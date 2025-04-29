Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V.: Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico Announces Results for the First Quarter of 2025

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: PAC; BMV: GAP) ("the Company" or "GAP") reports its consolidated results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 (1Q25). Figures are unaudited and prepared following International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB").
Summary of Results 1Q25 vs. 1Q24
- The sum of aeronautical and non-aeronautical services revenues increased by Ps. 1,736.5 million, or 26.1%. Total revenues increased by Ps. 2,560.2 million, or 30.1%.
- Cost of services increased by Ps. 412.9 million, or 38.5%.
- Income from operations increased by Ps. 710.2 million, or 17.8%.
- EBITDA increased by Ps. 979.8 million, or 21.1%, from Ps. 4,649.0 million in 1Q24 to Ps. 5,628.8 million in 1Q25. EBITDA margin (excluding the effects of IFRIC-12) went from 69.8% in 1Q24 to 67.1% in 1Q25.
- Comprehensive income increased by Ps. 650.2 million, or 30.0%, from Ps. 2,164.2 million in 1Q24 to Ps. 2,814.4 million in 1Q25.
Company's Financial Position:
As of March 31, 2025, the Company reported a cash and cash equivalents position of Ps. 16,227.8 million. During 1Q25, the Company issued long-term bonds (certificados bursátiles) for Ps. 6,000.0 million to refinance debt and fund capital investments. In addition, it refinanced its credit facility with Banamex for USD$40.0 million for an additional six-month term and extended the maturity date of its USD$60.0 million credit facility with The Bank of Nova Scotia and The Bank of Nova Scotia Jamaica Limited until October 4, 2029.
Passenger Traffic
During 1Q25, total passengers at the Company's 14 airports increased by 660.0 thousand passengers, an increase of 4.2%, compared to 1Q24.
During 1Q25, the following new routes were opened:
|Domestic:
|Airline
|Departure
|Arrival
|Opening date
|Frequencies
|Volaris
|Mexicali
|Culiacan
|January 28, 2025
|1 daily
|Volaris
|Puerto Vallarta
|Monterrey
|March 30, 2025
|1 daily
|Volaris
|Guanajuato
|Monterrey
|March 30, 2025
|2 daily
|Note: Frequencies can vary without prior notice.
|International
|Airline
|Departure
|Arrival
|Opening date
|Frequencies
|Alaska
|Los Cabos
|Sacramento
|January 6, 2025
|5 weekly
|Alaska
|Puerto Vallarta
|Nueva York - JFK
|January 8, 2025
|4 weekly
|Alaska
|Puerto Vallarta
|Sacramento
|January 11, 2025
|1 weekly
|Alaska
|Puerto Vallarta
|Kansas City
|January 18, 2025
|1 weekly
|Alaska
|Puerto Vallarta
|St. Louis
|January 18, 2025
|1 weekly
|Alaska
|Puerto Vallarta
|Milwaukee
|February 1, 2025
|1 weekly
|Avelo
|Montego Bay
|Raleigh-Durham
|February 12, 2025
|2 weekly
|Southwest
|Puerto Vallarta
|Sacramento
|March 8, 2025
|1 weekly
|Southwest
|Los Cabos
|Nashville
|March 8, 2025
|1 weekly
|Volaris
|Los Cabos
|Oakland
|March 20, 2025
|1 daily
|Note: Frequencies can vary without prior notice.
|Domestic Terminal Passengers - 14 airports (in thousands):
|Airport
|1Q24
|1Q25
|Change
|1Q24
|1Q25
|Change
|Guadalajara
|2,671.7
|3,021.1
|13.1
|%
|2,671.7
|3,021.1
|13.1
|%
|Tijuana*
|1,985.6
|2,057.5
|3.6
|%
|1,985.6
|2,057.5
|3.6
|%
|Puerto Vallarta
|574.8
|653.6
|13.7
|%
|574.8
|653.6
|13.7
|%
|Los Cabos
|637.7
|668.9
|4.9
|%
|637.7
|668.9
|4.9
|%
|Montego Bay
|0.0
|0.0
|N/A
|0.0
|0.0
|N/A
|Guanajuato
|484.0
|515.5
|6.5
|%
|484.0
|515.5
|6.5
|%
|Hermosillo
|457.5
|508.7
|11.2
|%
|457.5
|508.7
|11.2
|%
|Kingston
|0.6
|0.1
|(87.3
|%)
|0.6
|0.1
|(87.3
|%)
|Morelia
|146.2
|186.1
|27.3
|%
|146.2
|186.1
|27.3
|%
|Mexicali
|288.3
|293.1
|1.7
|%
|288.3
|293.1
|1.7
|%
|La Paz
|271.4
|280.6
|3.4
|%
|271.4
|280.6
|3.4
|%
|Aguascalientes
|142.3
|151.8
|6.7
|%
|142.3
|151.8
|6.7
|%
|Los Mochis
|126.2
|165.0
|30.8
|%
|126.2
|165.0
|30.8
|%
|Manzanillo
|35.9
|34.8
|(3.2
|%)
|35.9
|34.8
|(3.2
|%)
|Total
|7,822.2
|8,536.9
|9.1
|%
|7,822.2
|8,536.9
|9.1
|%
|*Cross Border Xpress (CBX) users are classified as international passengers.
|International Terminal Passengers - 14 airports (in thousands):
|Airport
|1Q24
|1Q25
|Change
|1Q24
|1Q25
|Change
|Guadalajara
|1,490.2
|1,507.0
|1.1
|%
|1,490.2
|1,507.0
|1.1
|%
|Tijuana*
|952.4
|1,014.9
|6.6
|%
|952.4
|1,014.9
|6.6
|%
|Puerto Vallarta
|1,543.8
|1,472.5
|(4.6
|%)
|1,543.8
|1,472.5
|(4.6
|%)
|Los Cabos
|1,408.0
|1,382.9
|(1.8
|%)
|1,408.0
|1,382.9
|(1.8
|%)
|Montego Bay
|1,457.3
|1,338.9
|(8.1
|%)
|1,457.3
|1,338.9
|(8.1
|%)
|Guanajuato
|247.1
|263.1
|6.5
|%
|247.1
|263.1
|6.5
|%
|Hermosillo
|23.3
|20.9
|(10.2
|%)
|23.3
|20.9
|(10.2
|%)
|Kingston
|391.4
|428.0
|9.4
|%
|391.4
|428.0
|9.4
|%
|Morelia
|157.2
|174.2
|10.8
|%
|157.2
|174.2
|10.8
|%
|Mexicali
|1.6
|1.8
|9.3
|%
|1.6
|1.8
|9.3
|%
|La Paz
|3.2
|8.7
|171.5
|%
|3.2
|8.7
|171.5
|%
|Aguascalientes
|69.5
|73.7
|6.0
|%
|69.5
|73.7
|6.0
|%
|Los Mochis
|2.0
|1.9
|(6.3
|%)
|2.0
|1.9
|(6.3
|%)
|Manzanillo
|40.3
|43.9
|9.0
|%
|40.3
|43.9
|9.0
|%
|Total
|7,787.1
|7,732.4
|(0.7
|%)
|7,787.1
|7,732.4
|(0.7
|%)
|*CBX users are classified as international passengers.
|Total Terminal Passengers - 14 airports (in thousands):
|Airport
|1Q24
|1Q25
|Change
|1Q24
|1Q25
|Change
|Guadalajara
|4,161.9
|4,528.2
|8.8
|%
|4,161.9
|4,528.2
|8.8
|%
|Tijuana*
|2,938.0
|3,072.3
|4.6
|%
|2,938.0
|3,072.3
|4.6
|%
|Puerto Vallarta
|2,118.6
|2,126.1
|0.4
|%
|2,118.6
|2,126.1
|0.4
|%
|Los Cabos
|2,045.7
|2,051.8
|0.3
|%
|2,045.7
|2,051.8
|0.3
|%
|Montego Bay
|1,457.3
|1,338.9
|(8.1
|%)
|1,457.3
|1,338.9
|(8.1
|%)
|Guanajuato
|731.0
|778.6
|6.5
|%
|731.0
|778.6
|6.5
|%
|Hermosillo
|480.8
|529.6
|10.2
|%
|480.8
|529.6
|10.2
|%
|Kingston
|392.0
|428.1
|9.2
|%
|392.0
|428.1
|9.2
|%
|Morelia
|303.4
|360.3
|18.8
|%
|303.4
|360.3
|18.8
|%
|Mexicali
|289.9
|294.9
|1.7
|%
|289.9
|294.9
|1.7
|%
|La Paz
|274.6
|289.3
|5.4
|%
|274.6
|289.3
|5.4
|%
|Aguascalientes
|211.8
|225.5
|6.5
|%
|211.8
|225.5
|6.5
|%
|Los Mochis
|128.2
|166.9
|30.2
|%
|128.2
|166.9
|30.2
|%
|Manzanillo
|76.2
|78.7
|3.2
|%
|76.2
|78.7
|3.2
|%
|Total
|15,609.3
|16,269.3
|4.2
|%
|15,609.3
|16,269.3
|4.2
|%
|*CBX users are classified as international passengers.
|CBX (thousands)
|Airport
|1Q24
|1Q25
|Change
|1Q24
|1Q25
|Change
|Tijuana
|941.8
|998.2
|6.0
|%
|941.8
|998.2
|6.0
|%
|Consolidated Results for the First Quarter of 2025 (in thousands of pesos):
|1Q24
|1Q25
|Change
|Revenues
|Aeronautical services
|4,962,102
|5,999,133
|20.9
|%
|Non-aeronautical services
|1,694,405
|2,393,875
|41.3
|%
|Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12)
|1,838,461
|2,662,175
|44.8
|%
|Total revenues
|8,494,968
|11,055,183
|30.1
|%
|Operating costs
|Costs of services:
|1,071,927
|1,484,855
|38.5
|%
|Employee costs
|459,161
|613,362
|33.6
|%
|Maintenance
|161,797
|256,903
|58.8
|%
|Safety, security & insurance
|182,220
|215,207
|18.1
|%
|Utilities
|105,972
|125,231
|18.2
|%
|Business operated directly by us
|73,611
|87,336
|18.6
|%
|Other operating expenses
|89,166
|186,816
|109.5
|%
|Technical assistance fees
|224,362
|283,900
|26.5
|%
|Concession taxes
|714,616
|1,021,150
|42.9
|%
|Depreciation and amortization
|662,948
|932,575
|40.7
|%
|Cost of improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12)
|1,838,461
|2,662,175
|44.8
|%
|Other (income)
|(3,350
|)
|(25,683
|)
|666.7
|%
|Total operating costs
|4,508,964
|6,358,972
|41.0
|%
|Income from operations
|3,986,004
|4,696,211
|17.8
|%
|Financial Result
|(593,735
|)
|(929,490
|)
|56.5
|%
|Income before income taxes
|3,392,270
|3,766,721
|11.0
|%
|Income taxes
|(921,550
|)
|(908,605
|)
|(1.4
|%)
|Net income
|2,470,720
|2,858,116
|15.7
|%
|Currency translation effect
|(291,272
|)
|(75,058
|)
|(74.2
|%)
|Cash flow hedges, net of income tax
|(15,239
|)
|(776
|)
|(94.9
|%)
|Remeasurements of employee benefit - net income tax
|(47
|)
|32,099
|(68395.7
|%)
|Comprehensive income
|2,164,162
|2,814,381
|30.0
|%
|Non-controlling interest
|(31,717
|)
|(114,926
|)
|262.4
|%
|Comprehensive income attributable to controlling interest
|2,132,445
|2,699,454
|26.6
|%
|EBITDA
|4,648,952
|5,628,786
|21.1
|%
|Comprehensive income
|2,164,162
|2,814,381
|30.0
|%
|Comprehensive income per share (pesos)
|4.2831
|5.5700
|30.0
|%
|Comprehensive income per ADS (US dollars)
|2.0936
|2.7226
|30.0
|%
|Operating income margin
|46.9
|%
|42.5
|%
|(9.5
|%)
|Operating income margin (excluding IFRIC-12)
|59.9
|%
|56.0
|%
|(6.6
|%)
|EBITDA margin
|54.7
|%
|50.9
|%
|(7.0
|%)
|EBITDA margin (excluding IFRIC-12)
|69.8
|%
|67.1
|%
|(4.0
|%)
|Costs of services and improvements / total revenues
|34.3
|%
|37.5
|%
|9.5
|%
|Cost of services / total revenues (excluding IFRIC-12)
|16.1
|%
|17.7
|%
|9.9
|%
| - Net income and comprehensive income per share for 1Q25 and 1Q24 were calculated based on 505,277,464 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2025, and March 31, 2024, respectively. U.S. dollar figures presented were converted from pesos to U.S. dollars at a rate of Ps. 20.4582 per U.S. dollar (the noon buying rate on March 31, 2025, as published by the U.S. Federal Reserve Board).
For purposes of consolidating our Jamaican airports, the average three-month exchange rate of Ps. 20.4235 per U.S. dollar for the three months ended March 31, 2025, was used.
Revenues (1Q25 vs. 1Q24)
- Aeronautical services revenues increased by Ps. 1,037.0 million, or 20.9%.
- Non-aeronautical services revenues increased by Ps. 699.5 million, or 41.3%.
- Revenues from improvements to concession assets increased by Ps. 823.7 million, or 44.8%.
- Total revenues increased by Ps. 2,560.2 million, or 30.1%.
- The change in aeronautical services revenues was primarily due to the following factors:
- Revenues from Mexican airports increased by Ps. 874.9 million, or 20.8%, compared to 1Q24, mainly due to an increase in passenger charges revenue by Ps. 776.3 million, or 18.6%. This was primarily due to higher maximum tariffs approved for the 2025-2029 period, starting in March 2025, the depreciation of the peso against the dollar of 20.2%, and a 5.4% increase in passenger traffic.
- Revenues from Jamaican airports increased by Ps. 162.1 million, or 21.7%, compared to 1Q24. This growth was primarily driven by the depreciation of the peso against the dollar, which went from an average exchange rate of Ps. 16.9977 in 1Q24 to Ps. 20.4235 in 1Q25, representing a 20.2% variation. In contrast, passenger traffic decreased by 4.4%.
- The change in non-aeronautical services revenues was primarily driven by the following factors:
- Revenues from Mexican airports increased by Ps. 637.4 million, or 44.1%, compared to 1Q24. Revenues from businesses operated directly by us grew by Ps. 513.4 million, or 105.1%, mainly driven by the consolidation of revenues from the cargo and bonded warehouse business, which contributed Ps. 395.0 million during the quarter. Revenues from businesses operated by third parties increased by Ps. 121.4 million, or 13.3%, primarily due to the opening of new commercial spaces and the renegotiation of existing contracts. The fastest-growing business lines included food and beverage, duty-free stores, time-shares, retail, and other commercial revenues, which together increased by Ps. 104.8 million or 17.4%.
- Revenues from the Jamaican airports increased by Ps. 62.1 million or 24.9% compared to 1Q24, mainly driven by the depreciation of the peso against the dollar.
|1Q24
|1Q25
|Change
|Businesses operated by third parties:
|Food and beverage
|297,367
|342,580
|15.2
|%
|Duty-free
|184,653
|216,685
|17.3
|%
|Car rental
|198,598
|205,297
|3.4
|%
|Retail
|181,852
|191,173
|5.1
|%
|Leasing of space
|86,473
|116,896
|35.2
|%
|Other commercial revenues
|52,332
|72,025
|37.6
|%
|Times shares
|55,380
|70,905
|28.0
|%
|Ground transportation
|46,846
|56,573
|20.8
|%
|Communications and financial services
|26,519
|31,397
|18.4
|%
|Total
|1,130,020
|1,303,532
|15.4
|%
|Businesses operated directly by us:
|Cargo operation and bonded warehouse
|31,776
|434,269
|1266.7
|%
|Car parking
|177,376
|178,470
|0.6
|%
|Convenience stores
|147,914
|169,500
|14.6
|%
|VIP Lounges
|111,079
|168,016
|51.3
|%
|Hotel operation
|364
|37,441
|100.0
|%
|Advertising
|35,407
|34,840
|(1.6
|%)
|Total
|503,917
|1,022,536
|102.9
|%
|Recovery of costs
|60,469
|67,808
|12.1
|%
|Total Non-aeronautical Revenues
|1,694,405
|2,393,875
|41.3
|%
|Figures are expressed in thousands of Mexican pesos.
Revenues from improvements to concession assets 1
Revenues from improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12) increased by Ps. 823.7 million, or 44.8%, compared to 1Q24. The change was composed of:
- Improvements to concession assets at the Company's Mexican airports increased by Ps. 811.9 million, or 45.6%, due to the start of the new 2025-2029 Master Development Program cycle in 2025.
- Improvements to concession assets at the Company's Jamaican airports increased by Ps. 11.8 million, or 21.1%.
Total operating costs increased by Ps. 1,850.0 million, or 41.0%, compared to 1Q24, mainly due to: i) an increase in the cost of services by Ps. 412.9 million, or 38.5%, driven by the consolidation of the cargo and bonded warehouse business, which contributed Ps. 156.6 million, a combined increase in concession taxes and technical assistance fees by Ps. 366.0 million, or 39.0%, an increase in the depreciation and amortization of Ps. 269.6 million, or 40.7%, resulting from the recognition of fair values of the cargo and bonded warehouse business, and the increase in the cost of improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12) by Ps. 823.7 million, or 44.8%. Excluding the cost of improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12), operating costs increased by Ps. 1,026.3 million, or 38.4%.
This increase in total operating costs was primarily due to the following factors:
Businesses in Mexico:
- Operating costs increased by Ps. 1,693.6 million, or 45.4%, compared to 1Q24, primarily due to an increase in the cost of improvements to the concession assets (IFRIC-12) by Ps. 811.9 million, or 45.5%, an increase in the cost of services by Ps. 350.7 million, or 39.8%, a combined increase in technical assistance fees and concession taxes by Ps. 320.1 million, or 60.9%, an increase in depreciation and amortization by Ps. 235.3 million, or 43.2%. Excluding the cost of improvements to the concession assets (IFRIC-12), operating costs increased by Ps. 881.7 million or 45.3%.
The change in the cost of services at our Mexican airports during 1Q25 was mainly due to:
- Employee costs increased by Ps. 138.3 million, or 33.9%, compared to 1Q24, mainly due to the consolidation of the cargo and bonded warehouse business, which contributed Ps. 95.7 million, as well as the hiring of 105 employees in 2024 and 1Q25, and an increase in social security costs resulting from changes to the Labor Law.
- Other operating expenses increased by Ps. 92.1 million, or 95.7%, compared to 1Q24, mainly due to an increase in the allowance for expected credit losses, service and consulting fees, as well as travel expenses, which increased by Ps. 60.4 million, and the consolidation of the cargo and bonded warehouse business, which contributed Ps. 28.9 million.
- Maintenance expenses increased by Ps. 76.3 million, or 60.5%, compared to 1Q24, primarily due to the opening of additional operational areas, airfield maintenance, the operation of mechanical boarding bridges for Ps.44.0 million, and the consolidation of the cargo and bonded warehouse business, which contributed Ps. 7.5 million.
- Safety, security, and insurance increased by Ps. 17.0 million, or 12.8%, compared to 1Q24, mainly due to the expansion of the security workforce, increase in minimum wages, changes to the Labor Law, the opening of additional operational areas, and the consolidation of the cargo and bonded warehouse business, which contributed Ps. 10.0 million.
Jamaican Airports:
- Operating costs increased by Ps. 156.4 million, or 20.1%, compared to 1Q24, mainly due to a Ps. 62.2 million, or 32.6%, increase in the cost of services, an increase in the concession taxes by Ps. 45.9 million, or 11.1%, and an increase in the depreciation and amortization by Ps. 34.4 million, or 28.7%.
Operating income margin went from 46.9% in 1Q24 to 42.5% in 1Q25. Excluding the effects of IFRIC-12, the operating income margin went from 59.9% in 1Q24 to 56.0% in 1Q25. Income from operations increased by Ps. 710.2 million, or 17.8%, compared to 1Q24.
EBITDA margin went from 54.7% in 1Q24 to 50.9% in 1Q25. Excluding the effects of IFRIC-12, EBITDA margin went from 69.8% in 1Q24 to 67.1% in 1Q25. The nominal value of EBITDA increased by Ps. 979.8 million, or 21.1%, compared to 1Q24.
Financial results increased by Ps. 335.8 million, or 56.5%, from a net expense of Ps. 593.7 million in 1Q24 to a net expense of Ps. 929.5 million in 1Q25. This change was mainly the result of:
- Foreign exchange rate fluctuations, which went from an income of Ps. 28.9 million in 1Q24 to an expense of Ps. 123.9 million in 1Q25. This generated a foreign exchange loss of Ps. 152.9 million. This was mainly due to the depreciation of the peso. The currency translation effect decreased by Ps. 216.2 million, compared to 1Q24.
- Interest expenses increased by Ps. 247.5 million, or 27.8%, compared to 1Q24, mainly due to higher debt as a result of the issuance of long-term debt securities and the drawdown of credit lines.
- Interest income increased by Ps. 64.6 million, or 24.1%, compared to 1Q24, mainly due to an increase in the cash and cash equivalents average balance and reference rates.
In 1Q25, net and comprehensive income increased by Ps. 650.2 million, or 30.0%, compared to 1Q24, mainly due to the increase in EBITDA as previously described.
During 1Q25, net income increased by Ps. 387.4 million, or 15.7%, compared to 1Q24, mainly due to the increase in EBITDA, partially offset by higher depreciation and amortization, as well as the increase in financial expenses. Taxes for the period decreased by Ps. 12.9 million, mainly due to a Ps. 160.3 million increase in deferred taxes benefit. This effect was offset by a Ps. 147.4 million increase in income taxes.
Statement of Financial Position
As of March 31, 2025, total assets increased by Ps. 14,765.7 million compared to the same period in 2024, mainly due to: i) Improvements to concession assets of Ps. 7,654.3 million, ii) Cash and cash equivalents of Ps. 4,686.2 million, iii) Other acquired rights of Ps. 2,006.0 million, iv) Deferred income taxes of Ps. 1,002.6 million, v) Accounts receivables of Ps. 871.8 million, and vi) Airport concessions of Ps. 707.3 million.
As of March 31, 2025, total liabilities increased by Ps. 10,438.4 million compared to the same period in 2024. This increase was mainly due to i) Long-term bond certificates of Ps. 8,141.3 million, ii) Bank loans of Ps. 875.0 million, iii) Accounts payable of Ps. 382.3 million, iv) Deferred liabilities of Ps. 921.3 million, and v) Income taxes of Ps. 27.3 million.
Company Description
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GAP) operates 12 airports throughout Mexico's Pacific region, including the major cities of Guadalajara and Tijuana, the four tourist destinations of Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, La Paz and Manzanillo, and six other mid-sized cities: Hermosillo, Guanajuato, Morelia, Aguascalientes, Mexicali and Los Mochis. In February 2006, GAP's shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "PAC" and on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "GAP". In April 2015, GAP acquired 100% of Desarrollo de Concesiones Aeroportuarias, S.L., which owns a majority stake in MBJ Airports Limited, a company operating Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the operation of Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, Jamaica, and took control of the operation in October 2019.
|Exhibit A: Operating results by airport (in thousands of pesos):
|Airport
|1Q24
|1Q25
|Change
|1Q24
|1Q25
|Change
|Guadalajara
|Aeronautical services
|1,296,610
|1,589,087
|22.6
|%
|1,296,610
|1,589,087
|22.6
|%
|Non-aeronautical services
|310,291
|360,536
|16.2
|%
|310,291
|360,536
|16.2
|%
|Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)
|804,610
|1,174,426
|46.0
|%
|804,610
|1,174,426
|46.0
|%
|Total Revenues
|2,411,511
|3,124,049
|29.5
|%
|2,411,511
|3,124,049
|29.5
|%
|Operating income
|1,160,303
|1,182,231
|1.9
|%
|1,160,303
|1,182,231
|1.9
|%
|EBITDA
|1,284,840
|1,394,102
|8.5
|%
|1,284,841
|1,394,102
|8.5
|%
|Tijuana
|Aeronautical services
|638,488
|732,814
|14.8
|%
|638,488
|732,814
|14.8
|%
|Non-aeronautical services
|153,154
|124,721
|(18.6
|%)
|153,154
|124,721
|(18.6
|%)
|Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)
|111,317
|386,094
|246.8
|%
|111,317
|386,094
|246.8
|%
|Total Revenues
|902,960
|1,243,628
|37.7
|%
|902,960
|1,243,628
|37.7
|%
|Operating income
|450,284
|406,403
|(9.7
|%)
|450,284
|406,403
|(9.7
|%)
|EBITDA
|562,811
|532,938
|(5.3
|%)
|562,811
|532,938
|(5.3
|%)
|Los Cabos
|Aeronautical services
|782,723
|946,632
|20.9
|%
|782,723
|946,632
|20.9
|%
|Non-aeronautical services
|318,043
|362,666
|14.0
|%
|318,043
|362,666
|14.0
|%
|Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)
|199,042
|205,863
|3.4
|%
|199,042
|205,863
|3.4
|%
|Total Revenues
|1,299,808
|1,515,161
|16.6
|%
|1,299,808
|1,515,161
|16.6
|%
|Operating income
|769,330
|838,814
|9.0
|%
|769,330
|838,814
|9.0
|%
|EBITDA
|859,129
|935,852
|8.9
|%
|859,129
|935,852
|8.9
|%
|Puerto Vallarta
|Aeronautical services
|832,001
|988,172
|18.8
|%
|832,001
|988,172
|18.8
|%
|Non-aeronautical services
|168,077
|187,583
|11.6
|%
|168,077
|187,583
|11.6
|%
|Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)
|495,636
|503,536
|1.6
|%
|495,636
|503,536
|1.6
|%
|Total Revenues
|1,495,714
|1,679,291
|12.3
|%
|1,495,714
|1,679,291
|12.3
|%
|Operating income
|745,958
|781,158
|4.7
|%
|745,957
|781,158
|4.7
|%
|EBITDA
|800,649
|846,378
|5.7
|%
|800,649
|846,378
|5.7
|%
|Montego Bay
|Aeronautical services
|514,255
|585,365
|13.8
|%
|514,255
|585,365
|13.8
|%
|Non-aeronautical services
|198,918
|244,588
|23.0
|%
|198,918
|244,588
|23.0
|%
|Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)
|40,727
|48,986
|20.3
|%
|40,727
|197
|(99.5
|%)
|Total Revenues
|753,902
|878,939
|16.6
|%
|753,902
|830,149
|10.1
|%
|Operating income
|290,898
|342,516
|17.7
|%
|290,898
|342,516
|17.7
|%
|EBITDA
|360,705
|432,334
|19.9
|%
|360,705
|432,334
|19.9
|%
|Exhibit A: Operating results by airport (in thousands of pesos):
|Airport
|1Q24
|1Q25
|Change
|1Q24
|1Q25
|Change
|Guanajuato
|Aeronautical services
|218,379
|268,399
|22.9
|%
|218,379
|268,399
|22.9
|%
|Non-aeronautical services
|45,946
|50,637
|10.2
|%
|45,946
|50,637
|10.2
|%
|Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)
|74,050
|130,222
|75.9
|%
|74,050
|130,222
|75.9
|%
|Total Revenues
|338,376
|449,258
|32.8
|%
|338,376
|449,258
|32.8
|%
|Operating income
|185,371
|199,152
|7.4
|%
|185,371
|199,152
|7.4
|%
|EBITDA
|206,777
|225,070
|8.8
|%
|206,777
|225,070
|8.8
|%
|Hermosillo
|Aeronautical services
|117,713
|143,349
|21.8
|%
|117,713
|143,349
|21.8
|%
|Non-aeronautical services
|27,981
|26,571
|(5.0
|%)
|27,981
|26,571
|-5.0
|%
|Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)
|21,439
|17,224
|(19.7
|%)
|21,439
|17,224
|(19.7
|%)
|Total Revenues
|167,133
|187,144
|12.0
|%
|167,133
|187,144
|12.0
|%
|Operating income
|77,050
|78,353
|1.7
|%
|77,050
|78,353
|1.7
|%
|EBITDA
|102,356
|104,683
|2.3
|%
|102,356
|104,683
|2.3
|%
|Others (1)
|Aeronautical services
|561,614
|745,314
|32.7
|%
|561,614
|745,314
|32.7
|%
|Non-aeronautical services
|106,220
|118,544
|11.6
|%
|106,220
|118,544
|11.6
|%
|Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)
|91,640
|195,823
|113.7
|%
|91,639
|195,823
|113.7
|%
|Total Revenues
|759,473
|1,059,681
|39.5
|%
|759,473
|1,059,682
|39.5
|%
|Operating income
|13,932
|232,157
|1566.4
|%
|13,932
|232,157
|1566.4
|%
|EBITDA
|162,334
|337,205
|107.7
|%
|162,334
|337,205
|107.7
|%
|Total
|Aeronautical services
|4,961,782
|5,999,132
|20.9
|%
|4,961,782
|5,999,132
|20.9
|%
|Non-aeronautical services
|1,328,631
|1,475,845
|11.1
|%
|1,328,631
|1,475,845
|11.1
|%
|Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)
|1,838,461
|2,662,175
|44.8
|%
|1,838,461
|2,613,385
|42.2
|%
|Total Revenues
|8,128,873
|10,137,152
|24.7
|%
|8,128,874
|10,088,362
|24.1
|%
|Operating income
|3,693,124
|4,060,783
|10.0
|%
|3,693,125
|4,060,783
|10.0
|%
|EBITDA
|4,339,603
|4,808,562
|10.8
|%
|4,339,603
|4,808,562
|10.8
|%
|(1) Others include the operating results of the Aguascalientes, La Paz, Los Mochis, Manzanillo, Mexicali, Morelia, and Kingston airports.
|Exhibit B: Consolidated statement of financial position as of March 31 (in thousands of pesos):
|2024
|2025
|Change
|%
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|11,541,623
|16,227,819
|4,686,196
|40.6
|%
|Trade accounts receivable - Net
|2,456,388
|3,328,186
|871,798
|35.5
|%
|Other current assets
|1,559,962
|1,196,602
|(363,360
|)
|(23.3
|%)
|Total current assets
|15,557,973
|20,752,607
|5,194,634
|33.4
|%
|Advanced payments to suppliers
|2,089,017
|926,353
|(1,162,664
|)
|(55.7
|%)
|Machinery, equipment and improvements to leased buildings - Net
|4,437,406
|4,657,478
|220,072
|5.0
|%
|Improvements to concession assets - Net
|29,292,757
|36,947,065
|7,654,308
|26.1
|%
|Airport concessions - Net
|8,808,159
|9,515,482
|707,323
|8.0
|%
|Rights to use airport facilities - Net
|1,043,264
|979,700
|(63,564
|)
|(6.1
|%)
|Other acquired rights
|-
|2,005,950
|2,005,950
|100.0
|%
|Deferred income taxes - Net
|7,358,626
|8,361,180
|1,002,554
|13.6
|%
|Other non-current assets
|879,546
|86,629
|(792,916
|)
|(90.2
|%)
|Total assets
|69,466,747
|84,232,444
|14,765,697
|21.3
|%
|Liabilities
|Current liabilities
|11,730,987
|12,333,203
|602,217
|5.1
|%
|Long-term liabilities
|34,626,945
|44,463,118
|9,836,173
|28.4
|%
|Total liabilities
|46,357,932
|56,796,322
|10,438,390
|22.5
|%
|Stockholders' Equity
|Common stock
|8,197,536
|1,194,390
|(7,003,146
|)
|(85.4
|%)
|Legal reserve
|478,185
|920,187
|442,002
|92.4
|%
|Net income
|2,432,749
|2,748,128
|315,379
|13.0
|%
|Retained earnings
|8,787,568
|16,957,722
|8,170,154
|93.0
|%
|Reserve for share repurchase
|2,500,000
|2,500,000
|-
|0.0
|%
|Foreign currency translation reserve
|(525,318
|)
|689,812
|1,215,130
|(231.3
|%)
|Remeasurements of employee benefit - Net
|(1,966
|)
|40,382
|42,348
|(2154.0
|%)
|Cash flow hedges- Net
|45,479
|(5,361
|)
|(50,840
|)
|(111.8
|%)
|Total controlling interest
|21,914,233
|25,045,260
|3,131,027
|14.3
|%
|Non-controlling interest
|1,194,580
|2,390,866
|1,196,286
|100.1
|%
|Total stockholder's equity
|23,108,813
|27,436,126
|4,327,313
|18.7
|%
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|69,466,747
|84,232,444
|14,765,697
|21.3
|%
|The non-controlling interest corresponds to the 25.5% stake held in the Montego Bay airport by Vantage Airport Group Limited ("Vantage") and the 48.5% stake in Guadalajara World Trade Center, S.A. de C.V.
|Exhibit C: Consolidated statement of cash flows (in thousands of pesos):
|1Q24
|1Q25
|Change
|1Q24
|1Q25
|Change
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Consolidated net income
|2,470,720
|2,858,116
|15.7
|%
|2,470,720
|2,858,116
|15.7
|%
|Postemployment benefit costs
|13,776
|14,161
|2.8
|%
|13,776
|14,161
|2.8
|%
|Allowance expected credit loss
|(2,801
|)
|25,392
|(1006.5
|%)
|(2,801
|)
|25,392
|(1006.5
|%)
|Depreciation and amortization
|662,948
|932,575
|40.7
|%
|662,948
|932,575
|40.7
|%
|Loss on sale of machinery, equipment and improvements to leased assets
|545
|1,989
|265.0
|%
|545
|1,989
|265.0
|%
|Interest expense
|996,858
|1,247,253
|25.1
|%
|996,858
|1,247,253
|25.1
|%
|Provisions
|6,280
|(30,688
|)
|(588.7
|%)
|6,280
|(30,688
|)
|(588.7
|%)
|Income tax expense
|921,550
|908,605
|(1.4
|%)
|921,550
|908,605
|(1.4
|%)
|Unrealized exchange loss
|(83,658
|)
|110,879
|(232.5
|%)
|(83,658
|)
|118,879
|(242.1
|%)
|4,986,218
|6,068,282
|21.7
|%
|4,986,218
|6,076,282
|21.9
|%
|Changes in working capital:
|(Increase) decrease in
|Trade accounts receivable
|(211,882
|)
|(656,044
|)
|209.6
|%
|(211,882
|)
|(656,044
|)
|209.6
|%
|Recoverable tax on assets and other assets
|396,548
|81,639
|(79.4
|%)
|396,548
|81,639
|(79.4
|%)
|Increase (decrease)
|Concession taxes payable
|149,399
|33,274
|(77.7
|%)
|149,399
|33,274
|(77.7
|%)
|Accounts payable
|(74,603
|)
|71,452
|(195.8
|%)
|(74,603
|)
|71,452
|(195.8
|%)
|Cash generated by operating activities
|5,245,680
|5,598,603
|6.7
|%
|5,245,680
|5,606,603
|6.9
|%
|Income taxes paid
|(711,333
|)
|(1,122,042
|)
|57.7
|%
|(711,333
|)
|(1,122,737
|)
|57.8
|%
|Net cash flows provided by operating activities
|4,534,347
|4,476,561
|(1.3
|%)
|4,534,347
|4,483,866
|(1.1
|%)
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Machinery, equipment and improvements to concession assets
|(1,408,085
|)
|(1,706,642
|)
|21.2
|%
|(1,408,085
|)
|(1,706,642
|)
|21.2
|%
|Cash flows from sales of machinery and equipment
|1,356
|118
|(91.3
|%)
|1,356
|118
|(91.3
|%)
|Other investment activities
|(126,783
|)
|13,822
|(110.9
|%)
|(126,783
|)
|(16,199
|)
|(87.2
|%)
|Net cash used by investment activities
|(1,533,512
|)
|(1,692,702
|)
|10.4
|%
|(1,533,512
|)
|(1,722,724
|)
|12.3
|%
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Bond certificates issued
|3,000,000
|6,000,000
|100.0
|%
|3,000,000
|6,000,000
|100.0
|%
|Bond certificates paid
|(3,000,000
|)
|(4,500,000
|)
|50.0
|%
|(3,000,000
|)
|(4,500,000
|)
|50.0
|%
|Interest paid on bank loans
|(1,070,161
|)
|(1,365,386
|)
|27.6
|%
|(1,070,161
|)
|(1,365,386
|)
|27.6
|%
|Interest paid on lease
|(1,060
|)
|(690
|)
|(34.9
|%)
|(1,060
|)
|(690
|)
|(35.0
|%)
|Payments of obligations for leasing
|(4,454
|)
|(16,332
|)
|266.7
|%
|(4,455
|)
|(16,332
|)
|266.6
|%
|Net cash flows used in financing activities
|(1,075,675
|)
|117,592
|(110.9
|%)
|(1,075,676
|)
|117,592
|(110.9
|%)
|Effects of exchange rate changes on cash held
|(438,748
|)
|(139,660
|)
|(68.2
|%)
|(438,748
|)
|(116,944
|)
|(73.3
|%)
|Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|1,486,412
|2,761,791
|85.8
|%
|1,486,412
|2,761,791
|85.8
|%
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period
|10,055,211
|13,466,026
|33.9
|%
|10,055,211
|13,466,026
|33.9
|%
|Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
|11,541,623
|16,227,819
|40.6
|%
|11,541,623
|16,227,819
|40.6
|%
|Exhibit D: Consolidated statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income (in thousands of pesos):
|1Q24
|1Q25
|Change
|Revenues
|Aeronautical services
|4,962,102
|5,999,133
|20.9
|%
|Non-aeronautical services
|1,694,405
|2,393,875
|41.3
|%
|Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12)
|1,838,461
|2,662,175
|44.8
|%
|Total revenues
|8,494,968
|11,055,183
|30.1
|%
|Operating costs
|Costs of services:
|1,071,927
|1,484,855
|38.5
|%
|Employee costs
|459,161
|613,362
|33.6
|%
|Maintenance
|161,797
|256,903
|58.8
|%
|Safety, security & insurance
|182,220
|215,207
|18.1
|%
|Utilities
|105,972
|125,231
|18.2
|%
|Business operated directly by us
|73,611
|87,336
|18.6
|%
|Other operating expenses
|89,166
|186,816
|109.5
|%
|Technical assistance fees
|224,362
|283,900
|26.5
|%
|Concession taxes
|714,616
|1,021,150
|42.9
|%
|Depreciation and amortization
|662,948
|932,575
|40.7
|%
|Cost of improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12)
|1,838,461
|2,662,175
|44.8
|%
|Other (income)
|(3,350
|)
|(25,683
|)
|666.7
|%
|Total operating costs
|4,508,964
|6,358,972
|41.0
|%
|Income from operations
|3,986,004
|4,696,211
|17.8
|%
|Financial Result
|(593,735
|)
|(929,490
|)
|56.5
|%
|Income before income taxes
|3,392,270
|3,766,721
|11.0
|%
|Income taxes
|(921,550
|)
|(908,605
|)
|(1.4
|%)
|Net income
|2,470,720
|2,858,116
|15.7
|%
|Currency translation effect
|(291,272
|)
|(75,058
|)
|(74.2
|%)
|Cash flow hedges, net of income tax
|(15,239
|)
|(776
|)
|(94.9
|%)
|Remeasurements of employee benefit - net income tax
|(47
|)
|32,099
|(68395.7
|%)
|Comprehensive income
|2,164,162
|2,814,381
|30.0
|%
|Non-controlling interest
|(31,717
|)
|(114,926
|)
|262.4
|%
|Comprehensive income attributable to controlling interest
|2,132,445
|2,699,454
|26.6
|%
|E Exhibit E: Consolidated stockholders' equity (in thousands of pesos):
|Common Stock
|Legal Reseve
|Reserve for Share Repurchase
|Retained Earnings
|Other comprehensive income
|Total controlling interest
|Non-controlling interest
|Total Stockholders' Equity
|Balance as of January 1, 2024
|8,197,536
|478,185
|2,500,000
|8,787,568
|(181,508
|)
|19,781,783
|1,162,864
|20,944,646
|Comprehensive income:
|Net income
|-
|-
|-
|2,432,748
|-
|2,432,748
|37,979
|2,470,727
|Foreign currency translation reserve
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(285,010
|)
|(285,010
|)
|(6,262
|)
|(291,272
|)
|Remeasurements of employee benefit - Net
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(47
|)
|(47
|)
|-
|(47
|)
|Reserve for cash flow hedges - Net of income tax
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(15,239
|)
|(15,239
|)
|-
|(15,239
|)
|Balance as of March 31, 2024
|8,197,536
|478,185
|2,500,000
|11,220,316
|(481,804
|)
|21,914,233
|1,194,581
|23,108,813
|Balance as of January 1, 2025
|1,194,390
|920,187
|2,500,000
|16,957,723
|773,499
|22,345,799
|2,275,940
|24,621,739
|Comprehensive income:
|Net income
|-
|-
|-
|2,748,127
|-
|2,748,127
|109,996
|2,858,123
|Foreign currency translation reserve
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(79,988
|)
|(79,988
|)
|4,930
|(75,058
|)
|Remeasurements of employee benefit - Net
|-
|-
|-
|-
|32,099
|32,099
|32,099
|Reserve for cash flow hedges - Net of income tax
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(776
|)
|(776
|)
|-
|(776
|)
|Balance as of March 31, 2025
|1,194,390
|920,187
|2,500,000
|19,705,850
|724,834
|25,045,258
|2,390,866
|27,436,126
|For presentation purposes, the 25.5% stake in Desarrollo de Concesiones Aeroportuarias, S.L. ("DCA") held by Vantage and the 48.5% stake in Guadalajara World Trade Center, S.A. de C.V., appears in the Stockholders' Equity of the Company as a non-controlling interest.
As a part of the adoption of IFRS, the effects of inflation on common stock recognized under Mexican Financial Reporting Standards (MFRS) through December 31, 2007, were reclassified as retained earnings because accumulated inflation recognized under MFRS is not considered hyperinflationary according to IFRS. For Mexican legal and tax purposes, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V., as an individual entity, will continue preparing separate financial information under MFRS. Therefore, for any transaction between the Company and its shareholders related to stockholders' equity, the Company must take into consideration the accounting balances prepared under MFRS as an individual entity and determine the tax impact under tax laws applicable in Mexico, which requires the use of MFRS. For the purpose of reporting to stock exchanges, the consolidated financial statements will continue to be prepared following IFRS, as issued by the IASB.
|Exhibit F: Other operating data:
|2024
|2025
|Change
|2023
|2024
|Change
|Total passengers
|15,609.4
|16,269.4
|4.2
|%
|15,609.4
|16,269.4
|4.2
|%
|Total cargo volume (in WLUs)
|640.0
|650.7
|1.7
|%
|640.0
|650.7
|1.7
|%
|Total WLUs
|16,249.4
|16,920.1
|4.1
|%
|16,249.4
|16,920.1
|4.1
|%
|Aeronautical & non aeronautical services per passenger (pesos)
|426.4
|515.9
|21.0
|%
|426.4
|515.9
|21.0
|%
|Aeronautical services per WLU (pesos)
|305.4
|354.6
|16.1
|%
|305.4
|354.6
|16.1
|%
|Non aeronautical services per passenger (pesos)
|108.5
|147.1
|35.6
|%
|108.5
|147.1
|35.6
|%
|Cost of services per WLU (pesos)
|66.0
|87.8
|33.0
|%
|66.0
|87.8
|33.0
|%
|WLU = Workload units represent passenger traffic plus cargo units (1 cargo unit = 100 kilograms of cargo).
1 Revenues from improvements to concession assets are recognized in accordance with International Financial Reporting Interpretation Committee 12 "Service Concession Arrangements" (IFRIC 12). However, this recognition does not have a cash impact or impact on the Company's operating results. Amounts included as a result of the recognition of IFRIC 12 are related to construction of infrastructure in each quarter to which the Company has committed. This is in accordance with the Company's Master Development Programs in Mexico and Capital Development Programs in Jamaica. All margins and ratios calculated using "Total Revenues" include revenues from improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12), and, consequently, such margins and ratios may not be comparable to other ratios and margins, such as EBITDA margin, operating margin or other similar ratios that are calculated based on those results of the Company that do have a cash impact.