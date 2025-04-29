Hach Launches the NH6000sc: The Future of Ammonium Analysis with Unrivaled Efficiency

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Hach proudly introduces the NH6000sc ammonium analyser to the European market, featuring trusted Gas Sensing Electrode (GSE) technology and delivering six months of uninterrupted operation with 30% less reagent consumption. Designed to elevate operational efficiency and reduce maintenance demands, the NH6000sc showcases a sleek, modern design with visible indicator lights and robust construction. Streamlined maintenance workflows reduce operator touchpoints by up to 67%, requiring only two maintenance tasks per year, enhancing usability and setting a new standard for ammonium monitoring worldwide.

The NH6000sc is a game-changer in ammonium analysis, delivering unmatched efficiency and value to users. With 50% less maintenance than previous generations and innovative features like grab sampling for lab comparisons, it redefines operational simplicity. Automatic calibration, validation, and cleaning ensure precise data while predictive diagnostics minimise downtime. Additionally, the NH6000sc boasts a 50% longer compressor lifespan, requiring replacement every four years instead of two, further reducing routine maintenance.

Enhancing the performance of the NH6000sc are the newly integrated FX610 and FX620 filtration systems, designed to meet the evolving needs of today's water professionals. The FX610 is 70% lighter than previous models, making installation and maintenance significantly easier, while the robust FX620 features advanced air-cleaning and flow-detection capabilities to ensure reliable operation. With these integrated filtration modules, users benefit from a streamlined setup, improved handling safety, and dependable sample supply-making it a transformative upgrade for those looking to optimise efficiency and reduce operational challenges in municipal and industrial applications.

"The NH6000sc represents a true advancement in water quality analysis by addressing the key challenges faced by our customers. From simplifying compliance with new regulations to reducing maintenance touchpoints, this solution is designed to save time, increase uptime, and enhance safety during operation. Paired with our service expertise, it's more than an analyser-it's a trusted partnership in operational efficiency." - Tom Bolling, President at Hach

The NH6000sc is not only highly functional but also a testament to innovative instrumentation design. Explore how it can revolutionise your water quality monitoring operations by visiting http://www.cz.hach.com/family-overview.by.code-en.jsa?familyCode=NH6000scAmmoniumAnalysers.

About Hach

Hach, a global water analysis and innovation company, develops reliable, accurate instrumentation and chemistries that ensure water quality for people around the world. Hach makes water analysis better through products that provide our customers with solutions across a variety of industries like municipal, food, power and production. An operating company of Veralto, which became publicly traded in October 2023, Hach offers a broad portfolio of water analytics and differentiated water treatment solutions that safeguard the quality of our world's most important resource. Visit www.Hach.com to learn more.

