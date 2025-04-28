EBANG INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC.: Ebang International Reports Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2024

SINGAPORE, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ebang International Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EBON, the "Company," "we" or "our"), today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Operational and Financial Highlights for Fiscal Year 2024

Total net revenues in the 2024 fiscal year increased by 20.9% to US$5.9 million, from US$4.9 million in the 2023 fiscal year.

Gross profit in the 2024 fiscal year was US$1.2 million, compared to a gross loss of US$16.7 million in the 2023 fiscal year.

Net loss in the 2024 fiscal year was US$20.9 million, compared to US$38.0 million in the 2023 fiscal year.

Mr. Dong Hu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "The year 2024 marks a significant turning point for us. While consolidating and deepening our existing business, we are actively advancing the expansion of our products and services into emerging fields closely linked to our core technologies, research expertise, and manufacturing capabilities. Crucially, we are officially entering the promising yet challenging new energy sector, which represents an important step in our strategic layout. We firmly believe that with the advantages accumulated in design, research and development, as well as manufacturing-coupled with our core competencies and extensive experience-we can swiftly penetrate the advanced renewable energy market while injecting it with new vitality and innovation through profound market insights."

Mr. Hu continued: "In facing a landscape filled with both opportunities and challenges, we adhere to a prudent yet enterprising operational strategy. On one hand, we boldly explore new business domains; on the other hand, we meticulously control operational costs according to stringent standards to safeguard the company's steady growth trajectory. We are confident that by maintaining an unwavering spirit of perseverance and continuous innovation, we will stand out amidst fierce competition in the renewable energy market and make positive contributions to our planet for a brighter future."

Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2024

Total net revenues in the 2024 fiscal year increased by 20.9% to US$5.9 million, from US$4.9 million in the 2023 fiscal year, primarily due to the combined impact of: (1) the newly acquired renewable energy business in November 2024 which led to an increase of renewable energy products revenue, and (2) rentals of idle office space, which has also generated rental revenue during the year and promoted revenue growth. Besides that, all other businesses are relatively stable.

Cost of revenues in the 2024 fiscal year decreased by 78.3% to US$4.7 million, from US$21.6 million in the 2023 fiscal year, which is primarily due to VAT recoverable impairment of US$16.7 million, which was recognized in cost of revenue in 2023, as it is expected that VAT will not be recovered in the foreseeable future. In a market with both opportunities and risks, we constantly adjust our development strategy, allocate resources, and control costs and expenses based on changes in the market condition in order to avoid unnecessary expenses.

Gross profit in the 2024 fiscal year was US$1.2 million, compared to a gross loss of US$16.7 million in the 2023 fiscal year.



Total operating expenses in the 2024 fiscal year decreased by 14.6% to US$31.6 million, from US$36.9 million in the 2023 fiscal year, primarily due to the combined impact of a decrease in selling expenses, an increase in general and administrative expenses, and a decrease in impairment.

Selling expenses in the 2024 fiscal year decreased by 41.6% to US$1.1 million, from US$1.9 million in the 2023 fiscal year, mainly due to a decrease in sales staff salaries, which is also the result of the Company's continuously adjusting its strategic policies based on changes in the market situation, while reducing costs and increasing efficiency.





in the 2024 fiscal year decreased by 41.6% to US$1.1 million, from US$1.9 million in the 2023 fiscal year, mainly due to a decrease in sales staff salaries, which is also the result of the Company's continuously adjusting its strategic policies based on changes in the market situation, while reducing costs and increasing efficiency. General and administrative expenses in the 2024 fiscal year increased by 4.9% to US$30.5 million, from US$29.0 million in the 2023 fiscal year, primarily due to increases in expenses for exploring new markets and businesses, as well as related investments in the renewable energy business.





in the 2024 fiscal year increased by 4.9% to US$30.5 million, from US$29.0 million in the 2023 fiscal year, primarily due to increases in expenses for exploring new markets and businesses, as well as related investments in the renewable energy business. Impairment of intangible assets was not recorded for the 2024 fiscal year, compared to US$3.7 million in the 2023 fiscal year.





was not recorded for the 2024 fiscal year, compared to US$3.7 million in the 2023 fiscal year. Impairment of goodwill was not recorded for the 2024 fiscal year, compared to US$2.3 million in the 2023 fiscal year.



Gain from disposal of subsidiaries was not recorded for the 2024 fiscal year, compared to US$0.008 million in the 2023 fiscal year.

Loss from operations in the 2024 fiscal year was US$30.4 million, compared to loss from operations of US$53.6 million in the 2023 fiscal year.

Interest income in the 2024 fiscal year was US$11.4 million, compared to US$11.9 million in the 2023 fiscal year. The increase was primarily due to reduction in the interest rate.

Other income in the 2024 fiscal year was US$0.3 million, compared to US$1.1 million in the 2023 fiscal year. Other income in 2023 was primarily due to the Company taking possession of customer deposits collected from previous years as a result of defaults by customers under their respective contracts with the Company in 2023.

Net loss in the 2024 fiscal year was US$20.9 million, compared to US$38.0 million in the 2023 fiscal year.

Net loss attributable to Ebang International Holdings Inc. in the 2024 fiscal year was US$20.3 million, compared to US$36.8 million in the 2023 fiscal year.

Basic and diluted net loss per share in the 2024 fiscal year was US$3.22, compared to basic and diluted net loss per share of US$5.86 in the 2023 fiscal year.

Cash and cash equivalents were US$213.8 million as of December 31, 2024, compared to US$241.6 million as of December 31, 2023.

About Ebang International Holdings Inc.

Ebang, leveraging years of manufacturing experience and possessing expertise in blockchain technology and Fintech, has emerged as a key player in these fields. The Company utilizes advanced technologies and cutting-edge financial services to develop and launch innovative Fintech service platforms that have received positive acclaim in the market. In order to diversify its product offerings for more stable financial performance, the Company has expanded into the renewable energy sector, underscoring its commitment to sustainability and long-term growth. In the foreseeable future, it will continue to focus on both Fintech and renewable energy businesses while maintaining adaptability to market demands and remaining open to new opportunities. For more information, please visit https://ir.ebang.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company's development plans and business outlook, which can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "potential," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "continue," "likely to," and other similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Such statements are not historical facts, and are based upon the Company's current beliefs, plans and expectations, and the current markets and operating conditions. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future operating results and financial position, our business strategy and plans, expectations relating to our industry, the regulatory environment, market conditions, trends and growth, expectations relating to customer behaviors and preferences, our market position and potential market opportunities, and our objectives for future operations. Forward-looking statements involve inherent known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control, which may cause the Company's actual results, performance and achievements to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. These risks and uncertainties include our ability to successfully execute our business and growth strategy and maintain future profitability, market acceptance of our products and services, our ability to further penetrate our existing customer base and expand our customer base, our ability to develop new products and services, our ability to expand internationally, the success of any acquisitions or investments that we make, the efforts of increased competition in our markets, our ability to stay in compliance with applicable laws and regulations, market conditions across the blockchain, Fintech and general markets, political and economic conditions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date indicated, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Ebang International Holdings Inc.

Email: ir@ebang.com

EBANG INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Stated in US dollars)

December 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 213,822,331 $ 241,634,262 Restricted cash, current 580,019 88,614 Short-term investments 4,906,760 496,122 Accounts receivable, net 1,586,766 946,514 Advances to suppliers 70,312 198,617 Inventories, net 597,116 198,846 Prepayments 322,382 304,453 VAT recoverable, current 3,203,198 - Other current assets, net 5,676,953 5,691,679 Total current assets 230,765,837 249,559,107 Non-current assets: Property, plant and equipment, net 29,907,181 33,151,061 Intangible assets, net 3,339,664 2,329,777 Operating lease right-of-use assets 3,348,442 6,119,535 Operating lease right-of-use assets - related parties 40,081 31,197 Restricted cash, non-current 602,178 1,197,286 Goodwill 1,277,789 - VAT recoverable, non-current 766,587 4,061,079 Other assets 5,756,224 1,790,606 Total non-current assets 45,038,146 48,680,541 Total assets $ 275,803,983 $ 298,239,648 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 286,099 $ 292,570 Accrued liabilities and other payables 10,367,210 9,804,848 Operating lease liabilities, current 1,114,377 1,764,259 Operating lease liabilities - related parties, current 29,961 28,849 Advances from customers 55,403 69,361 Total current liabilities 11,853,050 11,959,887 Non-current liabilities: Operating lease liabilities, non-current 2,877,122 4,880,844 Operating lease liabilities - related party, non-current 10,120 2,348 Other non-current liability 376,841 - Deferred tax liabilities 326,452 74,225 Total non-current liabilities 3,590,535 4,957,417 Total liabilities 15,443,585 16,917,304 Equity: Class A ordinary share, HKD0.03 par value, 11,112,474 shares authorized, 4,989,746 shares issued, 4,726,424 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 2023(1) 18,178 18,178 Class B ordinary share, HKD0.03 par value, 1,554,192 shares authorized, issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 2023 5,978 5,978 Additional paid-in capital 396,454,715 397,467,795 Statutory reserves 11,079,649 11,079,649 Accumulated deficit (135,091,716 ) (114,840,665 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (12,874,020 ) (13,887,088 ) Total Ebang International Holdings Inc. shareholders' equity 259,592,784 279,843,847 Non-controlling interest 767,614 1,478,497 Total equity 260,360,398 281,322,344 Total liabilities and equity $ 275,803,983 $ 298,239,648

(1) As of December 31, 2024 and 2023, 263,322 reserved for future issuance upon the vesting of RSAs granted under the 2020 Plan were considered issued but not outstanding.

EBANG INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(Stated in US dollars)

For the year ended

December 31,

2024 For the year ended

December 31,

2023 For the year ended

December 31,

2022 Product revenue $ 1,179,404 $ 782,349 $ 29,537,224 Service revenue 4,689,367 4,072,832 2,790,895 Total revenues 5,868,771 4,855,181 32,328,119 Cost of revenues 4,679,085 21,558,986 16,915,795 Gross profit (loss) 1,189,686 (16,703,805 ) 15,412,324 Operating expenses: Selling expenses 1,107,048 1,893,607 1,956,120 General and administrative expenses 30,455,530 29,041,432 40,712,314 Impairment of intangible assets - 3,708,247 20,738,130 Impairment of goodwill - 2,299,628 - Total operating expenses 31,562,578 36,942,914 63,406,564 Gain on disposal of subsidiaries - (7,524 ) (5,941 ) Loss from operations (30,372,892 ) (53,639,195 ) (47,988,299 ) Other income (expenses): Interest income 11,371,783 11,941,453 4,362,832 Other income 328,360 1,131,178 1,033,622 Gain (loss) from investment 382,896 356,996 (509,496 ) Net gain (loss) on disposal of cryptocurrencies (374,964 ) 744,803 - Exchange gain (loss) (2,169,880 ) 456,647 (2,161,264 ) Government grants 52,191 62,600 81,911 Other expenses (126,208 ) (119,531 ) (649,476 ) Total other income 9,464,178 14,574,146 2,158,129 Loss before income taxes benefit (20,908,714 ) (39,065,049 ) (45,830,170 ) Income taxes benefit (42,545 ) (1,031,461 ) (72,933 ) Net loss (20,866,169 ) (38,033,588 ) (45,757,237 ) Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interest (615,118 ) (1,261,445 ) (1,868,995 ) Net loss attributable to Ebang International Holdings Inc. $ (20,251,051 ) $ (36,772,143 ) $ (43,888,242 ) Comprehensive loss Net loss $ (20,866,169 ) $ (38,033,588 ) $ (45,757,237 ) Other comprehensive loss: Foreign currency translation adjustment 917,303 (2,278,915 ) (5,338,217 ) Total comprehensive loss (19,948,866 ) (40,312,503 ) (51,095,454 ) Less: comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interest (710,883 ) (1,377,803 ) (2,379,686 ) Comprehensive loss attributable to Ebang International Holdings Inc. $ (19,237,983 ) $ (38,934,700 ) $ (48,715,768 ) Net loss per ordinary share attributable to Ebang International Holdings Inc. Basic (1) $ (3.22 ) $ (5.86 ) $ (7.03 ) Diluted (1) $ (3.22 ) $ (5.86 ) $ (7.03 ) Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding Basic (1) 6,280,616 6,275,118 6,247,333 Diluted (1) 6,280,616 6,275,118 6,247,333