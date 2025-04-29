United Imaging Healthcare Co., Ltd.: United Imaging Healthcare Releases 2024 Annual and Q1 2025 Results, Highlights Strong Global Expansion and AI Innovation

SHANGHAI, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- United Imaging Healthcare (SSE: 688271), a global leader in advanced medical imaging and radiotherapy equipment, has released its 2024 annual report, demonstrating robust financial performance. The company reported revenue of CNY 10.30 billion for 2024, with net income attributable to shareholders reaching CNY 1.26 billion.

The company also released its first quarter report for 2025. According to the report, in Q1 2025, United Imaging Healthcare recorded revenue of 2.48 billion CNY and net income attributable to shareholders of 0.37 billion CNY, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.42% and 1.87%, respectively.

In 2024, United Imaging Healthcare remained committed to innovation, with R&D investment reaching 2.26 billion CNY, up 17.84% year-over-year. These investments fueled the launch of a series of new products. By the end of 2024, the company had introduced over 140 innovative products globally, of which 49 were cleared by the U.S. FDA through the 510(k) process and 46 of those were CE certified under MDR/MDD. Notably, the uMI Panorama series completed CE certification, and the uMR Jupiter became the world's only whole-body clinical ultra-high-field MRI system with NMPA, FDA, and CE approvals.

According to the FDA's list of AI-enabled medical devices, radiology remains the most AI-intensive segment. United Imaging Healthcare leads the industry with over 20 AI-powered devices approved by the FDA.

Over the past year, United Imaging Healthcare has continued to advance its globalization strategy, expanding its sales and service networks across major developed and emerging markets. The company now operates in more than 85 countries and regions, serving over 200 cities worldwide. It has built a robust global service network consisting of 7 regional spare parts hubs and 32 national warehouses. According to the data, United Imaging Healthcare's overseas revenue reached CNY 2.27 billion in 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 35.07%.

In Europe, the company established its European headquarters in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, and completed commercial deployments across the five largest Western European economies: the UK, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain. Its light-guide digital PET/CT systems were successfully installed at France's renowned EVESIO Nuclear Medical Center and Germany's Kliniken Essen-Mitte Evang, a teaching hospital affiliated with the University of Duisburg-Essen. By the end of 2024, United Imaging had achieved market penetration in more than half of the 27 EU member states and built a large-scale installed base across 15+ countries.

In North America, the company's full suite of imaging products had covered over 70% of U.S. state-level administrative regions, with cumulative PET/CT installations exceeding 100 units. Its systems have been adopted by leading clinical and research institutions, including Yale University, Akumin, the University of California, Davis, and Washington University School of Medicine

In the Asia-Pacific region, United Imaging has seen strong dual-track growth in both developed markets like Japan and South Korea and emerging markets like India, with significant improvements in penetration rates for high-end medical equipment and further consolidation of its market share. The company also made significant breakthroughs in strategic emerging markets, including Turkey, Mexico, and Brazil, with multiple system installations completed.

Looking ahead, United Imaging Healthcare remains focused on advancing healthcare through continuous innovation. The company is committed to developing cutting-edge technologies that enhance clinical outcomes and improve access to quality healthcare for patients around the world.

