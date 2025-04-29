MediaGo Launches SmartBid 3.0, Empowering Advertisers with Easier Scaling and Stable Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MediaGo, an intelligent advertising platform, today announced the launch of SmartBid 3.0, representing a significant upgrade to its core bidding product. This upgrade is designed to address two common advertising challenges: initial scaling difficulties and significant fluctuations in spending and effectiveness during the growth phases. By optimizing its deep learning algorithms, MediaGo's SmartBid 3.0 enables advertisers to acquire traffic rapidly during the early stage of a campaign, cutting cold start times by more than 50%. Over the long term, it helps maintain stable spending and cost performance, increasing spend completion rates by an average of 58%.

Reduced Cold Start Time by Over 50%

Achieving rapid scaling during the initial launch phase presents a major challenge for most advertisers.

Addressing this common hurdle in open web advertising, MediaGo's SmartBid 3.0 focuses on optimizing bidding algorithms during the initial stages, significantly improving the efficiency of traffic acquisition across various bidding modes.

In the case of Max CV mode, the upgraded SmartBid 3.0 provides greater exploration capacity and explores traffic more actively, flexibly adapting to higher budget targets. Without requiring frequent manual adjustments, SmartBid automatically and efficiently breaks through the cold start phase, saving advertisers valuable time and resources.

Following the upgrade, MediaGo has significantly reduced the difficulty of cold-starting advertising campaigns. Powered by SmartBid 3.0, campaigns now achieve an average of over 50% reduction in the ramp-up time, substantially surpassing industry benchmarks.

Intelligent and Stable Delivery Increases Spend Completion Rate by Over 58%

Cost fluctuations and unstable spending frequently emerge as major concerns for advertisers as campaigns enter the growth phase. SmartBid 3.0 addresses this by incorporating historical spending data and dynamic adjustment mechanisms, enabling campaigns to maintain stable conversion performance in competitive market environments.

Under the Max CV bidding mode, the system leverages historical data to adjust bids flexibly, acquiring high-value traffic more efficiently. Advertisers simply set their target budget and CPA, and the system would automatically assess delivery potential and gradually explore scaling paths, achieving stable growth under controlled costs while minimizing manual intervention.

SmartBid 3.0's tCPA mode focuses on conversion costs. The system predicts and dynamically optimizes bidding rhythms based on real-time bidding environments and behavior, continuously reaching users who are most likely to convert, helping ads steadily achieve campaign goals in complex markets.

Testing results show that campaigns using MediaGo's SmartBid 3.0 achieved an average increase in spend completion rate of over 58% in Max CV mode, and effectively controlled CPA overflow within 1.15 in tCPA mode, achieving stability in both performance and cost.

"Advertisers' pain points guide the direction of our technological breakthroughs. The SmartBid 3.0 upgrade is not only a technological innovation but also a testament to MediaGo's 'advertiser-first ' principle," said Peter Jinfeng Pan, Head of MediaGo for the Americas. "This upgrade further validates the effectiveness of our intelligent optimization path. MediaGo remains committed to leveraging deep learning technology to provide advertisers more efficient and stable solutions."

About MediaGo

MediaGo is an intelligent advertising platform. Based on deep learning algorithms, MediaGo empowers businesses of all scales, creating tangible value for companies. With 12 operational centers worldwide, MediaGo has successfully provided localized and comprehensive business growth services to over 10,000 partners.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mediago-launches-smartbid-3-0--empowering-advertisers-with-easier-scaling-and-stable-growth-302438265.html