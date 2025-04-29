The Indian solar manufacturer has launched its Hypersol series panel series with power output from 605 W to 630 W and efficiency between 22. 38% and 23. 30%. From pv magazine India Vikram Solar Ltd has launched a new n-type bifacial solar module series for C&I and utility-scale applications. "The modules are designed with recyclable materials and meet international standards, including IEC, UL, and BIS, ensuring reliability and compliance for global markets," the company said in a statement. The Hypersol modules have a power output ranging from 605 W to 630 W and a power conversion efficiency ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...