Analysis of feed-in tariff scenarios in Central and Eastern Europe finds that while high feed-in tariffs are linked to the adoption of residential solar, lower tariffs are more likely to encourage battery installations. The study proposes a moderately low range of tariffs as one compromise to support both technologies. Homeowners in Central and Eastern Europe are encouraged to install rooftop solar and battery storage at varying levels of feed-in tariffs, according to new research. The research paper "Trade-offs in feed-in tariff scenarios for incentivizing clean technologies in Central and Eastern ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...