrintPack Hong Kong beginning at AsiaWorld-Expo.HKTDC Deputy Executive Director Sophia Chong said: "Hong Kong's exports of gifts, home products, fashion items and packaging solutions are increasingly targeting the mid-to-high-end market, transitioning from original equipment manufacturing to original design. The HKTDC remains committed to supporting exhibitors' needs to help them upgrade and transform their businesses, while enhancing the overall quality of our exhibitions to provide a premier platform for cultural and creative design that can reinforce Hong Kong's position as a leading regional creative hub. This year's lifestyle fairs are being held together in late April to offer buyers a one-stop, diverse sourcing experience, helping industry players explore cross-sector and cross-disciplinary business opportunities and creating synergies."The 2025 lifestyle fairs and conferences have attracted some 6,000 exhibitors from over 30 countries and regions, including Mainland China and Hong Kong, as well as Australia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia and Thailand from the Asia-Pacific region, and Italy, Spain, Switzerland and the United States from the European and North American regions. Fashion InStyle will welcome first-time exhibitors from Austria and the UK, while the Printing & Packaging Fair will feature a new participant from Cambodia, reflecting the global business community's confidence in Hong Kong's exhibition platform.Creative designs unlock business opportunities, Gifts Fair embraces blind box trendThe Hong Kong Gifts & Premium Fair marks its 40th edition in 2025 with the theme "Celebrating Four Decades of Wonder", showcasing products that blend functionality with creative design. This year, some exhibitors are tapping into the popular blind box trend. The Jiangxi Province Jingdezhen Pavilion introduces ceramic works that use the blind box model to nurture the next generation of designers and artisans. Hong Kong exhibitor Soap Studio Company Limited showcases blind boxes featuring the popular Japanese character SHO-CHAN and Disney's Toy Story character Aliens (Booth: HKCEC 1C-E03). Another Hong Kong exhibitor, Star Industrial Co Ltd, presents blind boxes from its Red A brand (Booth: HKCEC 1C-G03).To showcase Hong Kong's original design talent to the world, 65 award-winning works from the Hong Kong Smart Design Awards 2025, organised by the Hong Kong Exporters' Association, are on display at the Gifts & Premium Fair (Booth: HKCEC 5C-C02). In addition, Wei Yit Vacuum Flask Manufactory Ltd, a Hong Kong-based company with 85 years of heritage, is leveraging the fair to expand its flagship Camel-brand glass flasks into overseas markets (Booth: HKCEC 1C-E02).The Cultural and Creative Avenue at Home InStyle has been upgraded and expanded this year, featuring more than 100 exhibitors from nine countries and regions including Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Indonesia, Japan and the UK. First-time exhibitors from the Czech Republic are showcasing Bohemian crystal glassware, home fragrances and incense (Booth: HKCEC 5E-M07, M09), while Hong Kong exhibitor Canalside Studio presents its innovative "Ball Bearing Bench" that combines a doughnut-inspired design with a roller structure, allowing users to rotate while seated and enjoy a more interactive experience.New Gerontech Living Pavilion targets the silver economyTo support the growing silver economy in Hong Kong, Home InStyle, with funding from the Innovation and Technology Commission, is launching the Gerontech Living Pavilion (Booth: HKCEC 5E-A08) at this year's fair. The pavilion is divided into four areas - bedroom, living room, bathroom and games room - to showcase innovative gerontechnology products from over 10 local companies, including social robots, smart mobile toilets and smart walking sticks. The Hong Kong Housing Society Elderly Resources Centre is staging the Age-Friendly Home Living Lab and organising the Experiential Empathy Workshop that allows visitors to better understand the needs of the elderly (Booth: HKCEC 5E-A02). In addition, the Hong Kong Productivity Council introduces mixed-reality (MR) games that integrate hand-eye coordination with floral arrangements to stimulate muscular and brain functions (Booth: HKCEC 5E-A08).Home InStyle and the Hong Kong Gifts & Premium Fair will together host a seminar featuring a representative from Venture Global Limited, a developer of wireless elderly home care products, alongside a scholar from Lingnan University to discuss emerging trends in healthcare and the silver economy. The seminar will focus on the development of smart wearable technologies and innovative gerontechnology products, assessing strategies that can effectively meet the needs of the silver demographic.NEXT@Fashion InStyle becomes the new focusThe 2025 edition of Fashion InStyle sees the launch of NEXT@ Fashion InStyle (NEXT), a new highlighted zone organised by the HKTDC and sponsored by the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA) of the HKSAR Government. Thailand is the Strategic Partner of NEXT@Fashion InStyle, powered by the Thailand Creative Culture Agency (THACCA) and The National Soft Power Development Committee who have brought some 30 Thai exhibitors to showcase fashion materials that blend Thai culture with sustainability and innovative technologies. In addition to Thai exhibitors, the NEXT zone has brought together more than 60 exhibitors from Mainland China, Europe, the Americas, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore and Vietnam, among others, presenting cutting-edge materials to create an international platform for shaping future fashion trends. Notably, the Hangzhou New Concept Fabric Creative Centre Textile Library has established an innovation hub within NEXT, featuring products that integrate traditional Chinese crafts such as Badu Linen Embroidery, beam printing and tie-dye techniques with advanced materials. (Booth: HKCEC 3F-G11)The NEXT zone has facilitated collaborations between leading advanced material brands and five local designers, with Han Chong, founder of internationally acclaimed fashion brand Self-Portrait, joining as ambassador to share insights and mentor the designers. Participants include designer Jason Ying, a former intern at the Self-Portrait studio, who draws inspiration from vintage military uniforms to reimagine classics using innovative materials (Booth: HKCEC 3F-H16). Another designer, Kinyan Lam, employs Gambiered Canton Silk, a national intangible cultural heritage textile from Guangdong that goes back more than 1,000 years, leveraging its lightweight and soft texture to create streamlined silhouettes and flowing hemlines, blending cultural heritage with contemporary design (Booth: HKCEC 3F-H12).Two packaging fairs highlight sustainability and luxury designJointly organised by the HKTDC and CIEC Exhibition Company (HK) Limited, the 20th edition of the Hong Kong International Printing & Packaging Fair and the concurrent DeLuxe PrintPack Hong Kong bring together a diverse range of printing and packaging solutions. The Green Printing & Packaging Solutions Zone at the Printing & Packaging Fair features innovative offerings, including gift bags from Vietnam's Intbox Intelligent Packaging Corporation made from 100% recycled paper and biodegradable materials (Booth: AWE 3-G01), and Hong Kong's Complacent Industrial (H.K.) Limited's recycled yarn woven ribbons crafted from repurposed plastic bottles and other recycled plastics (Booth: AWE 3-E06). In the Packaging Services and Solutions Zone, Shanghai Forests Packaging Group Co., Ltd. exhibits eco-friendly paper bags and boxes made from recycled kraft paper and biodegradable coatings (Booth: AWE 6-C17).DeLuxe PrintPack Hong Kong, which focuses on premium packaging for fine wines, cosmetics and jewellery, also presents an array of sustainable packaging solutions. Hong Kong exhibitor Man Sang Envelope Manufacturing Factory Co Ltd features FSC-certified paper and meticulous craftsmanship in its advent calendar packaging boxes, seamlessly blending environmental sustainability with luxurious design (Booth: AWE 3-A06).Industry seminars unlock new market opportunitiesThe April lifestyle events are featuring approximately 60 thematic seminars, buyer forums, product promotion and launch events and fashion parades, covering market analysis, cultural creative design, smart industry developments, the silver economy, health and wellness, and sustainability. At Home InStyle and the Gifts & Premium Fair, distinguished speakers will share insights on sustainable consumption trends in the gift and houseware markets and address issues such as how SMEs can navigate the European Union's latest Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR). The speakers include Steven Baumgaertner, Chairman of the European Associations Cooperation, Steven Choi, Chief Operating Officer of the Green Council, and representatives from the Gold Award winner of the 4th Asia Exhibition of Innovations and Inventions (AEII), the Hong Kong Accreditation Service of the Innovation and Technology Commission, and TuV Rheinland. Meanwhile, the Printing & Packaging Fair, in collaboration with the Hong Kong Digital Printing Association, will host a seminar featuring industry leaders such as William Ho, the Association's Honorary Chairman, and representatives from Kanghong Digital Image (hk) Ltd. and eprint Group Limited, to explore how the printing industry can address the dual challenges of competitiveness and innovation.Running concurrently with the five April trade fairs will be the Hong Kong International Licensing Show and Asian Licensing Conference, which start tomorrow and run for three days at the HKCEC.EXHIBITION+ model extends business opportunities for participantsThe HKTDC continues to employ its EXHIBITION+ online-offline integrated model for the fairs, allowing exhibitors to leverage the AI-powered Click2Match business matching platform, hktdc.com Sourcing platform and the Intelligence Hub to extend physical exhibition interactions onto online platforms. Buyers can use the Scan2Match function in the HKTDC Marketplace App to scan exhibitor and product showcase QR codes, record favourite exhibitors, browse product information and make enquiries, allowing discussions to continue online during and after the exhibition. Starting this month, the online promotion period for exhibitors will be extended to one year. For convenience, buyers can register on the HKTDC Marketplace App and download free eBadges for direct venue entry.Photo download: https://bit.ly/4jJYmieThe Hong Kong Trade Development Council's series of April lifestyle exhibitions opens today, welcoming exhibitors from around the world and showcasing Hong Kong's pivotal role as a global trade hub.In celebration of its 40th edition, the Hong Kong Gifts & Premium Fair launches a photo booth for visitors to capture memorable moments.The Jingdezhen Pavilion at the Hong Kong Gifts & Premium Fair features ceramic works sold through a blind box model, with proceeds dedicated to nurturing the next generation of ceramic designers and artisans.Hong Kong Gifts & Premium Fair exhibitor Wei Yit Vacuum Flask Manufactory Ltd (Camel) celebrates its 85th anniversary in 2025, aiming to leverage the event to expand its glass-lined thermos flasks and other products into overseas markets.The Cultural and Creative Avenue at Home InStyle has been upgraded and expanded, showcasing a diverse range of innovative cultural and creative design products.Home InStyle introduces the new Gerontech Living Pavilion, featuring the Age-Friendly Home Living Lab from the Hong Kong Housing Society Elderly Resources Centre that allows visitors to better understand the needs of the elderly.Fashion InStyle has launched the new highlighted zone NEXT@Fashion InStyle this year, with internationally acclaimed designer Han Chong serving as project consultant, engaging with designers and sharing insights.The new NEXT@Fashion InStyle highlighted zone at Fashion InStyle showcases garments designed by five designers using advanced materials. Also, Thailand is the Strategic Partner of NEXT@Fashion InStyle, powered by the Thailand Creative Culture Agency (THACCA) and The National Soft Power Development Committee.The Hong Kong International Printing & Packaging Fair showcases a variety of eco-friendly products and solutions, with Hong Kong exhibitor Complacent Industrial (H.K.) Limited presenting recycled yarn woven ribbon made from post-consumer plastic bottles and other recycled plastics.Event details:Event Event date Opening hours VenueHong Kong Gifts & Premium Fair 27-29 Apr (Sun-Tue) 9:30am-6:30pm HKCECHome InStyle 30 Apr (Wed) 9:30am-5pmFashion InStyleHong Kong International Printing 27 Apr (Sun) 10:30am-5:30pm AsiaWorld-Expo& Packaging Fair 28-29 Apr (Mon-Tue) 9:30am-5:30pmDeLuxe PrintPack Hong Kong 30 Apr (Wed) 9:30am-3:30pmHong Kong International Licensing Show 28-29 Apr (Mon-Tue) 9:30am-6:30pmAsian Licensing Conference 30 Apr (Wed) 9:30am-5pm HKCECWebsitesHKTDC Media Room:https://mediaroom.hktdc.com/enHong Kong Gifts & Premium Fair: https://www.hktdc.com/event/hkgiftspremiumfair/enHome InStyle: https://www.hktdc.com/event/homeinstyle/enFashion InStyle: https://www.hktdc.com/event/fashioninstyle/enHong Kong International Printing & Packaging Fair: https://www.hktdc.com/event/hkprintpackfair/enDeLuxe PrintPack Hong Kong: https://www.hktdc.com/event/deluxeprintpackhk/enHong Kong International Licensing Show and Asian Licensing Conference: https://www.hktdc.com/event/hklicensingshow/enMedia enquiriesPlease contact the HKTDC's Communications & Public Affairs Department:Home InStyleFraser Li Tel: (852) 2584 4369 Email: fraser.li@hktdc.orgFashion InStyleSerena Cheung Tel: (852) 2584 4272 Email: serena.hm.cheung@hktdc.orgHK Gifts & Premium Fair, HK International Printing & Packaging Fair and DeLuxe PrintPack Hong KongWinnie Kan Tel: (852) 2584 4055 Email: winnie.wy.kan@hktdc.orgHK International Licensing Show and Asian Licensing ConferenceKaty Wong Tel: (852) 2584 4524 Email: katy.ky.wong@hktdc.orgAbout HKTDCThe Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. 