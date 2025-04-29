Anzeige
Dienstag, 29.04.2025
PR Newswire
29.04.2025 00:07 Uhr
22 Leser
S&P Dow Jones Indices: Okta Set to Join S&P MidCap 400

NEW YORK, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Okta Inc. (NASD: OKTA) will replace Berry Global Group Inc. (NYSE: BERY) in the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the opening of trading on Thursday, May 1. S&P 500 constituent Amcor plc (NYSE: AMCR) is acquiring Berry Global Group in a deal expected to close soon, pending final closing conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

May 1, 2025

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Okta

OKTA

Information Technology

May 1, 2025

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Berry Global Group

BERY

Materials








For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
 [email protected]

Media Inquiries
 [email protected]

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

© 2025 PR Newswire
