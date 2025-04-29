With an investment reportedly approaching $400 million, the manufacturing plant will be built in two phases with phase one producing 2 GW of solar modules and phase two expected to produce 2 GW of solar cells in 2026. From pv magazine USA Boviet Solar announced the opening of the first phase of its new solar module manufacturing facility in Greenville, North Carolina and said that cell manufacturing is on the horizon. The $294 million facility uses advanced PERC and N-Type solar cell technology to produce the company's Gamma Series monofacial and Vega Series bifacial solar modules for residential, ...

