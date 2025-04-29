Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2025) - Arrow Exploration Corp. (AIM: AXL) (TSXV: AXL) ("Arrow" or the "Company"), the high-growth operator with a portfolio of assets across key Colombian hydrocarbon basins, announces the filing of its Annual Audited Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024 and the filing of its 2024 year-end reserves report, which are available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and will also shortly be available on Arrow's website at www.arrowexploration.ca.

Full Year 2024 Highlights:

Significant 65% growth in total oil and gas revenue to $73.7 million, net of royalties (FY 2023: $44.7 million).

Net income of $13.2 million inclusive of an impairment reversal of $0.7 million (FY: 2023: net loss of $1.1 million).

Adjusted EBITDA of $48 million, which is 78% greater than last year (FY 2023: $27.1 million), with Q4 2024 EBITDA of $13.3 million compared to $7.1 million in Q4 2023.

Cash position of $18 million at the end of 2024.

Annual average corporate production up 63% to 3,542 boe/d (FY 2023: 2,167 boe/d) with Q4 2024 average corporate production more than doubling to 4,738 boe/d compared with Q4 2023 2,335 boe/d.

Funds flow from operations of $35.6 million (FY 2023: $19.9 million) with Q4 2024 funds flow from operations of $12.5 million (FY 2023: $3.8 million).

Increase in Proved Developed Producing reserves at year-end 2024 of 92% to 2.4 MMboe.

Successfully drilled seven horizontal wells and five vertical wells at Carrizales Norte (CN), which added significant production to the Company.

Drilled a successful exploratory well on the Alberta Llanos (AB Llanos) field in the Tapir block.

All operations delivered safely, with no accidents or environmental incidents.

Post Period End Highlights:

So far in 2025, the Company has drilled three development wells on the CN field and two additional wells in the AB Llanos field in the Tapir Block, The AB-2 well is being recompleted as a water disposal well, the other new drills are all currently producing at restricted rates. Ramping production up slowly prevents early water breakthrough in each well.

Currently mobilizing the drilling rig to the Alberta Llanos (AB) pad to start drilling horizontal development wells. A second rig will be mobilized shortly to begin development drilling at the Rio Cravo Este (RCE) pad.

Completed seismic data acquisition of 90 km2 in the south east section of the Tapir block. Seismic is currently being processed and will later be analysed.

Outlook

Arrow has a fully funded 2025 work program totaling $51 million targeting up to 23 wells mainly in the Tapir block.

The work program includes the Company's first horizontal wells in Alberta Llanos and recently identified prospects in Mateguafa Attic.

Marshall Abbott, CEO of Arrow Exploration Corp., commented:

"2024 was the best year for the Company so far on all fronts. We saw substantial growth in production, revenue and EBITDA and our healthy balance sheet supports the aggressive capital program planned for 2025. Our strategy remains to maintain a disciplined approach to capital allocation which allows Arrow to grow production while maintaining positive cash flow and a growing cash position, which today's results show clear success in doing. With a significant portfolio of reserves at year end, Arrow is confident in being able to replicate its strategy and continue to grow its production and cash flow.

"So far in 2025, Arrow has completed drilling of AB Llanos 2 and 3, and horizontal wells CN HZ 9, CN HZ 10 and a directional well CN 11. Arrow is now moving the drilling rig to the AB Llanos pad where two horizontal wells are expected to be drilled in Q2 2025. Arrow then plans to add an additional rig to drill at wells at the RCE pad and additional development wells in CN. Additional operational updates will be forthcoming.

"The Arrow team continues to strive towards growth, operational excellence and increasing shareholder value."

FINANCIAL AND OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

(in United States dollars, except as otherwise noted)

Three months

ended

December 31,

2024



Year

ended

December 31,

2024



Three months

ended

December 31,

2023



Year

ended

December 31,

2023 Total natural gas and crude oil revenues, net of royalties

22,873,626



73,725,028



13,406,513



44,670,006



















Funds flow from operations (1)

12,519,464



35,619,816



3,781,033



19,990,584

Funds flow from operations (1) per share -















Basic($)

0.04



0.12



0.01



0.08

Diluted ($)

0.04



0.12



0.01



0.07

Net income (loss)

2,081,956



13,175,001



(10,492,053 )

(1,106,613 ) Net income (loss) per share -















Basic ($)

0.01



0.05



(0.04 )

(0.00 ) Diluted ($)

0.01



0.05



(0.04 )

(0.00 ) Adjusted EBITDA (1)

13,277,044



48,144,181



7,132,422



27,157,169

Weighted average shares outstanding:















Basic

285,864,348



285,864,348



278,144,305



242,537,228

Diluted

290,029,866



291,226,740



291,404,032



289,903,094

Common shares end of period

285,864,348



285,864,348



285,864,348



285,864,348

Capital expenditures

8,928,725



31,121,240



10,471,447



27,084,959

Cash and cash equivalents

18,837,784



18,837,784



12,135,376



12,135,376

Current assets

25,973,196



25,973,196



21,629,198



21,629,198

Current liabilities

14,327,027



14,327,027



12,960,084



12,960,084

Adjusted working capital(1)

11,646,169



11,646,169



8,669,114



8,669,114

Non-current restricted cash and deposits(2)

167,545



167,545



854,834



854,834

Total assets

81,268,734



81,268,734



62,275,023



62,275,023

















Operating































Natural gas and crude oil production, before royalties















Natural gas (Mcf/d)

1,332



1,119



1,819



2,150

Natural gas liquids (bbl/d)

5



5



4



4

Crude oil (bbl/d)

4,511



3,351



2,027



1,805

Total (boe/d)

4,738



3,542



2,335



2,167



















Operating netbacks ($/boe) (1)















Natural gas ($/Mcf)

($0.71 )

($0.68 )

($0.21 )

($0.13 ) Crude oil ($/bbl) $ 42.80

$ 50.13

$ 45.91

$ 53.97

Total ($/boe) $ 40.63

$ 47.33

$ 40.49

$ 45.17



(1)Non-IFRS measures - see "Non-IFRS Measures" section within this MD&A

(2)Long term restricted cash not included in working capital

2024 YEAR-END RESERVES

Arrow has also filed on SEDAR+, the Company's Statement of Reserves Data and Other Oil and Gas Information, Report on Reserves Data by Independent Qualified Reserves Evaluator, and Report of Management and Directors on Oil and Gas Disclosure for the year ended December 31, 2024, as required by section 2.1 of National Instrument 51-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities (together, the "Reserve Report").

To recap, the Company's Year-End 2024 Company Working Interest Gross Reserves Highlights include:

2,384 Mboe of Proved Developed Producing Reserves ("PDP Reserves");

5,805 Mboe of Proved Reserves ("1P Reserves");

13,618 Mboe of Proved plus Probable Reserves ("2P Reserves");

22,288 Mboe of Proved plus Probable plus Possible Reserves ("3P Reserves") 1 ;

; 1P Reserves estimated net present value before income taxes of US$115 million calculated at a 10% discount rate;

2P Reserves estimated net present value before income taxes of US$285 million calculated at a 10% discount rate; and

3P Reserves estimated net present value before income taxes of US$524 million calculated at a 10% discount rate.

Arrow refers readers to the Company's press release of March 13, 2025 for additional details, as well as to the Reserve Report filed on SEDAR+.

DISCUSSION OF OPERATING RESULTS

The Company increased its production during 2024 mostly from new horizontal wells at the Carrizales Norte fields in the Tapir block. These have allowed the Company to continue to improve its operating results and EBITDA. There has also been a decrease in the Company's natural gas production in Canada due to natural declines.

Average Production by Property

Average Production Boe/d YTD 2024 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 YTD 2023 Q4 2023 Oso Pardo 153 154 180 113 166 110 80 Ombu (Capella) - - - - - 20 - Rio Cravo Este (Tapir) 1,294 1,178 1,078 1,283 1,644 1,342 1,326 Carrizales Norte (Tapir) 1,897 3,153 2,784 991 622 332 621 Alberta Llanos 7 26 - - - - - Total Colombia 3,351 4,511 4,042 2,387 2,432 1,805 2,027 Fir, Alberta 81 88 82 77 78 78 80 Pepper, Alberta 110 139 - 82 220 284 228 TOTAL (Boe/d) 3,542 4,738 4,124 2,546 2,730 2,167 2,335

The Company's average production for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024 was 4,738 and 3,542 boe/d, respectively, which consisted of crude oil production in Colombia of 4,511 and 3,351 bbl/d, respectively, natural gas production of 1,332 and 1,119 Mcf/d, respectively, and minor amounts of natural gas liquids. The Company's Q4 2024 production was 15% higher than its Q3 2024 production and 103% higher than Q4 2023.

DISCUSSION OF FINANCIAL RESULTS

During Q4 2024 the Company continued to realize strong oil and gas prices, as summarized below.





Three months ended

December 31



2024



2023



Change

Benchmark Prices

















AECO (C$/Mcf) $ 1.50

$ 2.34



(36%)

Brent ($/bbl) $ 73.13

$ 77.32



(5%)

West Texas Intermediate ($/bbl) $ 70.30

$ 78.35



(10%)

Realized Prices











Natural gas, net of transportation ($/Mcf) $ 1.21

$ 1.68



(28%)

Natural gas liquids ($/bbl) $ 65.73

$ 68.30



(4%)

Crude oil, net of transportation ($/bbl) $ 57.04

$ 69.61



(18%)

Corporate average, net of transport ($/boe)(1) $ 54.73

$ 62.72



(13%)



(1)Non-IFRS measure

As at December 31, 2024, the Company reviewed its cash-generating units ("CGU") for property and equipment and determined that there were indicators of impairment reversal in its Canada CGU and recognized an income of $662,753.

OPERATING NETBACKS

The Company also continued to realize positive operating netbacks, as summarized below.





Three months ended

December 31



Year ended

December 31



2024



2023



2024



2023

Natural Gas ($/Mcf)























Revenue, net of transportation expense $ 1.21

$ 1.68

$ 1.35

$ 1.94

Royalties

($0.05 )

(0.05 )

($0.02 )

(0.02 ) Operating expenses

($1.87 )

(1.84 )

($2.01 )

(2.05 ) Natural Gas operating netback(1)

($0.71 )

($0.21 )

($0.68 )

($0.13 ) Crude oil ($/bbl)















Revenue, net of transportation expense $ 57.04

$ 69.61

$ 65.40

$ 72.05

Royalties

($2.61 )

(7.97 )

($6.33 )

(8.69 ) Operating expenses

($11.63 )

(15.73 )

($8.94 )

(9.39 ) Crude Oil operating netback(1) $ 42.80

$ 45.91

$ 50.13

$ 53.97

Corporate ($/boe)















Revenue, net of transportation expense $ 54.73

$ 62.72

$ 62.41

$ 62.31

Royalties

($2.50 )

(7.07 )

($5.99 )

(7.30 ) Operating expenses

($11.60 )

(15.16 )

($9.09 )

(9.84 ) Corporate Operating netback(1) $ 40.63

$ 40.49

$ 47.33

$ 45.17



(1) Non-IFRS measure

The operating netbacks of the Company maintained healthy levels during 2024 due to increased production from its Colombian assets, notwithstanding lower crude oil prices, which was offset by decreases in natural gas prices and higher operating expenses for natural gas.

During 2024, the Company invested $31 million of capital expenditures, primarily in connection with the drilling of 13 wells in the Tapir Block. This acceleration in operational tempo is expected to continue in 2025, funded by cash on hand and cashflow.

For further Information, contact:

About Arrow Exploration Corp.

Arrow Exploration Corp. (operating in Colombia via a branch of its 100% owned subsidiary Carrao Energy S.A.) is a publicly traded company with a portfolio of premier Colombian oil assets that are underexploited, under-explored and offer high potential growth. The Company's business plan is to expand oil production from some of Colombia's most active basins, including the Llanos, Middle Magdalena Valley (MMV) and Putumayo Basin. The asset base is predominantly operated with high working interests, and the Brent-linked light oil pricing exposure combines with low royalties to yield attractive potential operating margins. Arrow's 50% interest in the Tapir Block is contingent on the assignment by Ecopetrol SA of such interest to Arrow. Arrow's seasoned team is led by a hands-on executive team supported by an experienced board. Arrow is listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange and on TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "AXL".

