29 April 2025, Helsinki - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Sunborn International Plc shares (ticker: SBI) will commence today on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland. The company belongs to Real Estate sector. Rush Factory Oyj (ticker: RUSH) and Sunborn International merged through a share exchange, after which Rush Factory Oyj's name was changed to Sunborn International Oyj. Sunborn International is the 16th company to list on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2025, and it represents the fourth listing on Nasdaq Helsinki this year.



Sunborn International is an innovative developer, owner and operator of high-quality yacht hotels and other floating real estate with global operations. Yacht hotels and floating real estate offer an opportunity to utilise unused water space in city harbours and prestigious waterfront locations. Sunborn International currently owns two yacht hotels located in London and Gibraltar, which combine exclusive accommodation, restaurant services, conference and event venues.



"Listing on Nasdaq First North marks an exciting new chapter for Sunborn International," says Hans Niemi, CEO of Sunborn International. "Our unique hotel concept has proven its high potential, and we believe the listing will enable us to scale our business and pursue even greater opportunities. With key development projects moving forward we're poised for significant international growth."



"We are pleased to welcome Sunborn International to Nasdaq First North Growth Market, " said Henrik Husman, President of Nasdaq Helsinki. " Sunborn International, as a developer of innovative and high-quality yacht hotels and other floating structures, brings an interesting new company to our market within the reach of investors. We are keenly following the company's journey as a listed entity."



Sunborn International has appointed Nordic Certified Adviser AB as its Certified Adviser.



*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm as well as Nasdaq Baltic.





About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.



Nasdaq Media Contact

Maarit Bystedt

+358 (0)9 6166 7274

Maarit.bystedt@nasdaq.com





