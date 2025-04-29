Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 29.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Amerikas 1-Billion-Dollar-Verteidigungsoffensive öffnet den Weg zum Antimon-Durchbruch
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1J07W | ISIN: CA4820723035 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
JURA ENERGY CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JURA ENERGY CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.04.2025 00:36 Uhr
13 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Jura Energy Corporation: Jura Announces New Interim Chief Executive Officer

Finanznachrichten News

CALGARY, Alberta, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jura Energy Corporation ("Jura" or the "Company") announced today that it has appointed Dr. Shakeel Ahmed to serve as its Interim Chief Executive Officer ("CEO").

Dr. Ahmed, who holds a PhD in Petroleum Engineering and brings over 30 years of experience in the petroleum and natural gas industry, has been with the Company since 2020, most recently serving as Head of Projects.

This appointment follows the effective resignation of Mr. Nadeem Farooq as the Company's CEO on March 6, 2025. Dr. Ahmed will serve as interim CEO until a permanent successor is appointed. As previously announced Mr. Farooq shall continue to serve as an advisor to Jura's board of directors.

The officers of the Company are now Dr. Ahmed as Interim CEO and Mr. Arif Siddiq as Chief Financial Officer.

About Jura Energy Corporation

Jura is an international energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Pakistan. Jura is based in Calgary, Alberta, and listed on the TSX-V trading under the symbol JEC. Jura conducts its business in Pakistan through its subsidiaries, Frontier Holdings Limited and Spud Energy Pty Limited.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Stephen Smith, Chairman, Jura Energy Corporation
Tel: +44 7834 834 976
Website:www.juraenergy.com
E-Mail:info@juraenergy.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.