DJ Travis Perkins: first quarter trading update for the three months to 31 March 2025

Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins: first quarter trading update for the three months to 31 March 2025 29-Apr-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29 April 2025 Travis Perkins plc, the UK's largest distributor of building materials, announces its first quarter trading update for the three months to 31 March 2025 Trading remained challenging in the first quarter with Group revenue down (2.1)% on a like-for-like basis. In the Merchanting segment revenue was down (3.2)% on a like-for-like basis with pricing having stabilised and volumes declining modestly. Focus remains on enhancing customer service by strengthening branch and sales teams. Toolstation had a solid first quarter with like-for-like revenue growth of 3.7%. The business continues to make good progress on the delivery of maturity benefits and executing actions to enhance operating margin. Q1 2025 Merchanting Toolstation Group Price and mix (0.1)% 1.2% 0.1% Like-for-like volume (3.1)% 2.5% (2.2)% Like-for-like revenue growth (3.2%) 3.7% (2.1)% Network changes (0.2)% 0.2% (0.1)% Trading days (0.1)% (1.1)% (0.2)% Total revenue growth (3.5)% 2.8% (2.4)%

Enquiries:

Travis Perkins FGS Global Matt Worster Faeth Birch / Jenny Davey / James Gray +44 (0) 7990 088548 +44 (0) 207 251 3801 matt.worster@travisperkins.co.uk TravisPerkins@fgsglobal.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 Category Code: QRF TIDM: TPK LEI Code: 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 385117 EQS News ID: 2125924 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2125924&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 29, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)