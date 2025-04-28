LINKBANCORP, Inc. Announces Record First Quarter 2025 Earnings and Declares Dividend

HARRISBURG, Pa., April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNKB) (the "Company"), the parent company of LINKBANK (the "Bank"), reported record net income of $15.3 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to net income of $7.6 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. Excluding income and expenses associated with the sale of the Bank's New Jersey operations and expenses related to the reduction of the size of the Board of Directors, adjusted earnings were $7.4 million 1, or $0.20 1 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2025, compared with $7.6 million 1, or $0.21 1 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Additionally, the Company announced that the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.075 per share of common stock which is expected to be paid on June 16, 2025 to shareholders of record on May 30, 2025.

1 See Appendix A - Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP measure.

First Quarter 2025 Highlights

Successful Branch Sale. On March 31, 2025, the Bank successfully completed the sale of its banking operations and branches in New Jersey, including related loans and deposits (the "Branch Sale"). The transaction involved the transfer of three branch locations, $87 million of deposits, and $105 million in loans. Under the terms of the purchase and assumption agreement, deposits were sold at a 7% premium and loans were sold at par, resulting in an after-tax gain, net of transaction costs, of $8.7 million.

On March 31, 2025, the Bank successfully completed the sale of its banking operations and branches in New Jersey, including related loans and deposits (the "Branch Sale"). The transaction involved the transfer of three branch locations, $87 million of deposits, and $105 million in loans. Under the terms of the purchase and assumption agreement, deposits were sold at a 7% premium and loans were sold at par, resulting in an after-tax gain, net of transaction costs, of $8.7 million. Consistent strength in core earnings. Annualized return on average assets was 2.19% for the first quarter of 2025, compared to 1.06% for the fourth quarter of 2024 and 0.86% for the first quarter of 2024. Adjusted return on average assets was 1.05% 1 for the first quarter of 2025, compared to 1.07% 1 for the fourth quarter of 2024 and 0.86% 1 for the first quarter of 2024.

Annualized return on average assets was 2.19% for the first quarter of 2025, compared to 1.06% for the fourth quarter of 2024 and 0.86% for the first quarter of 2024. Adjusted return on average assets was 1.05% for the first quarter of 2025, compared to 1.07% for the fourth quarter of 2024 and 0.86% for the first quarter of 2024. Net interest margin expands to 3.94%. Net interest margin expanded to 3.94% for the first quarter of 2025 from 3.85% for the fourth quarter of 2024. Net interest margin was impacted by increased purchase accounting accretion, an increase in loan yields and a decrease in cost of funds.

Net interest margin expanded to 3.94% for the first quarter of 2025 from 3.85% for the fourth quarter of 2024. Net interest margin was impacted by increased purchase accounting accretion, an increase in loan yields and a decrease in cost of funds. Greater than 8% growth in tangible book value per share. The Company's book value per share increased to $7.87 at March 31, 2025 from $7.50 at December 31, 2024. Tangible book value per share increased $0.44, or 8.2%, from $5.36 1 at December 31, 2024 to $5.80 1 at March 31, 2025. The Company's ratio of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets was 7.78% 1 at March 31, 2025, compared to 7.16% 1 at December 31, 2024 and 6.91% 1 at March 31, 2024.

The Company's book value per share increased to $7.87 at March 31, 2025 from $7.50 at December 31, 2024. Tangible book value per share increased $0.44, or 8.2%, from $5.36 at December 31, 2024 to $5.80 at March 31, 2025. The Company's ratio of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets was 7.78% at March 31, 2025, compared to 7.16% at December 31, 2024 and 6.91% at March 31, 2024. Significant increase in core deposits supports balance sheet growth. Total deposits at March 31, 2025 were $2.43 billion compared to $2.45 billion at December 31, 2024, representing an increase of $66.6 million, or 11.01% annualized after adjusting for the Branch Sale 2 . Total loans at March 31, 2025 were $2.27 billion, compared to $2.35 billion at December 31, 2024, representing an increase of $24.0 million or 4.10% after adjusting for the Branch Sale 2 .

Total deposits at March 31, 2025 were $2.43 billion compared to $2.45 billion at December 31, 2024, representing an increase of $66.6 million, or 11.01% annualized after adjusting for the Branch Sale . Total loans at March 31, 2025 were $2.27 billion, compared to $2.35 billion at December 31, 2024, representing an increase of $24.0 million or 4.10% after adjusting for the Branch Sale . Continued strength in on-balance sheet liquidity. Cash and cash equivalents increased $54.1 million from $166.1 million at December 31, 2024 to $220.2 million at March 31, 2025, further bolstering the Company's strong liquidity position.

1 See Appendix A - Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP measure. 2 See Loan and Deposit Tables for Branch Sale Reconciliation

"We are very pleased to present consistent core earnings in addition to the successful sale of our New Jersey operations," said Andrew Samuel, Chief Executive Officer of LINKBANCORP. "Strong core deposit growth and the gain from the New Jersey sale has well positioned our teams to support our loan pipeline headed into the second quarter. Our strengthened liquidity and capital positions provide the foundation for continued growth, with an emphasis on creating long term shareholder value as we positively impact our local communities."

Income Statement

Net interest income before the provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2025 was $25.8 million compared to $25.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 and $24.9 million for the first quarter of 2024. Net interest margin expanded to 3.94% for the first quarter of 2025 compared to 3.85% for the fourth quarter of 2024. The improvement in net interest margin was driven by a 5 basis points increase in average yield on interest earning assets from 6.09% for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to 6.14% for the first quarter of 2025. This increase included an increase in purchase accounting accretion while core loan yields increased marginally quarter-over-quarter. In addition, the total cost of funds declined 3 basis points from 2.32% for the fourth quarter of 2024 to 2.29% for the first quarter of 2025, driven by a 5 basis points decrease in the average cost of deposits from 2.15% for the fourth quarter of 2024 to 2.10% for the first quarter of 2025, partially offset by an increase in wholesale funding costs.

Noninterest income increased quarter-over-quarter to $13.3 million for the first quarter of 2025 compared to $2.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 due to the $11.1 million pre-tax gain from the Branch Sale, offset by a decline in service charges on deposits mostly attributable to a decrease in account level fees and interchange revenue.

Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2025 was $19.7 million compared to $18.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $19.3 million for the first quarter of 2024. Excluding non-core operating costs totaling $912 thousand in the first quarter of 2025, $56 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2024 and $56 thousand in the first quarter of 2024, adjusted noninterest expense increased $541 thousand 1 from $18.2 million 1 for the fourth quarter of 2024 to $18.7 million 1 for the first quarter of 2025 while decreasing $407 thousand 1 year-over-year from $19.2 million 1 for the first quarter of 2024. Adjusted non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2025 excludes expenses related to the reduction of the size of the Board of Directors included in other noninterest expense, as well as bonus accruals related to completion of the Branch Sale included in salaries and employee benefits expense, and other merger and restructuring costs.

Income tax expense was $3.9 million for the first quarter of 2025, reflecting an effective tax rate of 20.1% compared to $2.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, reflecting an effective rate of 21.9% and $1.6 million for the first quarter of 2024, reflecting an effective tax rate of 21.8%, respectively. The tax rate decreased quarter-over-quarter due to a state income tax apportionment adjustment.

1 See Appendix A - Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP measure.

Balance Sheet

Total assets were $2.86 billion at March 31, 2025 compared to $2.88 billion at December 31, 2024 and $2.79 billion at March 31, 2024. Deposits and net loans as of March 31, 2025 totaled $2.43 billion and $2.25 billion, respectively, compared to deposits and net loans of $2.36 billion and $2.23 billion, respectively, at December 31, 2024 and $2.28 billion and $2.11 billion, respectively, at March 31, 2024. Deposits and net loans exclude recorded balances held for sale in the Branch Sale of $93.6 million and $91.8 million, respectively, at December 31, 2024, which are reflected in liabilities held for sale and assets held for sale. These balances were $105.6 million and $115.9 million respectively, at March 31, 2024.

Total loans at March 31, 2025 were $2.27 billion, compared to $2.35 billion at December 31, 2024, representing an increase of $24.0 million after adjusting for the Branch Sale2.Total commercial loan commitments originated in the first quarter of 2025 were $98.5 million with funded balances of $72.0 million. The average commercial loan commitment originated during the first quarter of 2025 totaled approximately $788 thousand with an average outstanding funded balance of $576 thousand.

Total deposits at March 31, 2025 were $2.43 billion compared to $2.45 billion at December 31, 2024, representing an increase of $66.6 million after adjusting for the Branch Sale2. Average total deposits, including deposits held for sale, increased $5.3 million to $2.38 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2024. Noninterest bearing deposits totaled $646.0 million at March 31, 2025, representing 26.5% of total deposits.

The Company continues to maintain strong on-balance sheet liquidity, as cash and cash equivalents increased 32.6% to $220.2 million at March 31, 2025 compared to $166.1 million at December 31, 2024.

Shareholders' equity increased from $280.2 million at December 31, 2024 to $294.1 million at March 31, 2025 primarily as a result of a $12.6 million increase in retained earnings. Book value per share increased to $7.87 at March 31, 2025 compared to $7.50 at December 31, 2024. Tangible book value per share increased to $5.80 1 at March 31, 2025 compared to $5.36 1 at December 31, 2024 and $5.00 1 at March 31, 2024, representing 16% growth year over year.

1 See Appendix A - Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP measure. 2 See Loan and Deposit Tables for Branch Sale Reconciliation

Asset Quality

The Company recorded a $228 thousand provision for credit losses during the first quarter of 2025, after recording a $132 thousand provision for credit losses in the fourth quarter of 2024.

As of March 31, 2025, the Company's non-performing assets were $26.0 million, representing 0.91% of total assets, compared to $17.2 million, representing 0.60% of total assets at December 31, 2024.

Loans 30-89 days past due at March 31, 2025 were $12.7 million, representing 0.56% of total loans compared to $2.9 million or 0.13% of total loans at December 31, 2024 and $15.3 million or 0.68% of total loans at March 31, 2024.

The current increase in non-performing assets and delinquencies primarily relate to two properly margined first lien secured real estate loans with an aggregate principal balance of approximately $8.8 million at March 31, 2025.

The allowance for credit losses-loans was $26.6 million, or 1.17% of total loans held for investment at March 31, 2025, compared to $26.4 million, or 1.17% of total loans held for investment at December 31, 2024. The allowance for credit losses-loans to nonperforming assets ratio was 102.22% at March 31, 2025, compared to 153.93% at December 31, 2024.

1 See Appendix A - Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP measure.

Capital

The Bank's regulatory capital ratios were well in excess of regulatory minimums to be considered "well capitalized" as of March 31, 2025. The Bank's Total Capital Ratio and Tier 1 Capital Ratio were 12.61% and 11.71% respectively, at March 31, 2025, compared to 11.55% and 10.74%, respectively, at December 31, 2024 and 11.04% and 10.24%, respectively, at March 31, 2024. The Company's ratio of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets was 7.78%1 at March 31, 2025 compared to 7.16%1 at December 31, 2024.

1 See Appendix A - Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP measure.

ABOUT LINKBANCORP, Inc.

LINKBANCORP, Inc. was formed in 2018 with a mission to positively impact lives through community banking. Its subsidiary bank, LINKBANK, is a Pennsylvania state-chartered bank serving individuals, families, nonprofits and business clients throughout Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware and Virginia, through 24 client solutions centers and www.linkbank.com. LINKBANCORP, Inc. common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "LNKB". For further company information, visit ir.linkbancorp.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of current or historical fact and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "plans," "projects," "may," "will," "should," and other similar expressions can be used to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. Among the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those described in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to the following: costs or difficulties associated with newly developed or acquired operations; changes in general economic trends, including inflation, tariffs and changes in interest rates; increased competition; changes in consumer demand for financial services; our ability to control costs and expenses; adverse developments in borrower industries and, in particular, declines in real estate values; changes in and compliance with federal and state laws that regulate our business and capital levels; our ability to raise capital as needed; and the effects of any cybersecurity breaches. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements, except as required by law. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

LB-E

LB-D

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)















































March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024 (In Thousands, except share and per share data)



















ASSETS



















Noninterest-bearing cash equivalents

$ 14,830

$ 13,834

$ 15,295

$ 14,516

$ 13,552 Interest-bearing deposits with other institutions

205,352

152,266

175,937

167,141

158,731 Cash and cash equivalents

220,182

166,100

191,232

181,657

172,283 Securities available for sale, at fair value

159,183

145,590

149,315

140,121

133,949 Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses

27,662

31,508

34,155

35,343

36,109 Loans receivable, gross

2,273,941

2,255,749

2,215,868

2,193,197

2,129,919 Allowance for credit losses - loans

(26,619)

(26,435)

(26,542)

(26,288)

(23,842) Loans receivable, net

2,247,322

2,229,314

2,189,326

2,166,909

2,106,077 Investments in restricted bank stock

4,780

5,209

4,904

4,928

4,286 Premises and equipment, net

17,920

18,029

17,623

18,364

20,102 Right-of-Use Asset - premises

14,537

14,913

14,150

13,970

14,577 Bank-owned life insurance

52,507

52,079

51,646

49,616

49,230 Goodwill and other intangible assets

77,379

79,761

80,924

82,129

81,494 Deferred tax asset

18,636

18,866

21,662

22,024

22,717 Assets held for sale

-

94,146

104,660

118,362

118,115 Accrued interest receivable and other assets

23,288

23,263

20,344

25,170

26,730 TOTAL ASSETS

$ 2,863,396

$ 2,878,778

$ 2,879,941

$ 2,858,593

$ 2,785,669 LIABILITIES



















Deposits:



















Demand, noninterest bearing

$ 646,002

$ 658,646

$ 658,473

$ 661,292

$ 618,277 Interest bearing

1,787,692

1,701,936

1,714,179

1,699,220

1,662,124 Total deposits

2,433,694

2,360,582

2,372,652

2,360,512

2,280,401 Long-term borrowings

40,000

40,000

40,000

40,000

40,000 Short-term borrowings

-

10,000

-

-

- Note payable

559

565

572

578

584 Subordinated debt

62,129

61,984

61,843

61,706

61,573 Lease liabilities

15,284

15,666

14,911

14,746

15,357 Liabilities held for sale

-

93,777

94,228

96,916

105,716 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

17,664

15,983

18,382

12,726

13,795 TOTAL LIABILITIES

2,569,330

2,598,557

2,602,588

2,587,184

2,517,426 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



















Preferred stock

-

-

-

-

- Common stock

370

370

370

370

369 Surplus

264,871

264,449

264,059

263,795

263,577 Retained earnings

32,507

19,947

15,147

10,826

7,724 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(3,682)

(4,545)

(2,223)

(3,582)

(3,427) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

294,066

280,221

277,353

271,409

268,243 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 2,863,396

$ 2,878,778

$ 2,879,941

$ 2,858,593

$ 2,785,669 Common shares outstanding

37,377,342

37,370,917

37,361,560

37,356,278

37,348,151

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)



































Three Months Ended



3/31/2025

12/31/2024

3/31/2024

(In Thousands, except share and per share data)













INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME













Loans receivable, including fees

$ 37,041

$ 37,082

$ 36,125

Other

3,101

3,224

2,650

Total interest and dividend income

40,142

40,306

38,775

INTEREST EXPENSE













Deposits

12,357

12,823

11,847

Other Borrowings

986

962

1,152

Subordinated Debt

968

976

892

Total interest expense

14,311

14,761

13,891

NET INTEREST INCOME BEFORE

PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

25,831

25,545

24,884

Provision for credit losses

228

132

40

NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER

PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

25,603

25,413

24,844

NONINTEREST INCOME













Service charges on deposit accounts

1,061

1,339

780

Bank-owned life insurance

428

433

383

Gain on sale of loans

77

70

50

Gain on sale of branches

11,093

-

-

Other

598

752

516

Total noninterest income

13,257

2,594

1,729

NONINTEREST EXPENSE













Salaries and employee benefits

11,156

10,147

11,118

Occupancy

1,464

1,368

1,578

Equipment and data processing

2,043

1,884

1,826

Professional fees

487

531

748

FDIC insurance and supervisory fees

599

687

352

Bank Shares Tax

614

693

591

Intangible amortization

1,084

1,162

1,207

Merger & restructuring expenses

41

56

56

Advertising

144

128

234

Other

2,026

1,646

1,540

Total noninterest expense

19,658

18,302

19,250

Income before income tax expense

19,202

9,705

7,323

Income tax expense

3,859

2,121

1,597

NET INCOME

$ 15,343

$ 7,584

$ 5,726

















EARNINGS PER SHARE, BASIC

$ 0.41

$ 0.20

$ 0.15

EARNINGS PER SHARE, DILUTED

$ 0.41

$ 0.20

$ 0.15

WEIGHTED-AVERAGE COMMON SHARES

OUTSTANDING,













BASIC

37,105,480

37,045,701

36,962,005

DILUTED

37,221,939

37,166,107

37,045,230



LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries Financial Highlights (Unaudited)





















For the Three Months Ended



(Dollars In Thousands, except per share data) 3/31/2025

12/31/2024

3/31/2024







Operating Highlights

















Net Income $ 15,343

$ 7,584

$ 5,726







Net Interest Income 25,831

25,545

24,884







Provision for Credit Losses 228

132

40







Non-Interest Income 13,257

2,594

1,729







Non-Interest Expense 19,658

18,302

19,250







Earnings per Share, Basic 0.41

0.20

0.15







Adjusted Earnings per Share, Basic (2) 0.20

0.21

0.16







Earnings per Share, Diluted 0.41

0.20

0.15







Adjusted Earnings per Share, Diluted (2) 0.20

0.21

0.16



























Selected Operating Ratios

















Net Interest Margin 3.94 %

3.85 %

4.03 %







Annualized Return on Assets ("ROA") 2.19 %

1.06 %

0.86 %







Adjusted ROA2 1.05 %

1.07 %

0.86 %







Annualized Return on Equity ("ROE") 21.90 %

10.82 %

8.63 %







Adjusted ROE2 10.56 %

10.88 %

8.70 %







Efficiency Ratio 50.29 %

65.04 %

72.33 %







Adjusted Efficiency Ratio3 66.96 %

64.84 %

72.12 %







Noninterest Income to Avg. Assets 1.89 %

0.36 %

0.26 %







Noninterest Expense to Avg. Assets 2.80 %

2.56 %

2.88 %

















































3/31/2025

12/31/2024

9/30/2024

6/30/2024

3/31/2024 Financial Condition Data

















Total Assets $ 2,863,396

$ 2,878,778

$ 2,879,941

$ 2,858,593

$ 2,785,669 Loans Receivable, Net 2,247,322

2,229,314

2,189,326

2,166,909

2,106,077



















Noninterest-bearing Deposits 646,002

658,646

658,473

661,292

618,277 Interest-bearing Deposits 1,787,692

1,701,936

1,714,179

1,699,220

1,662,124 Total Deposits $ 2,433,694

$ 2,360,582

$ 2,372,652

$ 2,360,512

$ 2,280,401



















Selected Balance Sheet Ratios

















Total Capital Ratio1 12.61 %

11.55 %

11.44 %

11.09 %

11.04 % Tier 1 Capital Ratio1 11.71 %

10.74 %

10.62 %

10.30 %

10.24 % Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio1 11.71 %

10.74 %

10.62 %

10.30 %

10.24 % Leverage Ratio1 10.02 %

9.49 %

9.41 %

9.17 %

9.23 % Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets4 7.78 %

7.16 %

7.02 %

6.82 %

6.91 % Tangible Book Value per Share5 $ 5.80

$ 5.36

$ 5.26

$ 5.07

$ 5.00



















Asset Quality Data

















Non-performing Assets $ 26,041

$ 17,173

$ 17,378

$ 10,589

$ 6,675 Non-performing Assets to Total Assets 0.91 %

0.60 %

0.60 %

0.37 %

0.24 % Non-performing Loans to Total Loans 1.15 %

0.76 %

0.78 %

0.48 %

0.31 % Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans ("ACLL") $ 26,619

$ 26,435

$ 26,542

$ 26,288

$ 23,842 ACLL to Total Loans 1.17 %

1.17 %

1.20 %

1.20 %

1.06 % ACLL to Nonperforming Assets 102.22 %

153.93 %

152.73 %

248.26 %

357.18 % Net chargeoffs (recoveries) $ 81

$ 252

$ (28)

$ (20)

$ 70



(1) - These capital ratios have been calculated using bank-level capital (2) - This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this release. (3) - The efficiency ratio, as adjusted represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income, excluding gains or losses from securities sales and merger related expenses. This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this release. (4) - We calculate tangible common equity as total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangibles, and we calculate tangible assets as total assets less goodwill and other intangibles. This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this release. (5) - We calculate tangible book value per common share as total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangibles, divided by the outstanding number of shares of our common stock at the end of the relevant period. Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP financial measure, and, as we calculate tangible book value per common share, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is book value per common share. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this release.

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries Net Interest Margin - Quarter-To-Date (Unaudited)





























For the Three Months Ended March 31,



2025

2024 (Dollars in thousands)

Avg Bal

Interest (2)

Yield/Rate

Avg Bal

Interest (2)

Yield/Rate Int. Earn. Cash

$ 119,269

$ 972

3.31 %

$ 82,420

$ 898

4.38 % Securities























Taxable (1)

142,867

1,749

4.96 %

114,896

1,391

4.87 % Tax-Exempt

43,845

481

4.45 %

42,984

457

4.28 % Total Securities

186,712

2,230

4.84 %

157,880

1,848

4.71 % Total Cash Equiv. and Investments

305,981

3,202

4.24 %

240,300

2,746

4.60 % Total Loans (3)

2,350,031

37,041

6.39 %

2,240,714

36,125

6.48 % Total Earning Assets

2,656,012

40,243

6.14 %

2,481,014

38,871

6.30 % Other Assets

191,469









210,826







Total Assets

$ 2,847,481









$ 2,691,840







Interest bearing demand

$ 545,475

3,048

2.27 %

$ 424,781

1,942

1.84 % Money market demand

555,663

2,937

2.14 %

587,455

3,174

2.17 % Time deposits

632,649

6,372

4.08 %

608,192

6,731

4.45 % Total Borrowings

149,922

1,954

5.29 %

140,621

2,044

5.85 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

1,883,709

14,311

3.08 %

1,761,049

13,891

3.17 % Non Interest-Bearing Deposits

649,440









632,637







Total Cost of Funds

2,533,149

14,311

2.29 %

2,393,686

13,891

2.33 % Other Liabilities

30,229









31,359







Total Liabilities

2,563,378









2,425,045







Shareholders' Equity

284,104









266,795







Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$ 2,847,482









$ 2,691,840







Net Interest Income/Spread (FTE)





25,932

3.06 %





24,980

3.13 % Tax-Equivalent Basis Adjustment





(101)









(96)



Net Interest Income





$ 25,831









$ 24,884



Net Interest Margin









3.94 %









4.03 %



(1) Taxable income on securities includes income from available for sale securities and income from certificates of deposits with other banks. (2) Income stated on a tax equivalent basis which is a non-GAAP measure and reconciled to GAAP at the bottom of the table (3) Includes the balances of nonaccrual loans

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries Net Interest Margin - Linked Quarter-To-Date (Unaudited)





























For the Three Months Ended



March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024 (Dollars in thousands)

Avg Bal

Interest (2)

Yield/Rate

Avg Bal

Interest (2)

Yield/Rate Int. Earn. Cash

$ 119,269

$ 972

3.31 %

$ 128,802

$ 1,300

4.02 % Securities























Taxable (1)

142,867

1,749

4.96 %

138,168

1,540

4.43 % Tax-Exempt

43,845

481

4.45 %

44,958

486

4.30 % Total Securities

186,712

2,230

4.84 %

183,126

2,026

4.40 % Total Cash Equiv. and Investments

305,981

3,202

4.24 %

311,928

3,326

4.24 % Total Loans (3)

2,350,031

37,041

6.39 %

2,327,829

37,082

6.34 % Total Earning Assets

2,656,012

40,243

6.14 %

2,639,757

40,408

6.09 % Other Assets

191,469









202,693







Total Assets

$ 2,847,481









$ 2,842,450







Interest bearing demand

$ 545,475

3,048

2.27 %

$ 537,856

3,043

2.25 % Money market demand

555,663

2,937

2.14 %

567,593

3,139

2.20 % Time deposits

632,649

6,372

4.08 %

607,231

6,641

4.35 % Total Borrowings

149,922

1,954

5.29 %

153,117

1,938

5.04 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

1,883,709

14,311

3.08 %

1,865,797

14,761

3.15 % Non Interest-Bearing Deposits

649,440









665,276







Total Cost of Funds

2,533,149

14,311

2.29 %

2,531,073

14,761

2.32 % Other Liabilities

30,229









32,493







Total Liabilities

2,563,378









2,563,566







Shareholders' Equity

284,104









278,884







Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$ 2,847,482









$ 2,842,450







Net Interest Income/Spread (FTE)





25,932

3.06 %





25,647

2.94 % Tax-Equivalent Basis Adjustment





(101)









(102)



Net Interest Income





$ 25,831









$ 25,545



Net Interest Margin









3.94 %









3.85 %



(1) Taxable income on securities includes income from available for sale securities and income from certificates of deposits with other banks. (2) Income stated on a tax equivalent basis which is a non-GAAP measure and reconciled to GAAP at the bottom of the table (3) Includes the balances of nonaccrual loans

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries Loans Receivable Detail (Unaudited)





















(In Thousands)

March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024 Agriculture and farmland loans

$ 66,684

$ 67,741

$ 65,166

$ 66,937

$ 67,359 Construction loans

136,421

158,296

175,373

201,174

194,391 Commercial & industrial loans

257,302

252,163

241,597

247,190

218,724 Commercial real estate loans



















Multifamily

215,916

217,331

212,444

199,740

190,146 Owner occupied

472,895

493,906

500,643

492,065

489,467 Non-owner occupied

645,793

658,615

626,030

610,649

589,731 Residential real estate loans



















First liens

378,420

399,476

400,869

400,098

403,300 Second liens and lines of credit

79,905

78,410

73,591

71,168

71,060 Consumer and other loans

17,097

17,087

17,498

15,514

16,810 Municipal loans

3,012

3,886

4,296

4,362

4,473



2,273,445

2,346,911

2,317,507

2,308,897

2,245,461 Deferred costs

496

645

634

478

356 Total loans receivable

2,273,941

2,347,556

2,318,141

2,309,375

2,245,817 Less: Loans held for sale

-

91,807

102,273

116,178

115,898 Loans Held for Investment

$ 2,273,941

$ 2,255,749

$ 2,215,868

$ 2,193,197

$ 2,129,919











































LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries















Loan Growth Calculation Excluding Branch Sale (Unaudited)





































(In Thousands)

March 31, 2025















Total Loans at March 31, 2025

$ 2,273,941















Total Loans at December 31, 2024

2,347,556















Quarterly Change

(73,615)















Net Book Value of Loans Sold

97,952















Quarterly Loan Growth Excluding Branch Sale

24,337















Annualized Growth Rate

4.20 %







































LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries



Investments in Securities Detail (Unaudited)

























March 31, 2025



(In Thousands)

Amortized

Cost

Net

Unrealized Gains

(Losses)

Fair

Value



Available for Sale:















US Government Agency securities

$ 13,097

$ 176

$ 13,273



Obligations of state and political subdivisions

51,221

(3,756)

47,465



Mortgage-backed securities in government-sponsored entities

99,909

(1,864)

98,045



Other securities

408

(8)

400







$ 164,635

$ (5,452)

$ 159,183

























Amortized

Cost

Net Unrealized Losses

Fair Value

Allowance for

Credit Losses Held to Maturity:















Corporate debentures

$ 12,250

$ (828)

$ 11,422

$ (421) Structured mortgage-backed securities

15,833

(491)

15,342

-



$ 28,083

$ (1,319)

$ 26,764

$ (421)





















December 31, 2024



(In Thousands)

Amortized

Cost

Net

Unrealized Gains

(Losses)

Fair

Value



Available for Sale:















US Government Agency securities

$ 13,017

$ 56

$ 13,073



Obligations of state and political subdivisions

51,254

(4,053)

47,201



Mortgage-backed securities in government-sponsored entities

88,289

(3,506)

84,783



Other securities

542

(9)

533







$ 153,102

$ (7,512)

$ 145,590

























Amortized

Cost

Net Unrealized Losses

Fair Value

Allowance for

Credit Losses Held to Maturity:















Corporate debentures

$ 15,250

$ (984)

$ 14,266

$ (459) Structured mortgage-backed securities

16,717

(699)

16,018

-



$ 31,967

$ (1,683)

$ 30,284

$ (459)



















LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries Deposits Detail (Unaudited)





















(In Thousands)

March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024 Demand, noninterest-bearing

$ 646,002

$ 686,510

$ 687,536

$ 692,095

$ 653,719 Demand, interest-bearing

577,170

537,546

547,099

488,043

447,412 Money market and savings

553,240

553,807

585,395

582,561

591,982 Time deposits, $250 and over

166,441

167,165

169,616

156,621

147,898 Time deposits, other

387,226

405,493

401,976

393,603

398,365 Brokered deposits

103,615

103,615

75,000

144,429

146,653



2,433,694

2,454,136

2,466,622

2,457,352

2,386,029 Less: Deposits held for sale

-

93,554

93,970

96,840

105,628 Total deposits

$ 2,433,694

$ 2,360,582

$ 2,372,652

$ 2,360,512

$ 2,280,401











































Average Deposits Detail, for the Three Months Ended (Unaudited)





















(In Thousands)

March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024 Demand, noninterest-bearing

$ 649,440

$ 665,276

$ 659,825

$ 657,939

$ 632,637 Demand, interest-bearing

545,475

537,856

497,100

446,109

424,781 Money market and savings

555,663

567,593

580,766

581,223

587,455 Time deposits

576,366

568,615

560,815

547,582

518,929 Brokered deposits

56,283

38,616

52,587

95,337

89,263 Total deposits

$ 2,383,227

$ 2,377,956

$ 2,351,093

$ 2,328,190

$ 2,253,065 Balances in table above include deposits held for sale











































LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries















Deposit Growth Calculation Excluding Branch Sale (Unaudited)





































(In Thousands)

March 31, 2025















Total Deposits at March 31, 2025

$ 2,433,694















Total Deposits at December 31, 2024

2,454,136















Quarterly Change

(20,442)















Net Book Value of Deposits Sold

87,086















Quarterly Deposit Growth Excluding Branch Sale

66,644















Annualized Growth Rate

11.01 %

















Appendix A - Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This document contains supplemental financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Management uses these non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company's performance. These measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures nor should they be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Management believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures that exclude the impact of specified items provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the Company's financial condition and results. Non-GAAP measures are not formally defined under GAAP, and other entities may use calculation methods that differ from those used by us. As a complement to GAAP financial measures, our management believes these non-GAAP financial measures assist investors in comparing the financial condition and results of operations of financial institutions due to the industry prevalence of such non-GAAP measures. See the tables below for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Adjusted Return on Average Assets



For the Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands)

3/31/2025

12/31/2024

3/31/2024 Net income

$ 15,343

$ 7,584

$ 5,726 Average assets

2,847,481

2,842,450

2,691,840 Return on average assets (annualized)

2.19 %

1.06 %

0.86 % Net income

$ 15,343

$ 7,584

$ 5,726 Gain on sale of branches

(11,093)

-

- Tax effect(1)

2,440

-

- Transaction bonus accrual

490

-

- Tax effect(1)

(108)

-

- Board restructuring accrual

381

-

- Tax effect(1)

(84)

-

- Merger & restructuring expenses

41

56

56 Tax effect(1)

(9)

(12)

(12) Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)

$ 7,401

$ 7,628

$ 5,770 Average assets

$ 2,847,481

$ 2,842,450

$ 2,691,840 Adjusted return on average assets (annualized)

(Non-GAAP)

1.05 %

1.07 %

0.86 % (1) Tax effect was 22% for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 21% for prior periods

Adjusted Return on Average Shareholders' Equity



For the Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands)

3/31/2025

12/31/2024

3/31/2024 Net income

$ 15,343

$ 7,584

$ 5,726 Average shareholders' equity

284,104

278,884

266,795 Return on average shareholders' equity (annualized)

21.90 %

10.82 %

8.63 % Net income

$ 15,343

$ 7,584

$ 5,726 Gain on sale of branches

(11,093)

-

- Tax effect(1)

2,440

-

- Transaction bonus accrual

490

-

- Tax effect(1)

(108)

-

- Board restructuring accrual

381

-

- Tax effect(1)

(84)

-

- Merger & restructuring expenses

41

56

56 Tax effect(1)

(9)

(12)

(12) Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)

$ 7,401

$ 7,628

$ 5,770 Average shareholders' equity

$ 284,104

$ 278,884

$ 266,795 Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity (annualized)

(Non-GAAP)

10.56 %

10.88 %

8.70 % (1) Tax effect was 22% for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 21% for prior periods

Adjusted Efficiency Ratio

For the Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) 3/31/2025

12/31/2024

3/31/2024 GAAP-based efficiency ratio 50.29 %

65.04 %

72.33 % Net interest income $ 25,831

$ 25,545

$ 24,884 Noninterest income 13,257

2,594

1,729 Less: Gain on sale of branches (11,093)

-

- Adjusted revenue (Non-GAAP) 27,995

28,139

26,613 Total noninterest expense 19,658

18,302

19,250 Less: Merger & restructuring expenses 41

56

56 Less: Transaction bonus accrual 490

-

- Less: Board restructuring accrual 381

-

- Adjusted non-interest expense $ 18,746

$ 18,246

$ 19,194 Efficiency ratio, as adjusted (Non-GAAP) 66.96 %

64.84 %

72.12 %

Adjusted Earnings Per Share

For the Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 3/31/2025

12/31/2024

3/31/2024 GAAP-Based Earnings Per Share, Basic $ 0.41

$ 0.20

$ 0.15 GAAP-Based Earnings Per Share, Diluted $ 0.41

$ 0.20

$ 0.15 Net Income $ 15,343

$ 7,584

$ 5,726 Gain on sale of branches (11,093)

-

- Tax effect(1) 2,440

-

- Transaction bonus accrual 490

-

- Tax effect(1) (108)

-

- Board restructuring accrual 381

-

- Tax effect(1) (84)

-

- Merger & restructuring expenses 41

56

56 Tax effect(1) (9)

(12)

(12) Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) $ 7,401

$ 7,628

$ 5,770 Adjusted Earnings per Share, Basic (Non-GAAP) $ 0.20

$ 0.21

$ 0.16 Adjusted Earnings per Share, Diluted (Non-GAAP) $ 0.20

$ 0.21

$ 0.16 (1) Tax effect was 22% for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 21% for prior periods

Tangible Common Equity and Tangible Book Value (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

3/31/2025

12/31/2024

9/30/2024

6/30/2024

3/31/2024 Tangible Common Equity



Total shareholders' equity

$ 294,066

$ 280,221

$ 277,353

$ 271,409

$ 268,243 Adjustments:



















Goodwill

(58,806)

(58,806)

(58,806)

(58,806)

(56,968) Other intangible assets

(18,573)

(20,955)

(22,118)

(23,323)

(24,526) Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)

$ 216,687

$ 200,460

$ 196,429

$ 189,280

$ 186,749 Common shares outstanding

37,377,342

37,370,917

37,361,560

37,356,278

37,348,151 Book value per common share

$ 7.87

$ 7.50

$ 7.42

$ 7.27

$ 7.18 Tangible book value per common share

(Non-GAAP)

$ 5.80

$ 5.36

$ 5.26

$ 5.07

$ 5.00 Tangible Assets



















Total assets

$ 2,863,396

$ 2,878,778

$ 2,879,941

$ 2,858,593

$ 2,785,669 Adjustments:



















Goodwill

(58,806)

(58,806)

(58,806)

(58,806)

(56,968) Other intangible assets

(18,573)

(20,955)

(22,118)

(23,323)

(24,526) Tangible assets (Non-GAAP)

$ 2,786,017

$ 2,799,017

$ 2,799,017

$ 2,776,464

$ 2,704,175 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (Non-GAAP)

7.78 %

7.16 %

7.02 %

6.82 %

6.91 %

Adjusted Pre-tax, Pre-provision Net Income (Non-GAAP)

For the Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 3/31/2025

12/31/2024

3/31/2024 Net Income (GAAP) $ 15,343

$ 7,584

$ 5,726 Gain on sale of branches (11,093)

-

- Tax effect(1) 2,440

-

- Transaction bonus accrual 490

-

- Tax effect(1) (108)

-

- Board restructuring accrual 381

-

- Tax effect(1) (84)

-

- Merger & restructuring expenses 41

56

56 Tax effect(1) (9)

(12)

(12) Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 7,401

7,628

5,770 Income tax expense 3,859

2,121

1,597 Provision for credit losses 228

132

40 Tax effect included in Adjusted Net Income (2,239)

12

12 Adjusted Pre-tax, Pre-provision Net Income (Non-GAAP) $ 9,249

$ 9,893

$ 7,419 (1) Tax effect was 22% for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 21% for prior periods

Contact:

Nick West

Director, Corporate Development

717.678.7935

[email protected]

SOURCE LINKBANCORP, Inc.