WKN: A3CN01 | ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 | Ticker-Symbol: LFPB
Frankfurt
29.04.25
08:04 Uhr
6,100 Euro
+0,100
+1,67 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
Dow Jones News
29.04.2025 08:33 Uhr
121 Leser
Travis Perkins: first quarter trading update for the three months to 31 March 2025

Travis Perkins (TPK) 
Travis Perkins: first quarter trading update for the three months to 31 March 2025 
29-Apr-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
29 April 2025 
 
Travis Perkins plc, the UK's largest distributor of building materials, announces its first quarter trading update for 
the three months to 31 March 2025 
 
Trading remained challenging in the first quarter with Group revenue down (2.1)% on a like-for-like basis. 
 
In the Merchanting segment revenue was down (3.2)% on a like-for-like basis with pricing having stabilised and volumes 
declining modestly. Focus remains on enhancing customer service by strengthening branch and sales teams. 
 
Toolstation had a solid first quarter with like-for-like revenue growth of 3.7%. The business continues to make good 
progress on the delivery of maturity benefits and executing actions to enhance operating margin. 
 
Q1 2025            Merchanting Toolstation Group 
Price and mix         (0.1)%   1.2%    0.1% 
Like-for-like volume     (3.1)%   2.5%    (2.2)% 
Like-for-like revenue growth (3.2%)   3.7%    (2.1)% 
Network changes        (0.2)%   0.2%    (0.1)% 
Trading days         (0.1)%   (1.1)%   (0.2)% 
Total revenue growth     (3.5)%   2.8%    (2.4)%

Enquiries: 

Travis Perkins           FGS Global 
Matt Worster            Faeth Birch / Jenny Davey / James Gray 
+44 (0) 7990 088548        +44 (0) 207 251 3801 
matt.worster@travisperkins.co.uk  TravisPerkins@fgsglobal.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BK9RKT01 
Category Code: QRF 
TIDM:      TPK 
LEI Code:    2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  385117 
EQS News ID:  2125924 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 29, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
