Planisware - Q1 2025 revenue

Q1 2025 revenue: € 47.5 million; +16.0%

Revenue up +14.3% in constant currencies, in line with FY planned trajectory

Strong commercial dynamic despite still elongated sales cycles

Growing pipeline fueled by high demand for advanced solutions providing visibility and agility

2025 objectives confirmed: Mid-to-high teens revenue growth in constant currencies c. 35% adjusted EBITDA margin 1 Cash Conversion Rate * of c. 80%







Paris, France, April 29, 2025 - Planisware, a leading B2B provider of SaaS in the rapidly growing Project Economy market, announces today its Q1 2025 revenue. Up by +16.0% in current currencies Revenue amounted to € 47.5 million, mainly led by the continued success of the Group's market-leading SaaS platform. In constant currencies, revenue growth reached +14.3% (€+5.9 million), in line with the planned trajectory to achieve a mid-to-high teens revenue growth in 2025. Recurring revenue amounted to € 43.9 million (92% of total revenue) and was up by +16.2% in constant currencies.

Loïc Sautour, CEO of Planisware, commented: "Although we are not directly impacted by tariffs, we are still observing elongated customers' decision-making process. So we continue to leverage the close connection with our existing customers, but also to initiate commercial relationships with new clients. This approach enabled Planisware to deliver a robust revenue growth in Q1 2025, in line with the planned trajectory for the year.

Facing a significant level of macroeconomic uncertainties, our clients and prospects express greater needs for advanced solutions to manage their portfolio of strategic projects and gain better visibility and agility to navigate in this challenging environment.

In this context, we confirm our mid-to-high teens revenue growth objective for the year while staying vigilant to potential further deterioration in the global economy, particularly in the short term. We also remain disciplined on resources allocation to maintain a strong profitability and best-in-class cash conversion rate while ensuring we keep investing in our long-term growth."

Q1 2025 revenue by revenue stream

In € million Q1 2025 Q1 2024 Variation

YoY Variation

in cc* Recurring revenue 43.9 37.2 +18.0% +16.2% SaaS & Hosting 22.7 18.9 +20.4% +18.5% Evolutive support 13.2 10.8 +21.8% +20.0% Subscription support 3.0 2.8 +6.7% +4.1% Maintenance 4.9 4.6 +6.4% +5.2% Non-recurring revenue 3.6 3.8 -3.3% -4.4% Perpetual licenses 0.8 1.1 -24.1% -25.4% Implementation & others non-recurring 2.8 2.7 +5.5% +4.4% Total revenue 47.5 40.9 +16.0% +14.3%

* Revenue evolution in constant currencies, i.e. at Q1 2024 average exchange rates

Reaching € 47.5 million in Q1 2025, revenue was up by +16.0% in current currencies and +14.3% in constant currencies. The exchange rates effect was almost fully related to the appreciation of the US dollar versus the euro. In order to reflect the underlying performance of the Company independently from exchange rate fluctuations, the following analysis refers to revenue evolution in constant currencies, applying Q1 2024 average exchange rates to Q1 2025 revenue figures, unless expressly stated otherwise.

Recurring revenue

Representing 92% of Q1 2025 total revenue, up by c. 150 basis points versus 91% in Q1 2024, recurring revenue reached € 43.9 million, up by +16.2%.

Revenue growth was led by +17.8% growth of Planisware's SaaS model (i.e. SaaS & Hosting, Annual licenses, and Evolutive & Subscription support), of which SaaS & Hosting revenue was up by +18.5% thanks to contracts secured with new customers as well as continued expansion within the installed base. Revenue of support activities (Evolutive & Subscription support), intrinsically related to Planisware's SaaS offering, grew by +16.7%.

Maintenance revenue was up by +5.2% in the context of the Group's shift from its prior Perpetual license model to a SaaS model and reflecting the strong demand for licenses in the start of 2024 from customers with specific on-premises needs, in particular in the defense industry.

Non-recurring revenue

Non-recurring revenue was down by -4.4% in Q1 2025, with a contrasted trend of Perpetual licenses down by -25.4% and Implementation up by +4.4%.

Implementation activity was high in Q1 2025 with the start of several large SaaS contracts signed end of 2024, leading to +4.4% revenue growth. On the other hand, the Group sold several Perpetual licenses extensions and upgrades to customers with specific on-premises needs but posted a revenue decline by €-0.3 million compared to Q1 2024 which represented a particularly high comparative basis.

Commercial dynamic

In Q1 2025, despite sales cycles remaining longer than a year before, clients and prospects expressed greater needs for advanced solutions to manage their portfolio of strategic projects and gain better visibility and agility to navigate in the current uncertain environment. Planisware continued to support its existing customers in adapting and reorganizing themselves to a rapidly changing environment, while maintaining or enhancing their operational efficiency. As a result, key clients such as Philips or Boston Scientific expanded their usage of Planisware's solutions and support practices. This was particularly the case in the automotive industry with clients such as Fox Factory in the US in PD&I, Continental in Germany, as well as Forvia in France.

The relevance of Planisware's multi-specialist approach has been demonstrated in many sectors, from retail in Australia with Coles or the pharmaceutical industry in Japan with Takeda, to automotive in the USA and Sweden with Dana and HADV Group, which now uses Orchestra to manage its product development portfolio.

2025 objectives confirmed

Taking into account its strong commercial pipeline and acknowledging a high level of uncertainties that may drive further elongation of sales cycles and delays in the start of new contracts, Planisware confirms its 2025 objectives:

Mid-to-high teens revenue growth in constant currencies

c. 35% adjusted EBITDA margin *

Cash Conversion Rate* of c. 80%





Appendices

Investors & Analysts conference call

Planisware's management team will host an international conference call on April 29, 2025 at 8:00am CET to details Q1 2025 performance and key achievements, by means of a presentation followed by a Q&A session. The webcast and its subsequent replay will be available on planisware.com.

Upcoming event

June 19, 2025: Annual General Meeting of shareholders

July 31, 2025: H1 2025 results publication

October 21, 2025: Q3 2025 revenue publication





