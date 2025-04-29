Cyber Guru Wins Hot Company in Security Awareness Training in the 13th Annual Global InfoSec Awards at RSAC 2025

Cyber Guru, the leading cybersecurity awareness training platform, is proud to announce we have won the "Hot Company Security Awareness Training" award from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading electronic information security magazine.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250429950821/en/

Cyber Guru, Global InfoSec Award Winner 2025

"We're thrilled to receive one of the most prestigious and coveted cybersecurity awards in the world from Cyber Defense Magazine, during their 13th anniversary as one of the world's leading independent cybersecurity news and information provider. We knew the competition would be tough and with top judges who are leading infosec experts from around the globe, we couldn't be more pleased," said Gianni Baroni, CEO and founder of Cyber Guru.

Cyber Guru embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, proven market fit and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

We're thrilled to be a member on this coveted group of winners, located here: http://www.cyberdefenseawards.com/

About Cyber Guru

Cyber Guru is the most effective cybersecurity awareness training platform, enabling organisations to increase their resistance to cyber-attacks by changing employee behaviour. The platform trains employees to become the first line of defence against cyber threats, while minimising the impact on organisational productivity. Leveraging a proprietary AI-powered, adaptive Machine Learning model and behavioural science methodology, Cyber Guru offers a holistic security awareness training platform that is engaging, effective, and which delivers a real improvement in an organisation's security posture. Leading organisations of all sizes and verticals, in the public and private sector, rely on Cyber Guru to transform employee awareness of, and resilience to, sophisticated attacks ultimately creating a human barrier against cyber-crime. For more information, please visit www.cyberguru.io

About the Global InfoSec Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's thirteenth year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the Globe. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage, or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com

About the Judging

The judges are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company submitted materials on the website of each submission including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables. CDM has a flexible philosophy to find more innovative players with new and unique technologies, than the one with the most customers or money in the bank. CDM is always asking "What's Next?" so we are looking for best of breed, next generation InfoSec solutions.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250429950821/en/

Contacts:

Cyber Guru Media Contact

Noesis for Cyber Guru

Contact: Elena Cerutti, Bianca Geddes

Tel: +39 350 0093442

cyberguru@noesis.net

CDM Media Inquiries:

Contact: Irene Noser, Marketing Executive

Email: marketing@cyberdefensemagazine.com

Toll Free (USA): 1-833-844-9468

International: 1-646-586-9545

Website: www.cyberdefensemagazine.com